Contraceptive App Natural Cycles Blamed For String of Unwanted Pregnancies (standard.co.uk) 103
An anonymous reader shares a report: A contraceptive mobile phone app used by tens of thousands of British women has come under fire after reportedly sparking a string of unwanted pregnancies. Swedish birth control app Natural Cycles, which costs $55, tracks body temperature to accurately predict when in the month a woman is more likely to fall pregnant. The period monitor was hailed as a non-mood altering alternative to the pill and, if used perfectly, was found to be 99 per cent effective by researchers. But the app has come under fire after the Sodersjukhuset hospital in Stockholm lodged a complaint with the Swedish Medical Products Agency, the country's government body responsible for regulation of medical devices. It claimed staff at the hospital had recorded 37 women who had fallen pregnant in the last quarter of 2017 after using the app. One midwife said the hospital had a duty to report all side effects.
Swedes try product because of marketing (Score:2)
Swedes get burned by marketing. Who would have thought an unverifiable, exceptional claim of 99% efficacy for what's basically a fancy rhythm method, also known as "safe days", wouldn't pan out like they said?
Lucky that abortions are free in Sweden.
Re: (Score:2)
I stand corrected. How many women can't get an abortion because of being unable to pay 70€? (or go into a debt spiral for that.) As I understand, Sweden is practically drowning in women's activist organizations that'd plausibly go out of their way to fund abortions for women who can't afford the (tiny) cost.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Who would have thought an unverifiable, exceptional claim of 99% efficacy
You good sir might want to Reread The Friendly Article. The article clearly states that at an average the success rate is estimated to 93%.
7% of the women report getting pregnant, so the number seems to fit very well
93% is also stated on their home page : https://www.naturalcycles.com/ [naturalcycles.com]
(99% was a number stated if the app was used in strict compliance, but they know it isn't.)
Re: (Score:2)
Women are only fertile 20% of the month with an average 'success rate' of fertilization being ~15-20% per month, especially when you practice abstention during your fertile period. So the app at 93% actually seems to have a slight increase or at very best a zero-effect for the chance of pregnancy.
Swedes interested in swedish company (Score:2)
its a swedish company and pay swedish tax's - a good thing
their thermometer is incredibly basic for what they claim to be doing and I'm going to guess the calibration is non existent or outsourced to china.
They do not seem to provide any information on the thermometer supplier I would have thought it was at least like the nokia and bluetooth...
regards
John Jones
p.s. poor harry
Re: (Score:2)
Luckily. Right. You know, it's pretty sad that as a race, we decide to abort our mistakes. If you can't make the adult decision to live with your choices, perhaps it's best to either abstain from sex, or get tubes tied (man and woman).
It's not like shopping for groceries were you say "you know, I decided I don't want that apple", and then toss it.
People that are pro-abortion have no say-so when it comes to the loss of life in war and strife. Human life is human life. At least be consistent about it.
Re: Swedes try product because of marketing (Score:3)
You know, it's pretty sad that as a race, we decide to abort our mistakes.
Agreed. It would be WAY cooler if we would just eat them after they're born, the way other races do!
Re:Swedes try product because of marketing (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes, let's be consistent about it. So what's your stance on childcare, school lunch, medical examinations for children and other aids for the mom?
Until you're born we'll fight for your life but after you ARE actually alive, you're on your own.
Face it, you're not pro life. You're anti-fucking. You want the woman to suffer from having "sinned", and you can't really say it that way because everyone would instantly consider it what it is: A bullshit reason. So it's the "sanctity of life". Bullshit. Life isn't sacred. Twice so if you believe in the invisible sky daddy who kills people according to his own advertising brochure left and right with impunity because he didn't like the cut of their jib or some other bullshit reason.
Sanctity of life, my ass...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And I see you're a fine example of what happens when mistakes are carried to term: a sanctimonious blindness to sarcasm. Or maybe you picked that up after birth? Who knows.
Re: (Score:2)
I would much rather have fewer children born with more born into families that WANT them, than more children born with more born into families that never wanted children but made a mistake, bad call, etc.
99% effective? (Score:4, Insightful)
So, you'd expect that if at least 3700 women used it.
...Ignoring every other aspect of why it's stupid to count on this if you didn't want to get pregnant, anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
You'd expect that every year.
Not every quarter.
Also, this is only one hospital.
Re: (Score:2)
You'd expect that every year.
Not every quarter.
Also, this is only one hospital.
Really, you'd expect people not using any actual contraception not to get pregnant?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No
Re: (Score:2)
You realize that this is actually a valid technique that has been used for many years, right? It does work if done properly because the female body does give signs when fertile. The problem is that it should be done with a lot of coaching from someone who knows what they are doing, which tends to be a failure of most apps.
Here's a web site for people who are hoping to have a baby.
http://americanpregnancy.org/g... [americanpregnancy.org]
Can you get pregnant if you have sex DURING YOUR PERIOD?
Yes! Surprise! Semen stays on the job for days after the sex occurred. Those hard-working little guys don't give up right away.
Can I ovulate without having a period?
Sure! Now figure out how to time ovulation when she's skipping periods.
Don't women ovulate on the 14th day after the period starts?
Yes! And also pretty much anytime between the 11th and 21st days.
Goo
Re: (Score:3)
Valid technique, yes. Science does back up the fact that this is a valid technique. However...
...its efficacy is terrible. Yes, the female body does give signs when fertile, or more accurately, when preparing to ovulate. The problem is that said signs are like pissing in the ocean compared to the hundreds of other signs the body gives
Re: 99% effective? (Score:1)
Fertility awareness is in the ballpark of effectiveness as withdraw or condone use.
If you're really worried about pregnancy, surgical or hormonal are really the only effective ways.
Everything else is in the same class as "fairly effective, but if you really don't wanna get pregnant, probably not worth the risk"or, one could use withdraw and awareness.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How do the statistics differentiate between women that use the app but don't have sex - between relationships, etc, and women who use it because they have sex so often they can't keep things straight and need an app to manage a simple periodic cycle. If you want to increase the statistics have a bunch of celibate nuns install the app on their smartphones.
Pearl Index ? (Score:2)
I suspect that the 99% figure is the complement of the Pearl score (i.e.: a pearl score of 1%).
i.e.: if 100 women use it (perfectly) after 1 year you'll witness 1 pregnancy.
Now imagine
:
- The users aren't applying the method perfectly (actual real-world pearl score is higher).
- According to the Google Play Store [google.com] page, there are WAY more than 100 women using it.
So you're bound to see quite a few pregnancies.
That's why, in the medical field, when you DEFINITELY want to see NO pregnancies (e.g.
Re: (Score:2)
So, you'd expect that if at least 3700 women used it.
Not quite, this is just one hospital, so discounting a local phenomena that's 3700 app users who would be attending that hospital.
And 37 is the cases they know about, depending on how they got this number there could be a lot more at just that hospital they don't know about.
I'm also not sure what 99% means in this context. Per year? Then you need to multiply those quarterly positives by 4. 99% effective per sexual encounter? You're going to end up with a lot of pregnancies. 99% less than absolutely no prote
Re: (Score:1)
From other posts, the install base is over half a million.
Half a million women having unprotected sex is going to lead to a lot of oopsies.
Google Play Store page (Score:2)
The Google Play Store [google.com] pages mentions between 100'000 and 500'000 installs, and there are around 6'000 evaluation.
As it's a method with a non-zero failure rate, and given the significantly huge number of women using it, *pregnancy are bound to happen*.
Duh.
(Also note that the 99% is if the method is used always perfectly. Actual real-world result are going to be worse due to mis-use)
Side Effects? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The result would be a millennial, so 30-35 years to life
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Last time I checked the ones that are so heavily against contraceptives aren't so hot on buttfucking or deepthroating either.
Religion and consistency, it just doesn't mix.
Re: (Score:2)
It's about the only side effect possible, and as is stated in the article, on every box for every birth control, and in every pamphlet in the Planned Parenthood waiting room- "No method of birth control is 100% effective.".
This may come as a surprise (Score:2)
There is still a probability greater than zero during the "less likely" time. And that positive probability may be significantly higher than other methods of birth control.
Re: (Score:2)
And no none permanent method has a probability of zero, including abstinence because people have a habit of not stopping to abstain.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Abstaining isn't 100% either.
There's always rape.
Re: This may come as a surprise (Score:2)
Err. You're bolding the wrong parts there. Try this:
A contraceptive mobile phone app used by tens of thousands of British women
The 37 pregnancies were reported by a single hospital. In Stockholm. You may be surprised to hear this, but Stockholm is not British. Nor does 37 cases in one hospital equal all cases everywhere.
Re: (Score:1)
And you're arguing... what, exactly?
With up to half a million installations there's a lot of women to spread around every country and still have lots of pregnancies within the reported effective rates.
Rhythm Method (Score:5, Funny)
Do you know what they call couples that use the rhythm method for birth control?
.
.
Parents
Re: (Score:3)
Geeze, was this app written by the Catholic church?!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Did it ever occur to you that the people who claim it can't be done and planted the seeds of humiliation and shame in public consciousness that you are so eager to help flourish; did id ever occur to you that they might have ulterior motives? As in soft-killing for profit?
Thank you for your intellectual honesty, most anti-abortionists aren't honest enough to admit that abortion and contraception are a hair's width apart.
Side effects may or may not include... (Score:2)
"I was ovulating and was totally horny and had to get some and my boyfriend didn't pull out fast enough, so the app didn't REALLY work for me."
Or maybe the whole, "I cut it too close to my ovulation time and my man's sperm must've been really hardy. It's the app's fault for not knowing that," possibility?
In the end, there is no non-artificial, bulletproof method of birth control that works for everyone that is sexually active because there are way too many variables.
Efficient contraception. (Score:2)
The pill and condoms are nowhere near.
When used together, they are very close to perfect.
There's a reason why the current advices given by doctors (e.g.: because the girl is on a teratogenic medication) is to combine TWO contraceptive.
If one fails (e.g.: condom badly handled ends up torn), chances are low that the second fails at the exact same time (e.g.: forgotten pill).
The only 100% ones I know of are abstinence
....
Hahaha.... very funny.
We're a specie that got where we are currently mostly by sexual reproduction. We have strong instinct inciting us to do it (those who weren't interested
Re: (Score:1)
You're right. Abstinence didn't work for Mary the mother of Jesus.
Re: (Score:2)
Abstinence also fails when a woman is raped.
Well (Score:2)
What can I say. That's fucked up.
Re: (Score:2)
Lawyer says no...
Software is like sex (Score:2)
"One mistake, and you'll provide support for a lifetime."
Re: (Score:2)
Not true. Try, just TRY to kill a child process out here in meatland.
Unfortunate side effect (Score:3)
Idocracy was not supposed to be a documentary.
That's not where the phone goes (Score:4, Funny)
Really, that's not where the phone goes, ladies.
Special name for that (Score:3)
There's a special, scientific term for women who use the rhythm method of birth control. They're called 'mothers'.
- Necron69
Natrual Family Planning (Score:1)
You Naturally end up with a family, no matter what you're planning.
- Father of 3 kids, born within 40 months of one another.
It's inconvenient, but solveable (Score:1, Insightful)
If the pregnancy is unwanted, then terminate the pregnancy. A recently-fertilized egg is not the same thing as a human life. If the mother chooses not to terminate the pregnancy, then this whole thing about the app is a non-issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure what rock YOU've been under, but for the last thousand years religion has never been that fucking irrelevant.
This is your momma's... (Score:2)
Birth Control. And it didn't work back then. We wouldn't have put research into chemicals if this was 100% effective.
--
One, Two, Three...Infinity
Nothing new here (Score:2)
As Robert Heinlein once observed, the medical term for women who use the rhythm method is "mother."
A woman using the rhythm method is called.... (Score:2)
a Mother. (No, I didn't make this up, it's an old, old saying.)
Who thought this was a viable birth control method? Some things work great in theory, but in practice they are not so effective. This one is known to be ineffective from centuries of it failing to work though often tried.
When are men gonna get a pill (Score:2)
Oh brother (Score:2)
Getting to hear what a bunch of Slashdotters think about natural planning
... is like asking Kalahari bushmen what stocks to short this week.
Or something.
Elsewhere in the news ... (Score:1)
"37 Swedish Women Learn About Statistics For The First Time".
I once had a friend and colleague who would point out the window and ask "does *that* look like 30% chance of rain to you?!" Not sure whether he ever planned to start a family or not, but my guess is he's ripe for an "accident".