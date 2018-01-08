What's On Center Stage at the CES Tech Show? Your Voice (apnews.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: Some of the most popular gadgets over the holiday season were smart speakers with digital assistants from Amazon and Google. Apple is coming out with its own speaker this year; Microsoft and Samsung have partnered on another. As the annual CES gadget show kicks off in Las Vegas this week, manufacturers are expected to unveil even more voice-controlled devices -- speakers and beyond -- as Amazon and Google make their digital assistants available on a wider array of products. If these prove popular, you'll soon be able to order around much more of your house, including kitchen appliances, washing machines and other devices.
"If these prove popular, you'll soon be able to order around much more of your house, including kitchen appliances, washing machines and other devices."
IOW an AW.
Artificial Wife.
A good idea for sure. What could go wrong ?
A home full of voice controlled devices seems kind of nightmarish. I see so much potential for overlapping responses, especially with Amazon adding Alexa into so many devices... is your Echo going to respond? Your microwave? Your toilet?
Or maybe it will be "OK toilet, flush now", "OK microwave, heat for 30 seconds". But then they lose the branding so I don't see that happening.
Seems like it's way better to have a voice assistant hub and then a lot of devices that can do things based on that...
I'm
I have an Echo and you have to be specific in what you say. The skill developer codes it into the skill. You can't just say Alexa vacuum. you have to specify the brand of vacuum you have just like irobot or whoever coded it.
same with all their other thousand skills. it's kind of annoying for anything past the simple stuff like play music or get the news/weather. you have to remember what to say
