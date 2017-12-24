Researchers Ask: Are People Better Off Than 50 Years Ago? (marketwatch.com) 149
Long-time Slashdot reader gollum123 quotes MarketWatch: Are you doing better than the previous generation? The Pew Research Center, a nonprofit think tank in Washington, D.C., asked nearly 43,000 people in 38 countries around the globe that question this past spring. Residents in 20 countries said people like them were better off than they were 50 years ago. In Vietnam, 88% felt better off, followed by India (69%), South Korea (68%), Japan (65%), Germany (65%), Turkey (65%), the Netherlands (64%), Sweden (64%), Poland (62%) and Spain (60%)...
The U.S. was among the other 18 countries in which people said they were actually worse off than half a century ago. In Senegal, 45% felt this way, followed by Nigeria (54%), Kenya (53%), the U.S. (41%), Ghana (47%), Brazil (49%), France (46%), Hungary (39%), Lebanon (54%) and Peru (46%).
55% of Canadians feel they're better off, while just 45% of people in the U.K. feel the same way, according to the article.
"Venezuela, which has suffered from political unrest and economic turbulence in recent years, was last on the list. Some 72% people there said they felt worse off than 50 years ago."
I have instant access to well-hung Brazilian tranny porn with rosebud action. On the other hand, most of the productivity of technology doesn't seem to translate into less stress, less working hours, or more security for me.
The heavy hands of the state in relation to spying an invasion of privacy barely registers on most people's radar, both now and 50 years ago. The only thing the common person cares about is if they get actively persecuted.
Fifty years ago was 1967. This was before the oil crunch. I would say, if you were getting out of college with -any- degree, you pretty much were set for life, since jobs were plentiful, especially because government gave a shit about doing the job right, since the attitude of "lets make things as shitty as possible until we get sued" was not around.
If I graduated with an engineering degree back then, my life was pretty much set. Same with a natural sciences degree.
Now, degrees are worthless in the workp
if you were getting out of college with -any- degree, you pretty much were set for life
Except few people had degrees back then.
jobs were plentiful
Both 1967 and today we had/have full employment economies. You may have to move to get a job, buy you had to do that in 1967 too.
government gave a shit about doing the job right
In 1967 there were bloody riots in numerous cities. The worst was in Detroit, but riots occurred in 158 other cities as well.
If I graduated with an engineering degree back then, my life was pretty much set.
If you graduate with an engineering degree today, your life is pretty much set. The big difference is that today you have a far greater chance to get that degree.
OK, here's the result of trying to get a STEM job with a STEM degree. Sorry, you're rejected for being overqualified. You're just not cheap enough. You wasted your life getting an education. Kill yourself.
Note that TFA simply asked if people thought they were better off than two generations ago, rather than doing some type of measurement. It's like asking random people if the US deficit is larger now compared to 5 years ago; it's a good way to see what people believe but it doesn't measure or determine the truth.
Some kind of measurement like this?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/overdose-deaths-drive-down-u-s-life-expectancyagain-1513832460
2nd year of declining life expectancy
Note that TFA simply asked if people thought they were better off than two generations ago, rather than doing some type of measurement.
Whether or not someone feels better off than they think they would have been 50 years ago is a purely subjective judgement. You might be able to prove that people actually are better off in terms of wealth, health etc. but it is still possible that they feel worse off despite this due to divisive politics, terrorist threats, mass immigration etc.
When it comes to how people feel the only practical measure is to ask them and trust their responses. A survey like this is a measurement of that subjective fee
it is still possible that they feel worse off despite this due to divisive politics, terrorist threats,
Politics was WAY more divisive in 1967 than it is today, with race riots in hundreds of cities, anti-war protests, etc. In the 1960s we had real home-grown terrorism.
mass immigration etc.
I live in San Jose, which has a higher ratio of immigrants than any other big city in America. We also have the lowest crime rate of any big city, the best schools in the country, and fantastic restaurants. Why would "immigration" make things worse?
When it comes to how people feel the only practical measure is to ask them and trust their responses.
Except that almost none of the people being asked can actually remember 1967.
Douglas Murray once said of Merkel that if she were honest she'd have said of the migrants "We have a bit more gang rape and beheading than we used to have, but then there's a wider range of cuisines."
http://www.kereport.com/2017/1... [kereport.com]
The "Strange Death of Europe" centers on the 2015 migration crisis, which you all remember was the moment when Angela Merkel massively exacerbated an already existing problem by announcing, unilaterally, that the external and internal borders of Europe were basically dissolved. In a single act, the mass movement of people that had been going on for decades sped up exponentially, so that Germany in a single year took in an additional 2 percent of its population. Sweden took in an additional almost 3 percent of its population. This is all part of a pattern. I say that has been going on for many decades. And, just like those previous decades, what happened after the 2015 crisis was that politicians and the media found excuses to justify something that would have happened anyway. So, for instance, German citizens and others were told that this mass migration, millions of people into Europe, was there would be a net economic gain for their society, that it would enrich their society. Now, actually, all of the studies that I have gone over on this show that, at best, most such migration cannot be called to be any kind of economic gain. A study in Britain showed that over a 15 year period, migrants took out 95 billion more in services than they put in taxation. And, of course they would. If you go to another country, you don't speak the language. You don't have the skills. It's going to be a very long time, before you've put in anything into the welfare system, remotely like the amount that you and your family will have taken out. But, this is one of the arguments that is made.
And, by the way, just as in all of the decades after the war, so in the post-2015 moment, the governments that came up with these explanations had to hedge around the facts, so that just like the labor government, after 1997, they had to pretend that the average migrant was a Luxemburgian hedge funder. And this is just one of the lies that gets told to the people, because once that one is shut down, once, for instance, you notice that the number of people who have been added to Germany's welfare bill in the last year, is almost exactly the number of the people who came in in 2015, once you go over that lie, you get to another one, which the German people and others were told; which is that we are an aging population. We are a graying population, and then, therefore, we need, obviously, to bring people in, to keep us and our society into the standards to which we've become accustomed. Of course, this argument always ignores one extraordinary thing, which none of the politicians ever seem to recognize, which is the startling fact that migrants get old as well. Amazingly enough, it's not just us Europeans who suffer the aging process. Who knew? But, of course, if you do believe in that idea, that you need to keep on bringing people to keep yourself in the custom that you're now used to, you get, what I describe as, the pyramid problem in migration. You keep having to bring in more and more people all the time, to keep yourselves in that sustainable societal moment.
So once you get the one of, well, okay maybe they don't make us richer. Maybe the aging population thing doesn't work. You get to another one, which is diversity. It doesn't matter if we're financially poorer. It doesn't matter, because we're so much more culturally rich. Now, I should say that there is something in this. What society - Europeans certainly wouldn't do this. What society doesn't want to know as much of interest and culture as the world has to offer? Who doesn't want to know as much about the world, and about the ideas of the world as possible? But, of course, the
If Merkel were being honest, she'd say "crime may be up a bit, but now we have some young people to do the work so we'll all be able to keep our health care and retire comfortably instead of facing a demographic crisis that'll make our generation work into their 90s." Europe's birthrates are below replacement level, so the options are either find some migrants or take away all the benefits the baby boomer generation is counting on.
The poor things only had librium and valium and quaaludes, all available from an understanding doctor.
And this surely points up how poorly educated younger people not alive and especially not adult 50 years ago have become. Some things are worse, in the name of making them better. Some things are so much better it's laughable to say we're worse off than 50 years ago.
50 years ago it was all about the ugly American. Today it's about the gulled stupid American. I expect those hoary old ethnic jokes about Poles, Russians, "Negros", "Wops" "Micks", and so forth to be recycled about Americans who neither know nor
opportunity and wealth versus happiness (Score:2)
Are people happier? Unlikely. But they may have greater opportunity and their impacts can be broader. But in the stories my grandfather told me I sense a great deal of exciting things. To go to town they had to marshal their team of horses and brush them out afterwards, in the cold (you could see the horse's breath). But that sort of chore and ritual can be deeply grounding, satisfying, and slower paced. Not worse. Maybe you don't accomplish as much on average? is that important?
is that important?
Given that people, except for the Amish, universally abandoned that way of life as soon as they had an alternative, no, it is not important.
73% among those 50 and older say life is better now compared with 59% who say this among 18- to 29-year-olds
Of course they do. Boomers hoarded all the money for themselves. I know very well. My boomer father is comfortably retired on a pension after a 40 year career and his house is paid off. I own nothing. I live in the basement and I have no chance of moving out. I cannot find a job anywhere at all. Opportunity for me simply does not exist like it did when my father was young.
Re: Those who were there vs those who were not (Score:1)
This! My boomer grandpa while working as a welder making 30 grand a year with three kids was somehow able to afford a house with not one but two garages, multiple motorcycles, always performing home additions and remodeling, as well as owning a camper with a permanent spot at the campground right on the water, as well as other trailers and jet skis. At one point he bought another house across the street to repair for fun then he sold it.
I made 178000, I have one kid and I've been dreaming about doing even a
This! My boomer grandpa while working as a welder making 30 grand a year
I am not sure what your point is, but today a master MIG/TIG welder can make over $100k/yr.
30 grand fifty years ago would be over $200k today. Inflation is an amazing thing.
What did my generation do differently?
Get really shit at managing money?
I don't make even half of what you do, but I have a larger house which is almost paid off, and a 2 year old car which I bought last year just because I was getting tired of the old one. Whatever your problem is, it does not appear to be related to your paycheque, except tangentially. If you were making $400,000 a year I suspect you would somehow still manage to be broke.
If you look for a home outside of these desirable-but-already-saturated areas, the prices are more in line with what your grandparents pai
"Boomers hoarded all the money for themselves "
So you're the one who wrote this article
https://www.vox.com/2017/12/20/16772670/baby-boomers-millennials-congress-debt
Median home prices [pinimg.com] are about the same today as they were in 1967 after you adjust for inflation.
Mortgage interest rates [mortgage-x.com] are lower today than in 1967.
Median income [advisorperspectives.com] is up for all quintiles since 1967 after adjusting for inflation, even the bottom two. Meaning the home price to income ratio has fallen since 1967 (you need to use a smaller percentage of your income to afford a home).
I'm sorry for your situation, but you are an outlier. Not representative of the norm. Home ownership is easier today than in 1967.
If you want to know why you Millenials are having a hard time buying a home, the answer is really simple. The savings rate [ycharts.com] has fallen from 12% in 1967 to about 6% today. Basically, you spent all your money instead of saving it. Contrast this to, say, the UK [pieria.co.uk] - where the savings rate has actually gone up since the 1970s. It's not all bad news though. Young people began saving more [washingtonpost.com] beginning about a decade ago. Unfortunately, you actually had a negative savings rate from about 1995-2007 (you were spending more than you made). So combine your higher savings rate with paying off your accumulated debt, and you can't afford to rent an apartment so you end up living in your parents' basement.
In the UK housing is really unaffordable. We don't build enough houses, and older people see them as an asset which means they want to keep prices high.
In top of that, rents are very high too.
Many young people's only chance of owning a home is to wait for a relative to die and leave them some money. This creates a feedback loop where older people want their homes to remain expensive so they have more to pass on to their kids now that house prices are so high.
In top of that, university went from being free a
Leaving the house? Are you joking? You don't find work by pounding the pavement anymore. You can try it but everyone will tell you to apply online. My full time unpaid job is to find a job and I'm on the internet all day every day searching for work and applying for jobs. There's nothing out there except fake job postings. Companies simply use the internet to abuse the job market and run outsourcing scams.
Most people will agree that life was better when they were a child
Not me. When I was a kid, my mom would take me to the diner, and order me a coke and a burger. I drank the coke while I was waiting for the burger, and then had nothing to drink with my meal. My mom would always say "You should have planned ahead and saved your coke."
But once I grew up, I was earning my own money, and when my burger came, I could just ORDER ANOTHER COKE. When the waitress brought me that second coke, I felt liberated, and for the first time I knew what it was like to be an adult in cont
A real adult would find a restaurant that refilled soft drinks for free.
Also: diabetes & obesity.
I'm among that older demographic. I also have a nearly identical job as my father did (faculty at a big, well-known academic institution), and I live in the same city in which I grew up.
The economic structure 50 years ago was such that my father could support his family without any additional income (read: he had only one job, and my mother did not work). He could afford to buy a big house in a nice suburb. He could send his kids to private school. Now, both my wife and I must work, I pick up consulting
Majority of world population (and pretty much everyone of the adult working age) either wasn't around 50 years ago or, if they were, were too young to really understand. Combine that with various confirmation biases, tendency to forget the negative and overstate how good things were back in the old days - and this question is, essentially, meaningless as a true gauge of change in life quality.
At most all it does is measure how whiny a given group of people is. And US residents are some of the whiniest in the world (but, unsurprisingly, France beats us on this one, if only just a bit)
For much of the world, things were measurably worse 50 years ago. Vietnam seems to lead the list, 50 years ago there was war there. India, more people starving then now, Europe was still recovering from the war and it seems most of them think things have improved. Corrupt nations such as Venezuela have seen things get much worse.
Re: (Score:2)
Things may be faster and more convenient now, but it's clear that improvements in communication have only made things worse, not better.
Boy the way Glenn Miller Played
Songs that made the Hit Parade
Guys like us we had it made
Those were the days.
And you knew who you were then
Girls were girl and men were men
Mister, we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again
Didn't need no Welfare state
Everybody pulled his weight
Gee our old Lasalle Ran great
Those were the days!
Sure beats having poleo (Score:2)
Complain all you want, but in the late 50s and early 60s the cure for Poleo was discovered and administered....
In 1967 (Score:2)
First, you should check what's back in 1967:
In 1967, the Republican Health Care plan was essentially the affordable care act, as passed by the democrats less than 10 years ago. Seems like we've been moving away from that.
Fifty years ago, Americans were being drafted to fight in the Vietnam war — a war so bloody and so largely useless that people were marching in the streets against it and fleeing the country to avoid it. In that same year, nationwide race riots led to over 100 deaths, and just three years later, the Kent State massacre happened, completely devastating Americans' trust in its government, followed shortly thereafter by Nixon's criminal conspiracy and resignation. And you can't even pretend that things were better a few years before that. After all, only fifty-five years ago, our country nearly ended the world during the Cuban missile crisis.
I hope and pray that most of the respondents didn't think very hard about that question before answering. Because if they did, then either our high school history books have become so whitewashed that nobody gets the full picture of just how bad things really were in America fifty years ago, the respondents slept through their American history classes, or the respondents did a little too much PCP in the 70s and don't remember the 60s anymore. Just saying.
The government learned its lesson and eliminated the draft. Surprise, surprise, nobody protests the wars anymore. Oh yeah, we still have wars, did you notice. We had some protesters, too, at least a few. The majority vastly outnumber the protesters who were told to shut the fuck up and get a job. We don't have any jobs anymore though, did you notice that too. As the economy has worsened steadily during the 21st century, we've seen war protesters become wall street protesters and now finally former protester
A lot of people seem to want all that stuff. Draft men into the army? Great, toughen them up and get them interested in gun ownership. Race riots? Would prefer a full on race war but they are a good start.
Nixon... Well, they elected Trump. And now it's the Korean missile crisis.
Some people really seem to think that this stuff would make the country better.
Old guy opinion follows:
Assuming I were my current age 50 years ago, I'd be long dead. The fix for my problems weren't even conceived of then. As is, in spite of my previous problems, and in spite of missing several internal organs, I expect I'll survive another 20 years or so (and in so doing, live longer than any of my grandparents managed).
Now, one could argue that being able to make the previous statement to a worldwide audience in almost realtime is a bad thing, but I also happen to think that that's one of the major improvements in life in the last 50 years (Yes, I was born rather before the internet existed).
And other things too numerous to mention. Hell, I was around before cable TV, much less the internet...
Housing costs (Score:3)
For all that robotics is set to change this majorly over the next decade. Brick laying robots and rebar tying ones and etc. will start replacing a lot of construction work. But it doesn't help this very moment. Shelter is the other half of that "food and" for basics a person anywhere would hope to have. And having soaring housing costs all over the place isn't helping. Anyone hoping to get elected in the US or UK soonish would do well to tell people they'll do something about it, even though they can't actually do much.
Until around 2000, the price of a home (on average) basically kept up with inflation.
The price of the average home has nearly doubled in the US over the last 50 years
So what you are saying is that houses are getting cheaper per area?
"The average American house size has more than doubled since the 1950s [npr.org]; it now stands at 2,349 square feet".
So what you are saying is that houses are getting cheaper per area? "The average American house size has more than doubled since the 1950s; it now stands at 2,349 square feet".
Yep, bigger house built to a better standard with fewer [prb.org] kids. A lot of the perceived "needs" of children today like each having their own room or of the parents like having a separate master bathroom would be an extravagant luxury in the 1960s. People are better off but they're still struggling equally hard or harder to keep up with everyone else. If your kid is the one with no Playstation and no iPhone it doesn't really help to say that you didn't have a Playstation or an iPhone when you grew up either. Cl
Yeppers. Didn't have a bedroom to myself till my elder brother went off to college. And my parents didn't have a master bathroom till a year or so later, as I recall....
This isn't even remotely true. Sure, housing is vastly more expensive everywhere in the world at the moment (not just the US), but that is mostly the effect of extremely low interest rates and the common case of two adults in employment to pay the mortgages. All else follows according to supply and demand. Look at the fraction of household income paid on mortgages, and that will be nearly the same as it was fifty years ago. It's what people will stand.
The actual cost of the building is secondary to many other issues. Many communities actually don't want to make it easy to build new dwellings because they don't want traffic, immigrants, and change in general: for good or bad, people don't like change.
And the local gov't finds that they get more tax revenue if new houses cater to the wealthy, and therefore don't even try to make new housing cheaper. If newbies come in, they want rich newbies.
Plenty of housing in the Rust Belt, it's just that nobody wants to live there anymore, largely because there's no jobs there: it's a viscous cycle. Short of socialistic incentives, I don't know how to fix it.
The most prominent problem is that the rust belt jobs all were centered around a single business, which shows that anything that's too specialized will suffer as soon as conditions changes.
Areas that are more diversified don't suffer from changes in conditions and economy as much as areas depending on a single business.
But specialization is a key part of capitalism: "Comparative Advantage". If something made software obsolete or easily offshorable, Silicon Valley would also take a big hit.
It's already offshored to India, what you see in Silicon Valley is more shells and sales organizations and not so much tech anymore. The bulk tech work is done offshored already.
Whatever it does, it may be offshored, and be the new rust belt. "Cracked chip belt"?
The majority of soaring house costs are from opportunity and scarcity costs.
EG, "Good jobs in the city--- City is mostly big business buildings, no housing. What little housing there is, is very high demand-- so HUGE FUCKING PRICES" Couple that with absurd city zoning, and you have spiraling costs.
As jobs get more and more concentrated into tinier and tinier geographic areas, this trend will continue. Throw in high wage disparities, and you end up with very strange things happening indeed.
It has little to
Why not come out and mention the real cause of Venezuela's nightmare: Socialism [battleswarmblog.com].
Because western europeans also live in socialist country and they have much better lives than most money worshipping yankees.
Please define how you mean "better lives". I lived there for six years, and you've got precious few things better IMO.
Just don't compare 20 or 30 years ago, because it is really going downhill. At least here in Denmark.
30 years ago, people would joke about why would someone want a private hospital, today we have private hospitals as well as health insurances.
Eccentric politicians were ridiculed when they projected the size of people working in some sort of governmental job and the tax level.
Well, I could type an endless list but it's christmas so cheer up.
In that time, I was already in my second year of college. Any diagnosis of cancer other than basal cell meant you automatically prepared for death. So far as we could see, the war in Vietnam would go on forever. Having scientific interests in that era meant being so radically different from everyone else that they might as well be living on another planet. Because no ordinary person had ever seen a computer, there was no inkling of how they might one day assume a place in the general culture. "Electronics"
So, the response from Americans likely had a lot of people who weren't alive 50 yrs ago. I was 9 back then, so let me help you. It was 1967
1. We were in a hugely unpopular war in Vietnam.
2. There were race riots in the streets of Detroit...I lived there
3. Most people had 3-5 channels of black and white TV that typically ended around midnight.
4. Few people places air conditioning
5. Home telephones typically had "party lines"...you shared your number with neighbors and took turns.
6. There were no ATMs, grocery scanners, cell phones, personal computers, or even calculators.
7. Only about 50% of people completed high school...you can check census facts. Less than 20% had a 4 yr degree
8. Life expectancy was 14 years lower
I would argue that families were more tight knit back then, but other than that, if you think you're not better off today, you'll have to come up with some facts to back it up.
2. And what has changed?
3. And most people were happy with that and then had more time to get off the couch and do something
4. People had more time to sit in a cool bath.
5. People don't recognize the old way was bad until they have the new way.
6. See number 5.
7. Yet most of them got a job and were able to survive... with less effort and expense!
8. Again, people accept the way things are as long as there isn't a massiv
Apparently not;
Are you sure people are aware of what was happening 50 years ago, unless they are if 70+ demographics?
Everyone posting in this thread should state their age: I'm 50.
I'm no SJW but even to me it's immediately obvious that the only people to whom this might even faintly be a question are middle-class-and-above whites, and of them only the majority. Blacks in America (or really anywhere), most of the third world, gays everywhere...for none of them would it even conceive to be questionable.
As a hetero white male somewhere in the upper middle class, yes, life is generally better in so many ways I'm not going to
There are many ways to not do the liberal thing rather than only conservative, and they all fail, sometimes quite drastically.
Nothing is perfect obviously.
But when you compare a liberal place like most of the europe or us to some authoritarian conservative/socialist country, well, generally the liberal one have a much better economy and happier people in general.
It's like that when the population can choose who rules em and can choose who they buy their stuff from, those in power tend to deliver a better service to not lose the spot to their rivals.
For your definition of liberal and conservative, of course.
Unless you include the country that's dead last on the list.
Venezuela is not liberal, it's socialist. These are two quite different things, despite efforts to conflate the two..
The country that is dead first on the list is actually communist. Of course, few would dispute that it is better off than it was 50 years ago.
Liberal and conservative are not opposites.
"Liberal" means in favor of liberty. For example, if you want the freedom to own guns, or to retain untaxed property, you are liberal.
The opposite is "authoritarian."
"Conservative" means resisting change, as in "if it ain't broke, don't fix it".
The opposite is "progressive" which views change as good because it's "progress," fixing things that actually are broke.
Of course, the matter of whether the status quo is broke or not is opinion, and hinges on who is benefi
It's not Liberal, it's Socialist.
But it's not really true that either, there's an optimal point somewhere when it starts to become worse on the other end of the spectrum as well.
Find the optimal point and you have progress, not having the optimal point and you cause problems.
Then we have the grade of corruption involved too - and a lot of politicians are corrupted regardless of country. It only comes down to that it manifests itself in different ways.