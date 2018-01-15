Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft AI

AI Beats Humans at Reading Comprehension

Posted by msmash
In what is being called a landmark moment for natural language processing, Alibaba and Microsoft have developed AIs that can outperform humans on a reading and comprehension test. From a report: Alibaba Group put its deep neural network model through its paces last week, asking the AI to provide exact answers to more than 100,000 questions comprising a quiz that's considered one of the world's most authoritative machine-reading gauges. The model developed by Alibaba's Institute of Data Science of Technologies scored 82.44, edging past the 82.304 that rival humans achieved. Alibaba said it's the first time a machine has out-done a real person in such a contest. Microsoft achieved a similar feat, scoring 82.650 on the same test, but those results were finalized a day after Alibaba's, the company said.

  • Al seems to be able to do a lot of stuff lately. It seems this one guy named Al is doing everyone jobs at once. How do I get him on my payroll.

  • This says way more about the quality of our school system...

    • If the test were 100,000 questions they are lucky they could get anyone to complete it all. If they averaged 1 minute per question and did the test for 8 hours a day it would take about 208 days to complete, throw in some week ends and holidays your looking at about a year.

      by Anonymous Coward

      A 30-year old calculator can outperform just about any human in math. It doesn't take much to best a meatsack, which is exactly why good enough AI will be all it takes to start replacing human workers. We don't even have to come close to perfecting that technology as many people purport will be necessary to start affecting jobs. We currently pay humans a lot of money for nothing more than an imperfect result. AI adoption will be no different.

    • Doug Lenat's Test (Score:4, Insightful)

      by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @10:24AM (#55931571)

      “Mary saw a bicycle in the store window. She wanted it.”

      Does Mary want the bike, the store, or the window?

      • Re:Doug Lenat's Test (Score:4, Funny)

        by amalcolm ( 1838434 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @10:28AM (#55931597)
        Obviously, she was gagging for sex. The window shopping was just a distraction

        by pem ( 1013437 )
        This is not an edge case. The rules of English, if properly followed by both writer and reader, render the object of Mary's desire unambiguous, and if this is the sort of thing Doug Lenat is focused on, it's no wonder he's falling behind.
        • It isn't unambiguous to normal people. That is the point, and that is the difference between intelligence and just following rules. You just proved his point.

            by f00zbll ( 526151 )

            It isn't unambiguous to normal people. That is the point, and that is the difference between intelligence and just following rules. You just proved his point.

            Honestly that statement isn't true for all situations. Without the context, the pronoun "it" could refer to the window or store. If that sentence was in a paragraph about a girl that has dreamed of owning a bicycle shop, "it" probably refers to the store. If the girl was a stained-glass artist and the window has a stained glass border, it could be the window. The intelligent answer to that question isn't "it refers to the bicycle." A more intelligent response is "tell me more about the girl and the context

          by sycodon ( 149926 )

          Because people speaking in normal conversation always use the proper rules of English?

          That's the entire point of his work is to enable the computer to understand things that you and I intuitively understand, but which is vague and indeterminate to a computer.

          On the other hand, something AI could benefit from is a properly defined AI interface syntax. Like it does for coding, a properly defined syntax for interacting verbally with computers could move things ahead quite a bit by eliminating the need for the

        by f00zbll ( 526151 )
        Clearly the person that wrote the sentence doesn't know how to write succinctly without ambiguity. Which sadly represents 80% of the US population. In my 18 years of experience in IT, 95% of the engineers write worse than that and don't realize their writing is shit.

        A deep neural net won't be able to do shit with that sentence probably guess roughly the same as random. If we make it into a whole paragraph to provide more context, a DNN can improve the accuracy. But the root of the problem is that far too m

        • "Mary saw a bicycle in the store window. She wanted it."

          Any intelligent system knows that "it" refers to the bicycle. There is no ambiguity when you use that sentence with (non-autistic) people. That is what is wrong with "a deep neural net". It isn't "deep" or anything like a brain.

        • Informal English is topic based, thought you should know, makes parsing easier.

    by tsqr ( 808554 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @10:04AM (#55931469)

    Based upon the knee-jerk quality of many comments posted on /. this should not be a surprise to anyone.

    by cstacy ( 534252 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @10:14AM (#55931523)

    Sadly, this does not surprise me.

    Most people don't read and have shockingly poor comprehension when they do.
    This has gotten much worse (at least in the US) over the past 100 years.

    LOL I didn't bother to read TFA so perhaps totally don't comprehend what it said...

      With cutbacks to education and the abysmal teaching salaries, are you honestly surprised education has gotten so bad in the US?

        by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @10:47AM (#55931751)
        It's okay in a lot of areas, it's just that no one really gives a shit about the inner city school districts and so they've gone to absolute shit. If you remove that from the equation, the U.S. as a whole is quite comparable to other western democracies. The U.S. has seems more content to let this problem fester and to deal with the consequences rather than tackle it head on so the problem just goes from bad to worse in a lot of ways.

        On a side note, if there weren't so many useless (not as in they suck at their jobs, just useless in that their jobs don't improve educational outcomes in any measurable way) administrators soaking up money, we could pay teachers a hell of a lot more. The U.S. spends more on education as a percentage of GDP than other countries that do as well or better than us, and over time our spending on education as a percentage of GDP has increased. Even though you hear about cutbacks all the time (who pays attention when funding is increased?) the trend has been moving upward over time. So it's not strictly a money problem.

        Here's a good report [edchoice.org] (PDF warning) that has looked into how public education has changed in the U.S. over time. The increase in administrative staff has done nothing to improve outcomes and removing the excess would allow for an additional ~$11,000 in yearly salary for every teacher.
        • Our drug policy + criminal justice system ensures the poor stay safely in the bounds of their own distinct. All without any messy discussions about segregation. When the Rodney King riots happened we used militarized police to surround The neighborhoods and they wreaked their own stuff all without spilling over to the middle class neighborhoods let alone the rich ones.
  • Now I believe in AI. It provided "exact answers" to a quiz that is "authoritative". And more than 100,000 questions too! Very impressive!

  • And what material. Dice rolls could probably outperform slashdot readers on article summaries.

  • AI can answer "What causes it to rain?" ...meh
    AI can answer "Will it rain anywhere I'll be tomorrow?" ...okay, that is better
    AI can answer "What will the weather be 6 months from now when I want to go on a cruise?" ..now you've got my attention.

    Maybe have the AI read the farmer's almanac?

  • In what is being called a landmark moment for natural language processing, Alibaba and Microsoft have developed AIs that can outperform humans on a reading and comprehension test.

    WHICH humans? I know people that my dog can probably outperform on a reading test. If this is basically a lookup contest ala Watson on Jeopardy, that's not really reading comprehension. That's an expert system doing what they are designed to do. It's only AI in the most rudimentary form.

  • This is plain stupid as it is just misleading. Granted, scholars can barely read these days. Nonetheless, what is being defined as 'AI' here might lead to frustration when people actually expect some sort of 'intelligence' from it.

  • Did you hear the one about the cannibal who passed his brother on the road?

  • A much better test would be seeing if it could understand some deconstructionist literary criticism.

  • As somebody who gets a lot of reaction on people not being able to understand what they read, this happened only now? I have a system with coins that selects yes/no that has a better understanding than humans.

  • Maybe AI would have read the operator's manual better for Hawaii's emergency alert system ...

  • Another land mark of not A.I. achieved. Soon every task a human can do that can be done by a machine will also not be A.I.!

1 Angstrom: measure of computer anxiety = 1000 nail-bytes

