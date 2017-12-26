Bitcoin Recovers Some Losses After Its Worst Week Since 2013 (reuters.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Bitcoin fell nearly 30 percent at one stage on Friday to $11,159.93. At 3:09 p.m. (2009 GMT) on Tuesday, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was up 15 percent at $16,030 in light trading on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. The digital currency had risen around twentyfold since the start of the year, climbing from less than $1,000 to as high as $19,666 on Dec. 17 on Bitstamp and to over $20,000 on other exchanges. Critics have pointed to bitcoin's design flaws and hacks of digital "wallets" in which bitcoins are kept as an alternative to traditional currencies. Prices of other cryptocurrencies, which slid along with bitcoin last week, have also recovered, with Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market size, quoted around $771, up from Sunday's low of $689 but still far from highs around $900 hit last week.
Tulip farmers say Tulip market will bounce back (Score:1)
Once the warehouses of Tulips clear at the temporarily lower prices, Tulip markets will return to astronomic levels, especially once the South Sea boats arrive!
People shit themselves when the Dow Jones index drops a hundred points. Bitcoin just essentially did the equivalent of dropping ten thousand points, and people are laughing it off.
The DOW represents real people with real jobs and is a means to gauge the health of actual businesses. Bitcoin is a slot machine in a casino.
They can't go negative. DJIA is not a good measure. Fortune 500 and Russel 5000 are a much broader snapshot. And do you own on the ground research. What companies parking lots are full? Which ones do people talk about on the bus in in the cafeteria?
How many bums jump off the trains in the rail yards? Bums are usually the last to get hired and the first to get laid off. Are there BMWs and Jaguars at thrift stores? Are the number of help wanted ads shrinking or growing? Did your diligent and hard working bro
i can't tell if you're a very subtle shill, or a complete fool.
BTC is not a store of value*, is not a method of exchange*, and will not supplant the dollar or the euro for anything**.
It's a speculative bubble, one that *WILL* pop, and the fallout will be a complete annihilation of trust in cryptocurrencies.
*massive fluctuations in price, lack of acceptance, etc etc.
** if you honestly believe that the US gov't or EU would allow their currency to be replaced by cryptocurrency.. please, I implore you to sink a
Yes I do. It is more like the snake oil some bogus doctor comes to town to sell. Shills are planted in the crowd to show enthusiasm and pump things up by "buying" the snake oil. And then there are the fake testimonials (which is not a shill).
It's a speculative bubble, one that *WILL* pop, and the fallout will be a complete annihilation of trust in cryptocurrencies.
That's a little extreme, don't you think? When have bank collapses ever caused a complete annihilation of trust in banks?
It's been pretty close a few times. In fact, I doubt many people would trust banks if they didn't all have government backed insurance.
And banks provide a real service (they'll "store" your money for you). Putting money in a bank is at least safer than keeping it under your pillow. Putting money in bitcoin, either with a shady Internet exchange or in your own wallet on your poorly backed up computer, doesn't seem to be.
I don't know about the pillow thing. Banks keep getting shakier and the financial systems more volatile as they are deregulated. Always keep some cash in a safety deposit box or a firebox is what I say.
before or after the FDIC?
1929
OK, actually my first response was too quick. See also:
2008 Bear Stearns. Remember them? That's when Bernanke discovered libertarianism doesn't work.
2008 Washington Mutual
2008 Wachovia
1930s - all of them. Banks were put on holiday for a time until the Federal gov't could stabilize them. Hooray for gov't intervention in the market place! It saved the world.
Panic of 1819
Panic 0f 1837
Panic of 1857
Panic of 1873
Panic of 1893
About every 20 years each generation failed to learn.
This neck beard thing of being the first person to scream TULIP really is getting old. Bitcoin is still double what is was a month ago.
By all means sink you home equity into the market
Probably not the bubble bursting. (Score:2)
It is year end. It makes sense that some of the long term holders (1yr+) sell off to get the lower tax rates. Others maybe splitting the profits between 2018 & 2019. A few of those two groups and then a ton of panicked sellers cashed out.
Also people probably needed the cash to buy gifts during the year end sales or pay off things.
Pump, dump (Score:4, Insightful)
while True:
bitcoin.pump()
bitcoin.dump()
Fuck it and chuck it, hump it and dump it, sex it and BREXIT, date it and abate it, etc.
North Korea needed some cash (Score:4, Funny)
I heard that Great Leader ordered two pizzas because at 5000 Bitcoins per pizza, it's only for rich and important people like Great Leader.
Bitcoin, Welcome to wall street (Score:2)
Hold them while you can, and don't worry, the price will be back up. Just as soon as those with enough money to manipulate the market are ready to cash in. You just need to sell before they do, and so the price goes back down again.
You thought the stock market was bad? Companies have intrinsic value. You can sell a physical hole in the ground for cash. Bitcoins are only worth what the people tha
Technically, you're selling the ground that's around the hole.
For a year or two, it was hovering around USD$80 most of the time.
You thought the stock market was bad? Companies have intrinsic value.
That's the wrong way to look at it. A more informative way to look at it would be as a kind of FOREX arbitrage play. You can make plenty of profit off it by understanding the complexities of supply/demand as related to currency.
Obviously in this case, profiteering demand is a huge component, but it also was in the Swiss Franc run-up that happened a few years back.
Yawn (Score:2)
