Ars Technica Puts Twitter, Uber On '2018 Deathwatch'

The editors of Ars Technica have compiled their annual list of "Companies, tech, and trends least likely to succeed in 2018... Let's grab a Juicero and take a moment to reflect on the utter dumpster fires that we've witnessed over the past 12 months." Some of its highlights: Uber. "The company is losing billions of dollars a year, with no clear strategy for getting to profitability. Uber lost $2.8 billion in 2016 and will lose even more than that in 2017. Uber had $6.6 billion cash on hand in mid-2017 -- money that might not last much beyond the end of 2018... The company needs to find a way to stem its losses and get on the path to profitability before investors get frustrated and close their checkbooks..."
Twitter. "Still a money-losing concern. In 2016, it lost a mere $456.9 million, and its losses have continued in 2017 (though at a slightly less hemorrhagic pace). Still, on paper, the company is burning through the equivalent of a third of its cash on hand per year. And profitability (or an acquisition) is nowhere in sight..."
Net Neutrality. "It's not a company, but it's on deathwatch anyway..."
They also advise readers to "Pour out one for Radio Shack, which died even faster the second time around after what looked like a brave reboot" (though it's now getting another reboot). And they're bragging about their successful picks last year for the companies least likely to succeed in 2017.
"Yahoo has now been officially digested by Oath, a Verizon Company, its bits commingling with AOL's in a new, bizarrely named beast that for now bears the same logos... Yik Yak, the anonymous gossiping-messaging app that got banned by various universities for hate speech, is dead -- selling its intellectual property to Square, of all companies... Theranos is busy sending out thousands of refunds to Arizona residents, and the company has rented out its Palo Alto headquarters in an attempt to stay solvent until it can legally test blood again... BlackBerry doesn't make phones any more, having licensed its trademark and some of its tech to TCL. It is now a 'cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things.'"
Twitter can't die fast enough.
Twitter is highly unlikely to be allowed to die any time soon. It's too useful of a propaganda tool.
It will be kept afloat by those interested in maintaining the existing propaganda networks on twitter. It's a very cheap asset when you view it in this light, and likely the primary reason for its current ownership structure. And those owners are more than wealthy enough to keep twitter afloat indefinitely, while ensuring that they have more and more control over it as twitter's money woes continue to pressure the staff.
There are other companies in the queue before them. Twitter isn't that significant and the only reason it makes news these days is due to Trump and his blubber.
I actually do not think...
See, you could have stopped right there.
Yeah, that's what I thought.
Do you have a reliable source, not ones tainted by socialist America haters who regularly push fake news?
Businessinsider can hardly be called "socialist America haters".
But perhaps you are begging the question by classifying anything that reports what goes against what Trump says as "socialist America haters" and "fake news"?
Twitter can't die fast enough.
Amen, brother, but...
The article was much easier to read by looking for what wasn't there: NOTHING about the stock markets or share prices. Actually, there were implicit considerations of the capitalization of the deathwatch companies, but almost no explicit consideration of the financial situations. (There is a little bit in the Uber entry.)
The most vulnerable companies right now are the ones most exposed to burps in the stock prices. Considering how the electronic stock exchanges work these days, you can
the comments section is going downhill too - its got to the point where posters are openly criticising the downvotes for anything even vaguely "not left wing liberal" that's posted regardless of the quality of the comment itself.
Once your own user base starts to seriously question you, its a downward spiral. Maybe Ars should add itself to the list.
Cash on hard means nothing. This is all fueled by VC money. What a dopey article.
VC's pay out on the expectation of a big payday at the end. If their belief that you'll find profitability doesn't match your need for capital then you go under.
For sure, but to claim that Uber is going to go under because they are running out of "cash on hand" is silly. They can always raise cash. Even Theranos raised money recently, and they are a fraud. Money is extremely cheap and available right now, and the rich are only getting richer.
VC money isn't free, you need to give away some of the company, at some point you run out of company to give.
I don't know what Theranos had to give up for their $100 million but Uber needs several billion annually.
VCs aren't in it for the long haul. They expect an IPO and Uber is dragging its ass. It appears staying private, for the short term, is part of Uber's plan. Which is why the VCs were trying to take it over and force an IPO.
You can dilute to the point that current investors are unwilling to approve the deal. Or that debt owners call the loans due. The smartest investors in uber right now are the ones with debt stakes- they get interest, and when uber eventually defaults (highly likely) they'll get first dibs on the company and likely own a multiple of the percentage they would from an equity stake.
You can never run out of the company. You can just dilute the existing investors.
Only if the existing investors - who inevitably hold voting shares - allow you to do so. In that case, they're letting you dilute so they can sell off some of their stake to another sucker, so they can get cash out. But if the board (loaded with investors) and the voting base (significant ownership typically with early investors) say no - no dilution.
Rounds of funding are just private stock offerings. The price they get for the stock is NOT fixed. It's a negotiation.
Watching a round get funded, to the tune of about ten cents on the dollar the company wanted, is how companies, like Uber, that don't make it to IPO end.
Every time I read that I am completely disappointed that it didn't really explode.
If I ever saw a mod point, I think I'd give yours a "Funny", though I can't explain why. Substantively, I, too, am amazed that Twitter hasn't gone away. Can I safely defy anyone to name one good or useful thing Twitter has accomplished? Even if you came up with something, I would respond thusly: #PresidentTweety.
My separate comment (above in the discussion, assuming the usual trolls haven't trash-moderated it into invisibility) is much more substantive than this one. However it wasn't prepared for Slashdot,
Twitter has 3500 people (Score:5, Insightful)
Twitter employs 3500+ people, making that the right amount of dollars to lose at 120k plus per person. Assuming ad revenue covers hardware and utilities and cxo compensation.
I can't imagine why they need that many people. It boggles the mind.
Re:Twitter has 3500 people (Score:5, Insightful)
Speech doesn't ban itself, you know.
>>> It boggles the mind.
It does, doesn't it? I mean, as a platform, it's something you could knock together in a week or so and host on AWS. Maintain it with a ten-person team, hire a 50 person sales team, and you're good to go. What the heck are the other 3440 people doing?
Not that i think Twitter is an overly complicated platform, but i really think you're oversimplifying here.
Craigslist serves ~60 million users. Twitter is around a billion. No, they're not equal in complexity.
Yes, several, and i'm guessing you already know this. The requirements for services managing that users and those many QPSs are completely different from "traditional" websites such as Craigslist, where a small number of users will be active at a time hitting mostly common cached data. Once you scale at 20x you reach a point where throwing hardware at the problem doesn't help anymore and the entire architecture must be rethinked - load management, monitoring, content (even static) serving, storage sharding
Two hour "agile" stand-ups where they sit down and go through every single open feature request.
Has anyone checked their previous predictions? (Score:2)
If you cared to RTFA, those "idiots" begin with recapping how their last year predictions turned out.
And yes, it's a lightweight article in a tech magazine to be read as entertainment on a lazy holiday evening. Not a serious analysis with billion dollar decisions at stake. Chill.
Will be a rough time.. (Score:2)
The amount of hype around those means that when one goes down, it'll take a great deal of the over-inflated tech industry with it as investors get obvious evidence that 'tech' companies are not fundamentally different than 'non-tech' companies.
Whenever that happens, it'll be 2001 all over again.
This will have some interesting downstream effects on vendors. 2001 pretty much ultimately killed Sun. This time, I'd have my eye on AWS as the troubled vendor this time around (a lot of expense to support revenue
AWS has a very big guaranteed customer, and Amazon actually seems to have a sound and profitable business, so it's unlikely they're going anywhere.
AWS might shrink, but I doubt it's going anywhere. The other cloud services... they might be in trouble.
They can always charge more.
Not necessarily. At the moment, they are undercutting established local taxi and private hire business in a lot of places, but they can only do that thanks to a combination of escaping (perhaps temporarily) all kinds of regulations and employment laws that affect their competitors and having VC funding that means they can afford to price as a loss-leader (but again only for a finite amount of time).
If they start pushing prices up to try to cover the real running costs on a level playing field, they are natu
>
I suspect that the history books will show Uber gambled on self-driving cars arriving soon enough to plug the financial hole from paying their drivers, and lost.
I think it's an insightful comment, but you might be wrong. Maybe they will ride it out and find themselves in the best position to be the unbeatable self-driving taxi network, because they can replace their old service with the new driverless service gradually and seamlessly.
The reason why Neflix leads in streaming sales is because the used to be a disc-by-mail company that trained its subscriber base to transition to streaming. Yeah, at first the streamable selection was crap, but when it felt like a bon
Is spying on competing services really that expensive? They've got their app developed, their not-employees employees use their own cars... all Uber has to do is shuffle bits and collect a percentage. How are they still losing money??
Not necessarily - as in London, the authorities can ban them (ok, pending review there), alternative apps can appear and next thing you know, Uber is out of cash, out of business.
Twitter. "Still a money-losing concern. In 2016, it lost a mere $456.9 million, and its losses have continued in 2017 (though at a slightly less hemorrhagic pace). Still, on paper, the company is burning through the equivalent of a third of its cash on hand per year. And profitability (or an acquisition) is nowhere in sight..."
Kind of hard to make money when you're constantly changing the service to meet Silicon Valley whims.
Ars is bad at predictions (Score:4, Interesting)
- HTC is doing better now that they sold their phone business to Google. We'll see if Google messes up like they did with Motorola.
- Uber will be fine. They'll IPO in 2020 at more than $20 Billion in valuation. That'll be a huge disappointment for Uber investors, but the world never has to go back to the taxi.
- Twitter will be like Yelp. Not a great business, but an ongoing one.
- Faraday and Karma and a bunch of other hyped electric car businesses will fail and get absorbed into Fiat or some other non-US car maker. But maybe not in 2018. Tesla will keep going.
- Gearbox has Borderlands 3 in 2018. It should be a huge success if they don't pull an EA and accidentally cut their own throats.
- Apple will prove critics wrong again by selling more iPhone X units than expected. Apple profitability will be helped by AirPod and Watch sales. New products in 2018 will be good. Critics will continue to be wrong.
- Cisco, Apple, Intel, Oracle, and Microsoft will all announce a special dividend for stockholders and huge stock buybacks, paid for by funds finally brought back from overseas.
- Slashdot will continue to be a politics and Internet-complaint site that occasionally mentions technology topics.
- Facebook use will see year over year usage declines in the US
- Silicon Valley culture will continue to be authoritarian as it relates to politically correctness. Calling people racist is the only marketable skill some people have.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 will be the biggest entertainment release of the year, bigger than any other game, book, movie, TV show, sporting event, or music release. It will be an amazing world. The story will be very good, but not as good as Red Dead Redemption.
True. Ars reflects the short term sensibilities of their readership, but no more than that.
twitter? but what will the bbc news website do? (Score:1)
seeing as most of their stories now contain 30% by volume of 'people reacting on twitter'. double bonus if the tweet came from ANY level of sleb
still front page news over xmas has included 'famous person's father dies' and 'cousin of famous person shot'.
Radio Shack Could Work (Score:2)
Uber can lose money (Score:2)
Yahoo ... officially digested by Oath (Score:2)
Will Oath now spit out an owl pellet of teeth and bones?
The US dumping net neutrality is concerning (Score:2)
Specially since no one really seems to understand what it entails. The current administration has been really successful in framing it as a free market issue; it is kinda sad to see everyone discussing along those terms.
The current administration 'wins' because it has absolutely no cares about truth, honesty, or the good of the people it is governing. They can spew whatever propaganda they wish 24/7 without shame or morals holding them back.
The other side is trying to fight propaganda with truth. If they'd dive into the muck they might lose their souls but win the battle. And then have lost the war because that would reinforce the current state of things as the new standard.
are you sure about that, it seems to me the propaganda is strong everywhere, nobody cares about the truth anymore, just their entrenched positions..
Reasonably sure. The Republicans currently don't seem to care if they're caught lying - they just repeat the lie. The Mall crowd size, all the deflection with repeating debunked lies about Hillary Clinton, and 5x documented false statements per day from the POTUS, the ongoing story about the Trump team not meeting with Russia that changed several times as more proof came to light (though oddly this is also an exception of sorts, since they actually changed their story). Denying means innocence if you're
Net neutrality is not a bandwidth issue. You can already pay your ISP for different bw plans.
As usual, story copied from Ars a day or so later (Score:2)
I've noticed a real trend over the last year or so. Approximately once per day there is a dump of stories to Slashdot that have been on the front page of Ars Technica in the last day or so. It's almost like someone posts all the Ars stories to Slashdot as they're doing their daily reading.
Once day I'll do an analysis to determine if they're posted in reverse chronological order or not (i.e. from the top of the Ars front page).
Bitcoin (Score:2)
Hardly so. Whether BTC has a future as a currency or not is very much up for debate, but its current market cap is a statistical error in the grand scheme of things.
How about the phrase 'dumpster fire,' instead? (Score:3)
Can't Uber just raise prices? (Score:2)
I mean, I thought the reason people use it convenience?
I live in a country and an area with functional public transportation (actually, it's sometimes considered the country with the best public transportation system in the world), so I usually use that.
The number of taxis I've taken in my life can be counted on two hands, probably.
And I never really found anything objectionable about them.
