Contraceptive App Natural Cycles Blamed For String of Unwanted Pregnancies (standard.co.uk) 103

Posted by msmash from the dang dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A contraceptive mobile phone app used by tens of thousands of British women has come under fire after reportedly sparking a string of unwanted pregnancies. Swedish birth control app Natural Cycles, which costs $55, tracks body temperature to accurately predict when in the month a woman is more likely to fall pregnant. The period monitor was hailed as a non-mood altering alternative to the pill and, if used perfectly, was found to be 99 per cent effective by researchers. But the app has come under fire after the Sodersjukhuset hospital in Stockholm lodged a complaint with the Swedish Medical Products Agency, the country's government body responsible for regulation of medical devices. It claimed staff at the hospital had recorded 37 women who had fallen pregnant in the last quarter of 2017 after using the app. One midwife said the hospital had a duty to report all side effects.

  • Swedes get burned by marketing. Who would have thought an unverifiable, exceptional claim of 99% efficacy for what's basically a fancy rhythm method, also known as "safe days", wouldn't pan out like they said?

    Lucky that abortions are free in Sweden.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by xpiotr ( 521809 )

      Who would have thought an unverifiable, exceptional claim of 99% efficacy

      You good sir might want to Reread The Friendly Article. The article clearly states that at an average the success rate is estimated to 93%.
      7% of the women report getting pregnant, so the number seems to fit very well
      93% is also stated on their home page : https://www.naturalcycles.com/ [naturalcycles.com]
      (99% was a number stated if the app was used in strict compliance, but they know it isn't.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by guruevi ( 827432 )

        Women are only fertile 20% of the month with an average 'success rate' of fertilization being ~15-20% per month, especially when you practice abstention during your fertile period. So the app at 93% actually seems to have a slight increase or at very best a zero-effect for the chance of pregnancy.

      • its a swedish company and pay swedish tax's - a good thing

        their thermometer is incredibly basic for what they claim to be doing and I'm going to guess the calibration is non existent or outsourced to china.
        They do not seem to provide any information on the thermometer supplier I would have thought it was at least like the nokia and bluetooth...

        regards

        John Jones
        p.s. poor harry
             

    • Luckily. Right. You know, it's pretty sad that as a race, we decide to abort our mistakes. If you can't make the adult decision to live with your choices, perhaps it's best to either abstain from sex, or get tubes tied (man and woman).

      It's not like shopping for groceries were you say "you know, I decided I don't want that apple", and then toss it.

      People that are pro-abortion have no say-so when it comes to the loss of life in war and strife. Human life is human life. At least be consistent about it.

      • You know, it's pretty sad that as a race, we decide to abort our mistakes.

        Agreed. It would be WAY cooler if we would just eat them after they're born, the way other races do!

      • Re:Swedes try product because of marketing (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:57AM (#55939367)

        Yes, let's be consistent about it. So what's your stance on childcare, school lunch, medical examinations for children and other aids for the mom?

        Until you're born we'll fight for your life but after you ARE actually alive, you're on your own.

        Face it, you're not pro life. You're anti-fucking. You want the woman to suffer from having "sinned", and you can't really say it that way because everyone would instantly consider it what it is: A bullshit reason. So it's the "sanctity of life". Bullshit. Life isn't sacred. Twice so if you believe in the invisible sky daddy who kills people according to his own advertising brochure left and right with impunity because he didn't like the cut of their jib or some other bullshit reason.

        Sanctity of life, my ass...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jdavidb ( 449077 )
          I'm pro-life and anti-government. I don't believe in the government trying to punish people for abortion, and I don't believe in the government stealing from some people to give to others.

      • And I see you're a fine example of what happens when mistakes are carried to term: a sanctimonious blindness to sarcasm. Or maybe you picked that up after birth? Who knows.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        I would much rather have fewer children born with more born into families that WANT them, than more children born with more born into families that never wanted children but made a mistake, bad call, etc.

  • 99% effective? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Wulf2k ( 4703573 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:14AM (#55938925)

    So, you'd expect that if at least 3700 women used it. ...Ignoring every other aspect of why it's stupid to count on this if you didn't want to get pregnant, anyway.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      You'd expect that every year.

      Not every quarter.

      Also, this is only one hospital.

      • You'd expect that every year.

        Not every quarter.

        Also, this is only one hospital.

        Really, you'd expect people not using any actual contraception not to get pregnant?

        • You realize that this is actually a valid technique that has been used for many years, right? It does work if done properly because the female body does give signs when fertile. The problem is that it should be done with a lot of coaching from someone who knows what they are doing, which tends to be a failure of most apps.
          • "You realize that this is actually a valid technique that has been used for many years, right?"

            No

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by clovis ( 4684 )

            You realize that this is actually a valid technique that has been used for many years, right? It does work if done properly because the female body does give signs when fertile. The problem is that it should be done with a lot of coaching from someone who knows what they are doing, which tends to be a failure of most apps.

            Here's a web site for people who are hoping to have a baby.
            http://americanpregnancy.org/g... [americanpregnancy.org]

            Can you get pregnant if you have sex DURING YOUR PERIOD?
            Yes! Surprise! Semen stays on the job for days after the sex occurred. Those hard-working little guys don't give up right away.

            Can I ovulate without having a period?
            Sure! Now figure out how to time ovulation when she's skipping periods.

            Don't women ovulate on the 14th day after the period starts?
            Yes! And also pretty much anytime between the 11th and 21st days.
            Goo

          • You realize that this is actually a valid technique that has been used for many years, right?

            Valid technique, yes. Science does back up the fact that this is a valid technique. However...

            It does work if done properly because the female body does give signs when fertile.

            ...its efficacy is terrible. Yes, the female body does give signs when fertile, or more accurately, when preparing to ovulate. The problem is that said signs are like pissing in the ocean compared to the hundreds of other signs the body gives

            • Fertility awareness is in the ballpark of effectiveness as withdraw or condone use.

              If you're really worried about pregnancy, surgical or hormonal are really the only effective ways.

              Everything else is in the same class as "fairly effective, but if you really don't wanna get pregnant, probably not worth the risk"or, one could use withdraw and awareness.

      • OK, so 14,800. What is the user base?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by kenh ( 9056 )

        How do the statistics differentiate between women that use the app but don't have sex - between relationships, etc, and women who use it because they have sex so often they can't keep things straight and need an app to manage a simple periodic cycle. If you want to increase the statistics have a bunch of celibate nuns install the app on their smartphones.

    • So, you'd expect that if at least 3700 women used it.

      Not quite, this is just one hospital, so discounting a local phenomena that's 3700 app users who would be attending that hospital.

      And 37 is the cases they know about, depending on how they got this number there could be a lot more at just that hospital they don't know about.

      I'm also not sure what 99% means in this context. Per year? Then you need to multiply those quarterly positives by 4. 99% effective per sexual encounter? You're going to end up with a lot of pregnancies. 99% less than absolutely no prote

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Wulf2k ( 4703573 )

        From other posts, the install base is over half a million.

        Half a million women having unprotected sex is going to lead to a lot of oopsies.

    • The Google Play Store [google.com] pages mentions between 100'000 and 500'000 installs, and there are around 6'000 evaluation.

      As it's a method with a non-zero failure rate, and given the significantly huge number of women using it, *pregnancy are bound to happen*.

      Duh.

      (Also note that the 99% is if the method is used always perfectly. Actual real-world result are going to be worse due to mis-use)

  • A pregnancy is a hell of a side effect of a birth control method.
    • Long ago, in an episode of The Simpsons, there was Crusty The Clown Birth Control, with a warning: May Cause Birth Defects.
    • It is the side effect of EVERY form of birth control except for abstaining from vaginal intercourse completely.

      • Last time I checked the ones that are so heavily against contraceptives aren't so hot on buttfucking or deepthroating either.

        Religion and consistency, it just doesn't mix.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kenh ( 9056 )

      It's about the only side effect possible, and as is stated in the article, on every box for every birth control, and in every pamphlet in the Planned Parenthood waiting room- "No method of birth control is 100% effective.".

  • The "less likely" time of the month does not mean probability == 0.0.

    There is still a probability greater than zero during the "less likely" time. And that positive probability may be significantly higher than other methods of birth control.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jabuzz ( 182671 )

      And no none permanent method has a probability of zero, including abstinence because people have a habit of not stopping to abstain.

  • Rhythm Method (Score:5, Funny)

    by Gunnery Sgt. Hartman ( 221748 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:17AM (#55938955) Homepage

    Do you know what they call couples that use the rhythm method for birth control?
    .
    .
    Parents

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Thud457 ( 234763 )
      93% of the time it's 100% effective!

      Geeze, was this app written by the Catholic church?!
    • Did it ever occur to you that the people who claim it can't be done and planted the seeds of humiliation and shame in public consciousness that you are so eager to help flourish; did id ever occur to you that they might have ulterior motives? As in soft-killing for profit? Contraceptives is one of the most harmful pieces of crap medicine that they've managed to come up with so far. It causes so much pain and suffering, that if it was reported in the media there would be a revolution in no time at all. Check

      • Did it ever occur to you that the people who claim it can't be done and planted the seeds of humiliation and shame in public consciousness that you are so eager to help flourish; did id ever occur to you that they might have ulterior motives? As in soft-killing for profit?

        Thank you for your intellectual honesty, most anti-abortionists aren't honest enough to admit that abortion and contraception are a hair's width apart.

  • "I was ovulating and was totally horny and had to get some and my boyfriend didn't pull out fast enough, so the app didn't REALLY work for me."

    Or maybe the whole, "I cut it too close to my ovulation time and my man's sperm must've been really hardy. It's the app's fault for not knowing that," possibility?

    In the end, there is no non-artificial, bulletproof method of birth control that works for everyone that is sexually active because there are way too many variables.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You're right. Abstinence didn't work for Mary the mother of Jesus.

  • What can I say. That's fucked up.

  • "One mistake, and you'll provide support for a lifetime."

  • Unfortunate side effect (Score:3)

    by Major_Disorder ( 5019363 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:21AM (#55939003)
    is that this results in stupid people having babies.
    Idocracy was not supposed to be a documentary.

  • That's not where the phone goes (Score:4, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:23AM (#55939019)
    >> contraceptive mobile phone app...has come under fire after reportedly sparking a string of unwanted pregnancies.

    Really, that's not where the phone goes, ladies.

  • Special name for that (Score:3)

    by Necron69 ( 35644 ) <jscott.farrow@gE ... m minus math_god> on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:24AM (#55939037)

    There's a special, scientific term for women who use the rhythm method of birth control. They're called 'mothers'.

    - Necron69

  • Natrual Family Planning (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You Naturally end up with a family, no matter what you're planning.

    - Father of 3 kids, born within 40 months of one another.

  • It's inconvenient, but solveable (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the pregnancy is unwanted, then terminate the pregnancy. A recently-fertilized egg is not the same thing as a human life. If the mother chooses not to terminate the pregnancy, then this whole thing about the app is a non-issue.

  • Birth Control. And it didn't work back then. We wouldn't have put research into chemicals if this was 100% effective.

    --
    One, Two, Three...Infinity

  • As Robert Heinlein once observed, the medical term for women who use the rhythm method is "mother."

  • a Mother. (No, I didn't make this up, it's an old, old saying.)

    Who thought this was a viable birth control method? Some things work great in theory, but in practice they are not so effective. This one is known to be ineffective from centuries of it failing to work though often tried.

  • I know it's a lot harder (there's a dirty joke in there somewhere) but still, you'd think there'd be enough demand. I worked shit jobs for a long time and I couldn't tell you how many dads weren't ready to be dads and would have killed for better / more reliable options.

  • Getting to hear what a bunch of Slashdotters think about natural planning ... is like asking Kalahari bushmen what stocks to short this week.

    Or something.

  • "37 Swedish Women Learn About Statistics For The First Time".

    I once had a friend and colleague who would point out the window and ask "does *that* look like 30% chance of rain to you?!" Not sure whether he ever planned to start a family or not, but my guess is he's ripe for an "accident".

