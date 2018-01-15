AI Beats Humans at Reading Comprehension (bloomberg.com) 70
In what is being called a landmark moment for natural language processing, Alibaba and Microsoft have developed AIs that can outperform humans on a reading and comprehension test. From a report: Alibaba Group put its deep neural network model through its paces last week, asking the AI to provide exact answers to more than 100,000 questions comprising a quiz that's considered one of the world's most authoritative machine-reading gauges. The model developed by Alibaba's Institute of Data Science of Technologies scored 82.44, edging past the 82.304 that rival humans achieved. Alibaba said it's the first time a machine has out-done a real person in such a contest. Microsoft achieved a similar feat, scoring 82.650 on the same test, but those results were finalized a day after Alibaba's, the company said.
I would like to know who this Al guy is. (Score:2)
Al seems to be able to do a lot of stuff lately. It seems this one guy named Al is doing everyone jobs at once. How do I get him on my payroll.
AI is short for Albert, right?
This says little about AI (Score:2)
This says way more about the quality of our school system...
If the test were 100,000 questions they are lucky they could get anyone to complete it all. If they averaged 1 minute per question and did the test for 8 hours a day it would take about 208 days to complete, throw in some week ends and holidays your looking at about a year.
A 30-year old calculator can outperform just about any human in math. It doesn't take much to best a meatsack, which is exactly why good enough AI will be all it takes to start replacing human workers. We don't even have to come close to perfecting that technology as many people purport will be necessary to start affecting jobs. We currently pay humans a lot of money for nothing more than an imperfect result. AI adoption will be no different.
In thhe past people used to be paid for calculating things by hand. The term computer used to refer to a job, not only to a machine.
Robots beat humans in reading compression? (Score:2)
Doug Lenat's Test (Score:4, Insightful)
“Mary saw a bicycle in the store window. She wanted it.”
Does Mary want the bike, the store, or the window?
Re:Doug Lenat's Test (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
That's the point entirely. People speak in many different ways and you intuitively understand what they are saying despite the sometimes unclear way they say things.
Re: (Score:3)
It isn't unambiguous to normal people. That is the point, and that is the difference between intelligence and just following rules. You just proved his point.
Honestly that statement isn't true for all situations. Without the context, the pronoun "it" could refer to the window or store. If that sentence was in a paragraph about a girl that has dreamed of owning a bicycle shop, "it" probably refers to the store. If the girl was a stained-glass artist and the window has a stained glass border, it could be the window. The intelligent answer to that question isn't "it refers to the bicycle." A more intelligent response is "tell me more about the girl and the context
Re: (Score:3)
Because people speaking in normal conversation always use the proper rules of English?
That's the entire point of his work is to enable the computer to understand things that you and I intuitively understand, but which is vague and indeterminate to a computer.
On the other hand, something AI could benefit from is a properly defined AI interface syntax. Like it does for coding, a properly defined syntax for interacting verbally with computers could move things ahead quite a bit by eliminating the need for the
Hey, psst! It's about reading comprehension. You're making us meatbags look bad!
A deep neural net won't be able to do shit with that sentence probably guess roughly the same as random. If we make it into a whole paragraph to provide more context, a DNN can improve the accuracy. But the root of the problem is that far too m
Any intelligent system knows that "it" refers to the bicycle. There is no ambiguity when you use that sentence with (non-autistic) people. That is what is wrong with "a deep neural net". It isn't "deep" or anything like a brain.
Informal English is topic based, thought you should know, makes parsing easier.
No Kidding (Score:3)
Based upon the knee-jerk quality of many comments posted on
/. this should not be a surprise to anyone.
Based on many responses to Trump's tweets this should not be a surprise to anyone.
Comprehension, M'FR, Do You Read It ?!? (Score:3)
Sadly, this does not surprise me.
Most people don't read and have shockingly poor comprehension when they do.
This has gotten much worse (at least in the US) over the past 100 years.
LOL I didn't bother to read TFA so perhaps totally don't comprehend what it said...
With cutbacks to education and the abysmal teaching salaries, are you honestly surprised education has gotten so bad in the US?
Re:Comprehension, M'FR, Do You Read It ?!? (Score:4, Insightful)
On a side note, if there weren't so many useless (not as in they suck at their jobs, just useless in that their jobs don't improve educational outcomes in any measurable way) administrators soaking up money, we could pay teachers a hell of a lot more. The U.S. spends more on education as a percentage of GDP than other countries that do as well or better than us, and over time our spending on education as a percentage of GDP has increased. Even though you hear about cutbacks all the time (who pays attention when funding is increased?) the trend has been moving upward over time. So it's not strictly a money problem.
Here's a good report [edchoice.org] (PDF warning) that has looked into how public education has changed in the U.S. over time. The increase in administrative staff has done nothing to improve outcomes and removing the excess would allow for an additional ~$11,000 in yearly salary for every teacher.
We're dealing with the consequences just fine (Score:2)
Now I believe (Score:2)
Depends on which humans they tested it on. (Score:2)
And what material. Dice rolls could probably outperform slashdot readers on article summaries.
Questions... (Score:2)
AI can answer "Will it rain anywhere I'll be tomorrow?"
AI can answer "What will the weather be 6 months from now when I want to go on a cruise?"
Maybe have the AI read the farmer's almanac?
Which humans under what conditions? (Score:2)
In what is being called a landmark moment for natural language processing, Alibaba and Microsoft have developed AIs that can outperform humans on a reading and comprehension test.
WHICH humans? I know people that my dog can probably outperform on a reading test. If this is basically a lookup contest ala Watson on Jeopardy, that's not really reading comprehension. That's an expert system doing what they are designed to do. It's only AI in the most rudimentary form.
This is just misleading. (Score:1)
But does AI get the Joke? (Score:2)
Did you hear the one about the cannibal who passed his brother on the road?
A real test (Score:2)
A much better test would be seeing if it could understand some deconstructionist literary criticism.
Took way too long (Score:2)
As somebody who gets a lot of reaction on people not being able to understand what they read, this happened only now? I have a system with coins that selects yes/no that has a better understanding than humans.
Hawaii (Score:2)
At last, reading comprehension is not real A.I. (Score:1)
Another land mark of not A.I. achieved. Soon every task a human can do that can be done by a machine will also not be A.I.!