Carlsberg Turns To AI To Help Develop Beers (fastcompany.com) 29
From a report: One of the reasons it takes so long to develop new beers is because brewers have to rely on actual humans -- and techniques like chromatography and spectrometry -- to test liquids and detect flavors and aromas. Carlsberg thinks it's found a better way. With help from researchers at Aarhus University, the Danish beer-maker has developed sensors that are able to detect differences between beer flavors, the Financial Times reports. Now, the company is teaming up with Microsoft to help interpret that data via artificial intelligence and streamline the lengthy beer-making process.
Microsoft Beer 10. After heavy and sustained use, a reboot into the porcelain throne may be required.
"Microsoft Beer 10. After heavy and sustained use, a reboot into the porcelain throne may be required."
Throne? The Germans have specialist throw-up porcelain (Kotzbecken) for that.
machine learning and faith (Score:2)
The difference between machine learning and AI is that people doing machine learning know they can't trust the machine and so only do what they understand and for AI it's exactly the opposite. They trust and untrustable system to do something without understanding how. That may sound like a dis. But on the other hand I trust my brain and I have evidence it's not trustworthy and I have no idea how it works. But the reason it's a dis is that what I described is more faith based than science based. On t
Sensors (Score:2)
3D printing hype died a few years ago as the reality of leaky Yoda coffee cups at 35$ a shot sank in.
Our economy is based on the flow of money, and since our technology and resources can more than cover all our basic needs, we have to invent new ways to move money.
Hype. Endless hype. Distraction. Laser pointers, chase the red dot!
Well, I didn't say 3D printing died, but the breathless uncritical gee-whiz propaganda from children with no clue. Usually programmers who think the real world is as simple as typing #include startrek.h while browsing Facebook updates.
If Beer is proof that god loves us, and wants us to be happy, does that mean beer inventing AI also loves us and wants us to be happy? Can I finally convert my robopocalypse-ready bunker into a fully stacked beer cellar?
Software (Score:2)
Sensors are AI now. Will the hype cycle ever end for AI?
No, the software to interpret the data from the sensors is what they are calling AI. Bit of a stretch of the term I'll agree but not quite as silly as you are implying. To be honest if the system isn't able to autonomously interpret the data in novel ways without being more than a glorified lookup table I'm not really sure the there is any AI involved. I don't really see how this is more than an expert system [wikipedia.org] in any circumstance.
TBD (Score:2)
So software that used to interpret sensor data is AI?
In principle it could be. You can do clever things with the data (AI for lack of a better term) or simply provide read-outs to be interpreted by people or something not quite AI but still automated. Whether this particular case is AI will depend on what the software actually does. I'm a little dubious it will be more exotic than an expert system but maybe they are working on something more clever than that. Not enough detail to really know. Like you I strongly suspect it is mostly marketing fluff since
I can see the advertising now (Score:2)
"Hal Extra Stout, made with pure Europan spring water - one toot and you won't be opening those pod bay doors!"
Surprising flavors (Score:2)
Looks like you're pissed out of your skull again (Score:3)
I hear MS' Tay is looking for work (Score:2)
ummmm (Score:2)
Or dare I say - a return to the days of BuMilCoors light lager swill.
One of the reasons I like Craft beer is that there is a human in the loop.
perhaps now the secret of Burton snatch (Score:2)
