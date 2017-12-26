Researchers Fooled a Google AI Into Thinking a Rifle Was a Helicopter (wired.com) 50
An anonymous reader shares a Wired report: Algorithms, unlike humans, are susceptible to a specific type of problem called an "adversarial example." These are specially designed optical illusions that fool computers into doing things like mistake a picture of a panda for one of a gibbon. They can be images, sounds, or paragraphs of text. Think of them as hallucinations for algorithms. While a panda-gibbon mix-up may seem low stakes, an adversarial example could thwart the AI system that controls a self-driving car, for instance, causing it to mistake a stop sign for a speed limit one. They've already been used to beat other kinds of algorithms, like spam filters. Those adversarial examples are also much easier to create than was previously understood, according to research released Wednesday from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. And not just under controlled conditions; the team reliably fooled Google's Cloud Vision API, a machine learning algorithm used in the real world today. For example, in November another team at MIT (with many of the same researchers) published a study demonstrating how Google's InceptionV3 image classifier could be duped into thinking that a 3-D-printed turtle was a rifle. In fact, researchers could manipulate the AI into thinking the turtle was any object they wanted.
Many humans are also easily fooled into thinking that this is just a plain brick wall:
http://cdn.playbuzz.com/cdn/d2... [playbuzz.com]
Some can even mistake their wife for a hat!
Which actually raises an interesting question: Can advanced AI systems develop rare and bizarre neurological disorders as those described by Dr. Oliver Sachs . . . ?
That's something we might want to think about avoiding if it is a military AI system . . .
Humans are susceptible to optical illusions too, and optical illusions have caused driving accidents. Not to mention other human failings.
True for this particular example, yes, but there are plenty of optical illusions that persist even when rotated.
Vandalism will have to be punished harder (Score:2)
If and when self-driving cars really become a thing, vandalism of street signs will probably have to be elevated to a felony with a mandatory minimums, even if no one gets hurt. It'll also have to be something where minors can be charged as adults because they're the ones who probably do the majority of it, and you know there will be teens who'll think it's funny to cause a 10 car pile up.
Vandalizing street signs has been possible for a long time, just remove one street sign, and replace it with another. I don't think this has ever been a wide scale problem.
There is a workaround (Score:2)
No, vandalism should have the same punishment as it have today - cars have to be able to drive as good as human drivers and so the dangers should be the same anyway. If the cars are stupid they shouldn't drive themselves period.
The rest is just brain damage level reasoning mixed with prejudices.
Myth. [rollingstone.com] US prisons are not full up with people for marijuana convictions, especially not for simple possession.
Of the 750K annual US marijuana arrests:
About 40,000 inmates of state and federal prison have a current conviction involving marijuana, and about half of them are in for marijuana offenses alone; most of these were involved in distribution. Less than one percent are in for possession alone.
There are 2.2 million [wikipedia.org] US prisoners at the state and federal level, so less than 2%. It's such a small % that the keepers of the keys (do they use keys anymore?) can keep their prisons full by delaying parole releases.
But yes, ethnicity still plays too large a role in sentencing, so you're not completely wrong.
Yes but you have to keep in mind that the U.S. imprisons more of its population than Russia.
And almost 8x the rate of most civilized countries.
prison population
US. 2,193,798 737 per 100,000
RUS 0,874,161 615
CHN 1,548,498 118
AUS 25,790 125
UK. 80,002 148
FRA. 71,190 103
Once you get a prison record (even a jail record really) in the U.S. it is very hard to get a decent job again. Even an arrest record can kill your chances for many job categories.
And keep in mind
Why would a vandalized street sign be any worse with a self driving car vs a human?
Humans misread and miss street signs all of the time, self driving cars will need to be able to cope with the behavior already.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.c... [bleepingcomputer.com]
A stop sign will still look like a stop sign to you or me, but can be seen by the car's AI into seeing something totally different.
If and when self-driving cars really become a thing, vandalism of street signs will probably have to be elevated to a felony....
I think this will be a temporary issue, at best. First, this has never been a big issue. Second, I suspect that street signage is already on the endangered species list. There is already nothing significant stopping such signage from becoming part of vehicles' on-board systems -- whether integrated into new vehicles, or as add-ons to older ones.
Still better than humans (Score:3)
Many believe their imaginary friend is real. just because they where told by others that that imaginary friend is real. OTOH we won't believe a sign that said a bench has wet paint and we need to
Now that the system knows it was fooled. Will it be fooled again? Because "Fool me twice and I won't be fooled again."
I do not think the system was actually "fooled" It was taught the wrong thing. If anything, it was mislead. Just like you can tell a kid that the candy came out of its ear or you stole its nose.
so it's definitely feasible to craft an image that humans classify one way but is in an area of the distribution where the AI is likely to misclassify it.
It's also possible to do it the other way around: craft an image that humans misclassify. Or cats: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]