Intel Unveils 'Breakthrough' 49 Qubit Quantum Computer (extremetech.com) 183
Long-time Slashdot reader cold fjord writes: Extremetech reports, "At CES 2018 this week, Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich declared the company's new 49-qubit quantum computer represented a step towards "quantum supremacy." A 49 qubit system is a major advance for Intel, which just demonstrated a 17-qubit system two months ago. Intel's working with the Netherlands-based Qutech on this project, and expanding the number of qubits is key to creating quantum computers that can deliver real-world results... "Qubits are tremendously fragile," Intel wrote in October. "Any noise or unintended observation of them can cause data loss. This fragility requires them to operate at about 20 millikelvin -- 250 times colder than deep space." This is also why we won't be seeing quantum computers in anyone's house at any point."
Krzanich also thanked the industry for "coming together" to address the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. "The collaboration among so many companies to address this industry-wide issue across several different processor architectures has been truly remarkable."
Huge breakthrough (Score:4, Funny)
Possibly 30 fully error corrected and connected quibits would be interesting. On the other hand, IIRC there are already simulators that can do that many reasonably.
It's unlikely that these quibits are fully connected or error corrected.
If by "AI" you mean the field within Computer Science, that has existed since before you were born.
If you mean some sci-fi nonsense, then no.
Never in my life have I met a human who is as dim as Siri is.
Re:Huge breakthrough (Score:4, Funny)
You're way smarter than Siri. You understood the sentence I wrote.
Re: (Score:3)
The tipping point for quantum computers is around 30 qubits
[Citation needed]
Some chap from IBM told me you need lots of bits for Shor's algorithm - at least the length of the key and quite possible several times more for quantum error correction.
Looking at Slashdot's Let's Encrypt certificate it has an RSA key size of 2048 bits. So you need 2048*n
E.g. if you did need to have 2x as many bits for error correction n is 2. Of course it might be you don't need error correction and some clever algorithm might let you crack the 2048 bits in two runs of 1024 bits e
The tipping point for quantum computers is around 30 qubits.
It's going to take about 1,048 qubits to break encryption efficiently enough to destroy things like Bitcoin. Not a lot considering quantum computer qubit densities are increasing at about the same rate as Moore's law - Bitcoin has about 5-8 years before it becomes worthless.
Re:Huge breakthrough (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
The whole fura over quantum computers is
...
Fura are millet dough balls eaten in Nigeria.
Did you mean furor?
Don't worry, it only works when nobody is looking at it.
AI is impossible, just like "Gorilla's Law."
Re: Huge breakthrough (Score:4, Funny)
I think there's a world market for maybe five quantum computers...
I thought a quantum computer can do all calculations simultaneously? Surely one is enough!
Quantum computers can compute one number or another number but not both numbers because those numbers don't exist unless the cat is alive or dead.
640 qubits. (Score:5, Funny)
640 qubits ought to be enough for anyone.
Intel quantum computer. It'll compute and leak the passwords to every digital device within 200 meters in a single operation.
... Whether you want it to or not.
Do you know what kind of equipment is required to reach 20 millikelvin? Because I do.
For the work I did years ago, I only went to 1.8K, going further most likely means a dilution refrigerator, all in a cryostat with assorted vacuum pumps and a supply of instrumentation and cryogenic fluids. I haven't priced any of this stuff in many years, but even back in the day none of that stuff was cheap.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It's marked troll, but it really wasn't. Look up the patent - 5 engineers + David Rothschild owned it. One of the 5 engineers died a month or so before MH370 went down, the other 4 were on MH370 (along with a bunch of the rest of their company) on a business trip.
I checked, and your story is bullshit.
Traditional computers made their debut in the 1940's.. I believe the first real widely adopted home PC's started popping up in the early 80's.
40 years from room sized computers to the desktop is quite reasonable. I would assume that quantum computers would likely follow the same trend, but take that with a block of salt because I don't know squat about quantum computing.
Still conflating Meltdown with Spectre (Score:4, Insightful)
It's funny (sad, really) that Intel is so diligent about trying to bamboozle everyone into thinking that Spectre (which effects many manufacturers' processors) and Meltdown (which is intel-specific) are the same.
Such bullshit.
Re:Still conflating Meltdown with Spectre (Score:5, Insightful)
Citation needed. While the timing is suspect selling stock is a normal thing and needn't be related.
Re: (Score:3)
It is normal for somebody to cash out eventually.
It isn't improper to sell stock just because some computer people were going to be mad at the company. Insider trader only covers things that affect the stock price. Nothing about this situation suggests that big companies are going to stop buying intel products, and so there is no reason to think that the bad PR will affect the stock price.
In fact, their recent stock price is the highest it has ever been other than a brief spike during the
.com boom/bust.
If
Every fall, we get some pattern of rain and sun that causes 25% of locals to declare, "I've never seen it do this before!" Yes you have, dummy. You just didn't notice it, because it isn't a significant thing.
I don't understand why it is so popular. If I only know three things about a person: That they're intentionally anonymous; that they're not supposed to be telling me anything; and that they're telling me things anyways, then all I actually know that has any clear value is that they're dishonest.
The more clearly people are full of shit, the more easy it is for them to persuade these TV-headed sheep.
Insider trader only covers things that affect the stock price. Nothing about this situation suggests that big companies are going to stop buying intel products,
If they just stop building all-intel networks and mix some AMD in, which is actually pretty likely going forward since they have more PCIE lanes and the same performance (after vulnerability mitigation) and cost less.
and so there is no reason to think that the bad PR will affect the stock price.
I think it probably will, it just hasn't sunk in yet.
In fact, their recent stock price is the highest it has ever been other than a brief spike during the
.com boom/bust.
So far, Intel's PR is working. The investors believe their lies about performance impact. When it continues to emerge that they are lying about this, I think you will see some impact.
We'll find out.
Sure, but why would they do that? There is nothing about this that suggests that diversification of CPUs is going to save them money somehow.
This means, computers they bought in the past were 1% more expensive than they had originally written down. Supply diversification doesn't help that at all.
I think it doesn't matter if their PR works or not, either way it is not a significant hit on their business. Probably why they didn't put a lot of effort into it. PCs are mostly commodity now, and datacenter custom
Sure, but why would they do that? There is nothing about this that suggests that diversification of CPUs is going to save them money somehow.
Of course it will. AMD CPUs are cheaper. How will that not save them money?
This means, computers they bought in the past were 1% more expensive than they had originally written down. Supply diversification doesn't help that at all.
That's not how it works. People built whole clusters out of intel processors. Now that mitigation will cost them 10-50% depending on workload, they will need 10-50% more nodes. This failure on Intel's part has also created a whole lot of work for administrators because they botched the patch, it's failed on a lot of Win10 machines (can't apply the update, can't remove the update.) They botched the silicon and then they botched the pa
Re: Still conflating Meltdown with Spectre (Score:2)
It was a normal, automatic, scheduled stock sell off. I think most CEOs are making too much for what they bring to the table, but there wasnâ(TM)t anything particularly insidious about this.
Sadly I don't have a citation, but I am told at least one of the ARM vendors took a similar optimization and as a result is in the same boat as Intel with respect to meltdown.
The story has been 'intel v. amd' but there are a lot of other players out there.
The optimization on the face of it doesn't seem *that* obvious of a bad idea: do the access check only if the result would issue, and in all cases you flush the obvious access points. The fact that something that is still inaccessible is in cache and not
Are you making things up or just being _extremely_ badly informed?
Re: (Score:3)
I'd argue that this all comes down to patents. The OoO/speculative execution methods in the P6 architecture would be patented, and those P6 patents ought to be expiring about now. That means that using the fast Intel method of speculation would make sense if you are designing a brand new processor with OoO execution. The older ARM chips did little/no out-of-order or speculative execution, so the cost of adding any particular variant is probably similar.
Meanwhile, because AMD was competing with Intel dire
Exactly what I was going to say - Krzanich obviously got the memo from Intel's brass - make sure you mention Meltdown and Spectre in the same breath, and mention that it's an industry-wide problem.
So many claims of working qubit computers... (Score:2, Informative)
But not one has demonstrated true quantum solutions in compute time faster than classical computing - yet. I'm not saying it is impossible, just that this feels very much like cold fusion in the 90s. We have been one year from a quantum computer for fifteen years. Before anyone jumps up and down screaming DWave, we know these are not true quantum computers, more likely magnetically paired computers. There are entire papers written about them.
Intel and IBM spark my interest because they tend to actually
Predictions (Score:5, Informative)
" This is also why we won't be seeing quantum computers in anyone's house at any point."
"There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home."
Ken Olsen, founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, 1977
I really don't see the connection.
" This is also why we won't be seeing quantum computers in anyone's house at any point."
"There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home."
Ken Olsen, founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, 1977
Whelp, if someone did ever get a quantum computer in thier home, one thing I'm sure of is 640k of memory ought to be enough for anyone.
" This is also why we won't be seeing quantum computers in anyone's house at any point."
"There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home."
Ken Olsen, founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, 1977
I think the problem here is the refrigeration equipment required for stable operation (you know, that thing you're leaving off to take the summary's quote out of context), not that no one would want a quantum computer in their home. The Apple II came out in 1977, and could be set up on a small table.
Quantum biology is slowly becoming big. Proteins are the answer to the cooling problem.
I think the problem here is the refrigeration equipment required for stable operation
The first vacuum tube computers had very similar problems: they needed industrial grade power supplies, required cooling, tubes would fail regularly (the ENIAC engineers considered it a success when they reduced the tube failure rate to one every couple of days). And, to be fair, what Ken Olsen probably meant was nobody would want a machine like his company's PDP or VAX computers, built with discrete transistors and/or relatively simple integrated circuits.
Both you and him are however making the s
There were no fundamental physical barriers to scaling down classical circuits to make a modern microprocessor, although you did have to have some imagination to see the possibilities.
There are very good reasons to think that it may not be possible to make quantum circuits that operate high temperatures.
" This is also why we won't be seeing quantum computers in anyone's house at any point."
"There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home."
Ken Olsen, founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, 1977
People wont want it because they probably wont even know they are using it, it's not comparable to a normal computer in terms of it's visibility, it's more like an extra component for very specific applications. Not to downplay how amazing they are but a quantum computer doesn't magically mean it can do all traditional computing faster (it can't), it can do very specific esoteric problems much faster and has other interesting unique esoteric properties - but it's often hard to figure out how to do them. Qu
Quantum Domination / Supremacy (Score:5, Informative)
Intel’s New Chip Aims For Quantum Supremacy [fastcompany.com]
. . . those 49 qbits can already do something that almost no traditional computer, even a supercomputer, can: solve a sorting problem that has up to 5.63 trillion possible outcomes. This is right around a milestone called “quantum supremacy”–the point at which a standard computer can’t even simulate a quantum machine.
The promise of a quantum computer comes from one of those spooky aspects of quantum physics, whereby each qbit can hold two (or more) values simultaneously. Each time you add a qbit, you raise two to a higher exponent value. In this case, two raised to the 49th power yields 562,949,950,000,000 variations that can be compared at once. This technique is ideal for certain types of calculations, like speculative chemistry research that simulates the interactions of dozens of electrons, around multiple atoms, at once. It’s also useful for cracking digital encryption.
Each time you add a qbit, you raise two to a higher exponent value. In this case, two raised to the 49th power yields 562,949,950,000,000 variations that can be compared at once. This technique is ideal for certain types of calculations
Be careful not to loose sight of how much emphasis should be applied to the specificity in "specific calculations"... Almost all of the computations that happen on your regular computer 99% of the time will not be sped up by quantum computing.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you understand the difference.
How does superposition help? [cosmosmagazine.com]
The difference between regular computers and quantum computers boils down to how they approach a problem.
A regular computer tries to solve a problem the same way you might try to escape a maze – by trying every possible corridor, turning back at dead ends, until you eventually find the way out. But superposition allows the quantum computer to try all the paths at once – in essence, finding the shortcut.
Two bits in your computer can be in four possible states (00, 01, 10, or 11), but only one of them at any time. This limits the computer to processing one input at a time (like trying one corridor in the maze).
In a quantum computer, two qubits can also represent the exact same four states (00, 01, 10, or 11). The difference is, because of superposition, the qubits can represent all four at the same time. That’s a bit like having four regular computers running side-by-side.
If you add more bits to a regular computer, it can still only deal with one state at a time. But as you add qubits, the power of your quantum computer grows exponentially. For the mathematically inclined, we can say that if you have “n” qubits, you can simultaneously represent 2n states.)
Qudits: The Real Future of Quantum Computing? [ieee.org]
The superpositions that qubits can adopt let them each help perform two calculations at once. If two qubits are quantum-mechanically linked, or entangled, they can help perform four calculations simultaneously; three qubits, eight calculations; and so on. As a result, a quantum computer with 300 qubits could perform more calculations in an instant than there are atoms in the known universe, solving certain problems much faster than classical computers. However, superpositions are extraordinarily fragile, making it difficult to work with multiple qubits.
I'm pretty sure your PC isn't going to be able to do that.
crystal-ball gazing (Score:2)
Intel : '20 millikelvin
... why we won't be seeing quantum computers in anyone's house at any point'
How do they know that no part of my house is below 20 mK? It's kinda cold in here right now.
More seriously, how do they know that no other qbit technology will ever remove their low-temperature restriction?
... combined with a slow hardware upgrade rate (long travel time)
Bandwidth isn't a problem. The latency sucks big time.
sigh - "deep space" has no temp (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Actually deep space does have temperature (2.725 K) mainly because of the cosmic microwave background. This seems to imply that 20 mK is 135 times colder than deep space.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cosmic_microwave_background
Can someone please explain to me how you can say something is "times something" when the second article is less than the first?
Not too shocking.
Here in another context : this piece of wire (1 ohm) is 10 times more conductive than that one (10 ohm). That's mathematically correct when we consider that conductance is the inverse of resistance. This case is particularly convenient because conductance actually has a unit : the siemens, which is the inverse of the ohm. So we go from 1/10 siemens to 1 siemens, a regular 10 time increase.
Another example : 10 times slower means 10 times more seconds per meter, but it is a unusual unit, so w
Re: (Score:3)
Deep space is not completely empty. Interstellar space averages about one million particles per m^3, and those particles to indeed have a temperature. In some places that temperature is high, but presumably they're talking about the lowest it can get, which is the temperature of the cosmic background radiation.
Space has some large voids in it where time passes faster than our reference frame here, which stretches out the cmb wavelength to feel cooler there.
Near a singularity, if you fought gravity and stood still near it, you would experience a very hot background due again to time passing much much slower there. If you look into space, the farther those places are away, the hotter the CMB is there due to expansion of space.
Quantum computing (Score:4, Informative)
Nice. In case you buy into some of the crappy analogies, a little common sense might help too. Suppose you worked out a problem with all possible inputs at once in parallel. The output would have all the possible results in parallel, so how would you pick the one you need?
It's been a while since I studied Shor's algorithm in detail, but the gist of it would be that it's a lot more elaborate than elementary factorization by trial and error using primes. Simply running sha256 on a quantum computer won't ma
History repeated. (Score:2)
"This is also why we won't be seeing quantum computers in anyone's house at any point"
About a hundred years ago, a computer cost several millions of dollars and took up a whole factory floor. "This is why we won't be seeing computers/telephones/radios/television/movies in anyone's house at any point" (variations of which were uttered by IBM, DEC, Western Union, Warner, AT&T, Popular Mechanics,
...)
It may not be in my lifetime, but I fully expect quantum computing to come to the home within the next 100
Yep, comparing apples and oranges is surely a way to success.
Ok. Fine. Whatever. (Score:2)
Any news on fixing Meltdown and Spectre?
Ah, so the "encryption will be worthless when quantum computers arrive" doesn't come from them being able to factor every number easily and with trivial time consumption but from them being inherently so insecure that you can't keep any private key private?
Need 2 more dimensions ... (Score:4, Funny)
“And this is how you shall make it: The length of the CPU shall be 300 qubits, its width 50 qubits, and its height 30 qubits.” (Genesis 6:15)
It's probably a 34.3 Q-bit system (Score:2)
since Intel built it.
Take any claims about how amazing they are with a grain of salt these days until all the bugs and problems have been identified.
**cough MELTDOWN**
**cough SPECTRE**
Well the patch to fix the vulnerabilities will only have a 30% impact on processor performance
:|
Room temperature quantum computing (Score:2)
I'm certain this will be one of the first tasks of the first quantum computers once the teams figure out how to ask the question.
There are public key encryption systems that appear to be quantum resistant. It is really trivial to add another script type - just reassign one of the many OP_RETURN codes.
Oh, and the entire rest of the world will be replacing every single deployed cryptosystem during the same window.