Researchers Create 'Psychedelic' Stickers That Confuse AI Image Recognition (techcrunch.com) 92
"Researchers at Google were able to create little stickers with 'psychedelic'-looking patterns on them that could trick computer AI image-classifying algorithms into mis-classifying images of objects that it would normally be able to recognize," writes amxcoder: The patterned stickers work by tricking the image recognition algorithm into focusing on, and studying, the little pattern on the small sticker -- and ignoring the rest of the image, including the actual object in the picture... The images on the stickers were created by the researchers using knowledge of features and shapes, patterns, and colors that the image recognition algorithms look for and focus on.
These stickers were created so that the algorithm finds them 'more interesting' than the rest of the image and will focus most of it's attention on analyzing the pattern, while giving the rest of the image content a lower importance, thus ignoring it or confusing it.
The technique "works in the real world, and can be disguised as an innocuous sticker," note the researchers -- describing them as "targeted adversarial image patches."
These stickers were created so that the algorithm finds them 'more interesting' than the rest of the image and will focus most of it's attention on analyzing the pattern, while giving the rest of the image content a lower importance, thus ignoring it or confusing it.
The technique "works in the real world, and can be disguised as an innocuous sticker," note the researchers -- describing them as "targeted adversarial image patches."
Detail vs shape (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
...heavy rain and little objects flying around because of strong winds and a little windshield fog obscure their view....
An obscured view is quite the different problem than this thread's discussion of having a clear view of the object being analyzed.
:)
Re: (Score:3)
AI image recognition systems will recognize what, and only what, they have been trained to recognize. If you train a system with a million pictures of dogs, and a million pictures of cats, it can learn to tell a cat from a dog. But if you then give it a picture of a goat, it will not classify it correctly, because that isn't what it was trained to do.
Similarly, current image recognition systems are not (yet) designed to resist the intentional spoofing described in TFA. In the future, they will become mor
Re:Detail vs shape (Score:5, Insightful)
Humans have similar problems. Instead of stop sign, they sometimes concentrate on areas with the most detail, like a smartphone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Look! A squirrel!
Re: Detail vs shape (Score:1)
This is an important point. Trying to confuse a self driving car is dangerous and stupid, but carrying these tings around to confuse some marketing harvester is good fun. I bet I know how laws will get written if this becomes a thing tho...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Trying to confuse a self driving car is dangerous and stupid
Not necessarily. It could be useful for sabotage against other countries, or for stopping/disabling a car that has lost its mind, so to speak.
Re: Detail vs shape (Score:1)
If we can just find the right impossible 3d shape, we can infect the collective with it and shut it down for good!
Re: (Score:2)
Or as another simpler example, my first Straight Talk phone not being able to correctly scan most UPCs. My second and current one does fine though.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course humans can also be distracted by certain things:
http://97x.com/a-naked-woman-s... [97x.com]
No sense of scale (Score:2)
An AI looks at that picture, sees the banana and "thing", but crucially doesn't estimate distance. Since the "thing" has a lot more detail the AI decides it's must be further away, and its greater detail means its the more impo
Re: (Score:2)
That's why human vision works on segmentation, breaking down the scene into a collage of cut-out shapes of different textures, then using stereoscopic depth perception to figure out where they are relative to each other and with occlusion, then using image classification to figure out what each object is. The downside is that you can camouflage anything simply by blurring the edges or by using razzle-dazzle techiques used in World War II.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/w... [wikimedia.org]
Oh no! (Score:3)
Retrain. (Score:3, Insightful)
1. Add stickers to images.
2. Retrain network
3. Stickers useless.
Re: (Score:1)
Adaptive entropy is fun! This is pure nerd stuff and will become a regular sport, we can hope.
Re: (Score:3)
1. Add random stickers to images.
2. Need to retrain network constantly.
3. Network useless.
Re: (Score:2)
4. kiddies make new patterns faster than researcher's can learn them; it's a whack-a-mole!
Re: (Score:2)
They'll probably figure out a more generic solution.
Re: (Score:2)
They'll probably figure out a more generic solution.
Like they have figured out a generic solution instead of antivirus database updates?
Dream on.
Re: (Score:2)
Initiate Protocol 13.
Re: (Score:2)
That's more like it. The stickers are acting like noise which makes the network useless.
That reminds me of a not really learning network situation but there's a relation. I saw a post very recently of a guy who had posted white noise movies on youtube and he got inundated by copyright notices, because the automated copyright detection found all kinds of patterns in it.
Computer Chess (Score:3)
With a similar enough network or access to the targeted network, simply create a network that learns to fool the other one. Loosely like two computers playing chess but more like a spam generator to defeat filters.
Adversarial network learning... just not an official use of it... The solution is to add this kind of learning to the network... except it won't be fool proof until the network is quite good; since the adversary could have as many variations of attack as the classifier has in recognition.
If you c
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps he left to attend his brother's funeral?
By this time next year ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Amazon will be selling hats and scarves with psychedelic looking patterns on them.
The 60's are back, baby!
Re: (Score:2)
let's get that on clothing (Score:5, Interesting)
Remember the "worlds ugliest t-shirt" in one of William Gibson's novels? All cameras in that book's world were compelled by their firmware to fill image of the wearer of that suit with background. One could laugh at such a notion except
....scanners won't do banknotes
Re: (Score:2)
should be doable, e-ink on cloth came out 7 years ago
Re: (Score:2)
rebuttals:
Now there are more than just EURion constellation in money to trigger scanners, there are other security features in bills that do it.
Novel was sci-fi about future, and the governments did have that behavior built into security cameras. Maybe some kernel BLOB was required and enforced by treaty? Not hard to imagine as an analogous situation to scanners.
I thought what I'd do was I'd pretend... (Score:1, Interesting)
"I thought what I'd do was I'd pretend I was one of those deaf-mutes"
Reminds me of Ghost in the Shell's Laughing Man calling card... His sticker would appear over people's faces in VR if they were infected.
Re: (Score:2)
It always makes you wonder if there's an exploit for human vision of the type hypothesized here
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BLIT_(short_story) [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
As I recall, his sticker/logo only appeared over his own face.
ALPR? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If you glue enough of them over the license numbers/letters, definitely.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really, no, because license plate photos are generally interpreted by humans, not AIs.
Re: (Score:3)
Huh? Ever drive on a modern toll road? Those cameras send data to a system that mails you a bill. No humans involved.
Re: (Score:3)
To add to my previous comment: I regularly use parking garages that read my plate to know that I already paid at the kiosk. Again, no humans involved. Sounds like you live in the 80s. Not sure if that's 1980s or 1880s.
Cue the $10 stickers... (Score:2)
Just waiting for manufacturers to start selling $10 stickers, shirts, hats, backpacks, luggage tags etc.
When's the IPO?
Robot Drugs (Score:1)
When the robots take over our jobs and then decide we aren't needed, we'll just get them addicted to these stickers. They'll soon get bored with theirs and go looking to trade each other for new ones. Then they'll begin their own industry of trippy stickers so they can get a better high. All day they'll sit and run their batteries dry. RIP to the bots that get stuck in a while loop.
Bias of expectations (Score:2)
Now that I think about it, I would be curious how the AI would handle a jumble photo, and be able to identify all the stuff in the picture?
Actual Intelligence (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People are also easily fooled, but in different ways. Researches will update their networks to be more robust for this kind of trickery, and we'll move on.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Neural nets can approximate arbitrary functions to arbitrary precision, so where's the fundamental limitation ?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This sea of ambiguity is in direct contrast wi
Re: (Score:2)
for real fun (Score:2)
They should also try magnets. (Score:2)
They seem to mess Bender [youtube.com] up a bit.
Re: (Score:2)
We're whalers on the moon
We carry a harpoon
But there ain't no whales so we tell tall tales
And sing a whaling tune!
Address all complaints to the Monsanto Corporation!
Bright shiny objects (Score:3, Insightful)
Our "real" human visual algorithms are distracted by bright, shiny objects in a similar way. It's not just AI that can be fooled.
Re: (Score:1)
You may be projecting your own lack of intelligence. There's a difference between being distracted and thinking the distraction is important to classifying what one is looking at. Humans like shiny, but they aren't going to look at a sticker and not see it's pasted on a car or a sign or a tree.
Re: (Score:3)
Ever glanced at something, seen something weird and had to do a double-take? This is exactly what happened to you. Quick neural nets misidentified something and you had to do full image processing to clear the confusion up.
The reason Humans know to do a double-take is because we have many other neural nets sitting on top of image identification nets. So when our image identification malfunctions, other
Re: (Score:2)
Setting aside your needless insult, why DO we tend to be attracted to shiny objects? Perhaps it's because at some level, our brains think it might be something important, or dangerous? Our brains have been trained to notice things that might be important to our survival and safety. Anything that is unusual or unexpected might be some sort of threat, leading us to be distracted unnecessarily.
Re: (Score:2)
FTFY
Re: (Score:1)
Our "real" human visual algorithms are distracted by bright, shiny objects in a similar way. It's not just AI that can be fooled.
Not only bright shiny objects.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I see 2 problems here (Score:2)
2. How can it classify this sticker as a toaster? It should be classified as unknown. I think they cheat by assuming that every image can be classified
Make a note of this (Score:2)
It will be useful when we're trying to fight SkyNet during the inevitable upcoming robot apocalypse.