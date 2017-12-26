Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Bitcoin

Bitcoin Recovers Some Losses After Its Worst Week Since 2013 (reuters.com) 64

Posted by BeauHD from the backwards-and-forwards-and-upside-down dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Bitcoin fell nearly 30 percent at one stage on Friday to $11,159.93. At 3:09 p.m. (2009 GMT) on Tuesday, bitcoin BTC=BTSP was up 15 percent at $16,030 in light trading on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. The digital currency had risen around twentyfold since the start of the year, climbing from less than $1,000 to as high as $19,666 on Dec. 17 on Bitstamp and to over $20,000 on other exchanges. Critics have pointed to bitcoin's design flaws and hacks of digital "wallets" in which bitcoins are kept as an alternative to traditional currencies. Prices of other cryptocurrencies, which slid along with bitcoin last week, have also recovered, with Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market size, quoted around $771, up from Sunday's low of $689 but still far from highs around $900 hit last week.

  • Once the warehouses of Tulips clear at the temporarily lower prices, Tulip markets will return to astronomic levels, especially once the South Sea boats arrive!

    • People shit themselves when the Dow Jones index drops a hundred points. Bitcoin just essentially did the equivalent of dropping ten thousand points, and people are laughing it off.

      • This makes the assumption that this market had 10000 points to drop... or can those indices go negative? (actual question, I'm not overly knowledgeable on this topic)
        • In retrospect, it probably sounds like I'm straight out of 1995, or just plain can't do math.

        • The DOW represents real people with real jobs and is a means to gauge the health of actual businesses. Bitcoin is a slot machine in a casino.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by plopez ( 54068 )

          They can't go negative. DJIA is not a good measure. Fortune 500 and Russel 5000 are a much broader snapshot. And do you own on the ground research. What companies parking lots are full? Which ones do people talk about on the bus in in the cafeteria?
          How many bums jump off the trains in the rail yards? Bums are usually the last to get hired and the first to get laid off. Are there BMWs and Jaguars at thrift stores? Are the number of help wanted ads shrinking or growing? Did your diligent and hard working bro

    • This neck beard thing of being the first person to scream TULIP really is getting old. Bitcoin is still double what is was a month ago.

      • Why is the tulip bubble even used as an analogy? It seems like an easy thing to critique since tulips die and aren't instantly transferable around the world. And they certainly couldn't be traded live simultaneously with thousands of people from around the world on any one of a number of easy to access exchanges. Are people just shallow thinkers? Surely there are much better arguments against crypto than this one? Do rational comparisons not fit the maximum meme word length for social media or something?

  • It is year end. It makes sense that some of the long term holders (1yr+) sell off to get the lower tax rates. Others maybe splitting the profits between 2018 & 2019. A few of those two groups and then a ton of panicked sellers cashed out.

    Also people probably needed the cash to buy gifts during the year end sales or pay off things.

  • Pump, dump (Score:4, Insightful)

    by MichaelSmith ( 789609 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @06:02PM (#55812103) Homepage Journal


    while True:
      bitcoin.pump()
      bitcoin.dump()

  • North Korea needed some cash (Score:4, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @06:22PM (#55812221)
    North Korea probably cashed out, so they could afford a new missile or bomb or something.

    • I heard that Great Leader ordered two pizzas because at 5000 Bitcoins per pizza, it's only for rich and important people like Great Leader.

  • Enter the traders market. The one thing for certain is that the value of Bitcoin will never be stable again.

    .
    Hold them while you can, and don't worry, the price will be back up. Just as soon as those with enough money to manipulate the market are ready to cash in. You just need to sell before they do, and so the price goes back down again.

    You thought the stock market was bad? Companies have intrinsic value. You can sell a physical hole in the ground for cash. Bitcoins are only worth what the people tha

    • You can sell a physical hole in the ground for cash.

      Technically, you're selling the ground that's around the hole.

    • You thought the stock market was bad? Companies have intrinsic value.

      That's the wrong way to look at it. A more informative way to look at it would be as a kind of FOREX arbitrage play. You can make plenty of profit off it by understanding the complexities of supply/demand as related to currency.

      Obviously in this case, profiteering demand is a huge component, but it also was in the Swiss Franc run-up that happened a few years back.

  • Seen around the internet [imgs.fyi]

    Bitcoin has "crashed" 30% SIX TIMES in 2017. Each "crash" has been followed by an increase of: 76%, 237%, 183%, 165%, 152%. Bitcoin takes 7 steps forward, 2 steps back. Every 2 steps back is heralded as the end of #bitcoin. Relax!

  • Oh dear, a Reuters article that pimps a shit exchange called bitstamp. Why did I click this?

