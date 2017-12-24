Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Researchers Ask: Are People Better Off Than 50 Years Ago? (marketwatch.com) 149

Posted by EditorDavid from the summer-of-'67 dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader gollum123 quotes MarketWatch: Are you doing better than the previous generation? The Pew Research Center, a nonprofit think tank in Washington, D.C., asked nearly 43,000 people in 38 countries around the globe that question this past spring. Residents in 20 countries said people like them were better off than they were 50 years ago. In Vietnam, 88% felt better off, followed by India (69%), South Korea (68%), Japan (65%), Germany (65%), Turkey (65%), the Netherlands (64%), Sweden (64%), Poland (62%) and Spain (60%)...

The U.S. was among the other 18 countries in which people said they were actually worse off than half a century ago. In Senegal, 45% felt this way, followed by Nigeria (54%), Kenya (53%), the U.S. (41%), Ghana (47%), Brazil (49%), France (46%), Hungary (39%), Lebanon (54%) and Peru (46%).
55% of Canadians feel they're better off, while just 45% of people in the U.K. feel the same way, according to the article.

"Venezuela, which has suffered from political unrest and economic turbulence in recent years, was last on the list. Some 72% people there said they felt worse off than 50 years ago."

  • On the one hand (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I have instant access to well-hung Brazilian tranny porn with rosebud action. On the other hand, most of the productivity of technology doesn't seem to translate into less stress, less working hours, or more security for me.

  • Are people happier? Unlikely. But they may have greater opportunity and their impacts can be broader. But in the stories my grandfather told me I sense a great deal of exciting things. To go to town they had to marshal their team of horses and brush them out afterwards, in the cold (you could see the horse's breath). But that sort of chore and ritual can be deeply grounding, satisfying, and slower paced. Not worse. Maybe you don't accomplish as much on average? is that important?

    • is that important?

      Given that people, except for the Amish, universally abandoned that way of life as soon as they had an alternative, no, it is not important.

  • Those who were there vs those who were not (Score:5, Interesting)

    by thinkwaitfast ( 4150389 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @12:35AM (#55798889)

    73% among those 50 and older say life is better now compared with 59% who say this among 18- to 29-year-olds

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Of course they do. Boomers hoarded all the money for themselves. I know very well. My boomer father is comfortably retired on a pension after a 40 year career and his house is paid off. I own nothing. I live in the basement and I have no chance of moving out. I cannot find a job anywhere at all. Opportunity for me simply does not exist like it did when my father was young.

      • That came from Korea

      • This! My boomer grandpa while working as a welder making 30 grand a year with three kids was somehow able to afford a house with not one but two garages, multiple motorcycles, always performing home additions and remodeling, as well as owning a camper with a permanent spot at the campground right on the water, as well as other trailers and jet skis. At one point he bought another house across the street to repair for fun then he sold it.

        I made 178000, I have one kid and I've been dreaming about doing even a

        • This! My boomer grandpa while working as a welder making 30 grand a year

          I am not sure what your point is, but today a master MIG/TIG welder can make over $100k/yr.

          • This! My boomer grandpa while working as a welder making 30 grand a year

            30 grand fifty years ago would be over $200k today. Inflation is an amazing thing.

        • What did my generation do differently?

          Get really shit at managing money?

          I don't make even half of what you do, but I have a larger house which is almost paid off, and a 2 year old car which I bought last year just because I was getting tired of the old one. Whatever your problem is, it does not appear to be related to your paycheque, except tangentially. If you were making $400,000 a year I suspect you would somehow still manage to be broke.

        • You're trying to buy a home in the same desirable area your grandparents bought. Real estate prices in desirable areas has increased more than the rate of inflation simply because the population has increased. More people want to live in the desirable areas, but you can't squeeze in many more houses there. Demand outpaces supply, therefore the home price skyrockets.

          If you look for a home outside of these desirable-but-already-saturated areas, the prices are more in line with what your grandparents pai

      • "Boomers hoarded all the money for themselves "
        So you're the one who wrote this article
        https://www.vox.com/2017/12/20/16772670/baby-boomers-millennials-congress-debt

      • Re:Those who were there vs those who were not (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @06:11AM (#55799617)
        The home ownership rate [wikimedia.org] is higher today than in 1967.

        Median home prices [pinimg.com] are about the same today as they were in 1967 after you adjust for inflation.

        Mortgage interest rates [mortgage-x.com] are lower today than in 1967.

        Median income [advisorperspectives.com] is up for all quintiles since 1967 after adjusting for inflation, even the bottom two. Meaning the home price to income ratio has fallen since 1967 (you need to use a smaller percentage of your income to afford a home).

        I'm sorry for your situation, but you are an outlier. Not representative of the norm. Home ownership is easier today than in 1967.

        If you want to know why you Millenials are having a hard time buying a home, the answer is really simple. The savings rate [ycharts.com] has fallen from 12% in 1967 to about 6% today. Basically, you spent all your money instead of saving it. Contrast this to, say, the UK [pieria.co.uk] - where the savings rate has actually gone up since the 1970s. It's not all bad news though. Young people began saving more [washingtonpost.com] beginning about a decade ago. Unfortunately, you actually had a negative savings rate from about 1995-2007 (you were spending more than you made). So combine your higher savings rate with paying off your accumulated debt, and you can't afford to rent an apartment so you end up living in your parents' basement.
        • That might be an important factor. My parents (a few years too old to be truly called boomers) both had university degrees and held pretty good jobs, but until I was 10 or so we lived in a pretty modest house, my mum would often be busy evenings adjusting clothes for me and my brothers, or making clothing for herself. My dad made a bunch of furniture himself. We always got nice toys, but some of those he made himself instead of buying them. We got secondhand bikes, and my dad drove secondhand cars. Bac
        • Low interest rates don't matter, because the house market quickly takes up the slack. People buy houses based on the mortgage they can get, not based on what price they want to pay and that drives prices up. Then you have a worse problem if interest rates do go up, even a bit.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          In the UK housing is really unaffordable. We don't build enough houses, and older people see them as an asset which means they want to keep prices high.

          In top of that, rents are very high too.

          Many young people's only chance of owning a home is to wait for a relative to die and leave them some money. This creates a feedback loop where older people want their homes to remain expensive so they have more to pass on to their kids now that house prices are so high.

          In top of that, university went from being free a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pz ( 113803 )

      I'm among that older demographic. I also have a nearly identical job as my father did (faculty at a big, well-known academic institution), and I live in the same city in which I grew up.

      The economic structure 50 years ago was such that my father could support his family without any additional income (read: he had only one job, and my mother did not work). He could afford to buy a big house in a nice suburb. He could send his kids to private school. Now, both my wife and I must work, I pick up consulting

  • How can they compare? (Score:3)

    by ugen ( 93902 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @12:42AM (#55798905)

    Majority of world population (and pretty much everyone of the adult working age) either wasn't around 50 years ago or, if they were, were too young to really understand. Combine that with various confirmation biases, tendency to forget the negative and overstate how good things were back in the old days - and this question is, essentially, meaningless as a true gauge of change in life quality.

    At most all it does is measure how whiny a given group of people is. And US residents are some of the whiniest in the world (but, unsurprisingly, France beats us on this one, if only just a bit)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      For much of the world, things were measurably worse 50 years ago. Vietnam seems to lead the list, 50 years ago there was war there. India, more people starving then now, Europe was still recovering from the war and it seems most of them think things have improved. Corrupt nations such as Venezuela have seen things get much worse.

    • The surveys are designed to measure very specific sentiments people have. Knowing people's sentiments can be useful and interesting - most immediately to the fields of psychology and sociology, which in turn have an impact on basically everything humans are involved in. It doesn't measure actual quality-of-life, and doesn't pretend to. There are a bunch of studies that do try to measure quality-of-life, and off the top of my head, those studies pretty much agree with people's sentiments.
    • Here in the UK there's a large proportion of people who think life was good during WW2 because their knowledge of it is derived mainly from movies showing everyone working together. Rosy tinted views of the past are easy to pick up, as is shown by many of the posts here.

  • No (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Things may be faster and more convenient now, but it's clear that improvements in communication have only made things worse, not better.

  • Answer: "No." (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Boy the way Glenn Miller Played
    Songs that made the Hit Parade
    Guys like us we had it made
    Those were the days.

    And you knew who you were then
    Girls were girl and men were men
    Mister, we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

    Didn't need no Welfare state
    Everybody pulled his weight
    Gee our old Lasalle Ran great

    Those were the days!

  • Complain all you want, but in the late 50s and early 60s the cure for Poleo was discovered and administered....

  • First, you should check what's back in 1967:

    1. Cold war era. Basically a chance of nuclear warfare.Tensions have reduced nowadays.
    2. Less chance of socialized health care. Also, health care was less advanced.
    3. In 'Murica, Still clinging on the good-old racial ideology, and still being pissy about it. (If they didn't want such racial tensions, maybe they shouldn't have kidnapped those people en-masse.) Generally a solved problem provided people keep remembering how the alt-right actually works.
    4. More difficult kn

    • Less chance of socialized health care.

      In 1967, the Republican Health Care plan was essentially the affordable care act, as passed by the democrats less than 10 years ago. Seems like we've been moving away from that.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      I think they were kidnapped by their own countrymen...or more accurately, by warring tribes. At least this is what I got out of when I was there. I had a friend teacher who assigned a paper to his class to describe something that helped his country out and one of the students turned in a paper on the slave trade.
    • 1967 was the Summer of Love. Turn on, tune in, drop out. Then again I was only 3 years old at the time so I don't remember any of it.

  • Fifty Years Ago, America was Fighting in Vietnam. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @01:02AM (#55798953) Homepage Journal

    Fifty years ago, Americans were being drafted to fight in the Vietnam war — a war so bloody and so largely useless that people were marching in the streets against it and fleeing the country to avoid it. In that same year, nationwide race riots led to over 100 deaths, and just three years later, the Kent State massacre happened, completely devastating Americans' trust in its government, followed shortly thereafter by Nixon's criminal conspiracy and resignation. And you can't even pretend that things were better a few years before that. After all, only fifty-five years ago, our country nearly ended the world during the Cuban missile crisis.

    I hope and pray that most of the respondents didn't think very hard about that question before answering. Because if they did, then either our high school history books have become so whitewashed that nobody gets the full picture of just how bad things really were in America fifty years ago, the respondents slept through their American history classes, or the respondents did a little too much PCP in the 70s and don't remember the 60s anymore. Just saying.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The government learned its lesson and eliminated the draft. Surprise, surprise, nobody protests the wars anymore. Oh yeah, we still have wars, did you notice. We had some protesters, too, at least a few. The majority vastly outnumber the protesters who were told to shut the fuck up and get a job. We don't have any jobs anymore though, did you notice that too. As the economy has worsened steadily during the 21st century, we've seen war protesters become wall street protesters and now finally former protester

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      A lot of people seem to want all that stuff. Draft men into the army? Great, toughen them up and get them interested in gun ownership. Race riots? Would prefer a full on race war but they are a good start.

      Nixon... Well, they elected Trump. And now it's the Korean missile crisis.

      Some people really seem to think that this stuff would make the country better.

  • Hmm, my own case... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @01:15AM (#55798985)

    Old guy opinion follows:

    Assuming I were my current age 50 years ago, I'd be long dead. The fix for my problems weren't even conceived of then. As is, in spite of my previous problems, and in spite of missing several internal organs, I expect I'll survive another 20 years or so (and in so doing, live longer than any of my grandparents managed).

    Now, one could argue that being able to make the previous statement to a worldwide audience in almost realtime is a bad thing, but I also happen to think that that's one of the major improvements in life in the last 50 years (Yes, I was born rather before the internet existed).

    And other things too numerous to mention. Hell, I was around before cable TV, much less the internet...

  • Housing costs (Score:3)

    by locater16 ( 2326718 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @01:18AM (#55798993)
    The price of the average home has nearly doubled in the US over the last 50 years. Similar in the UK. A large part of the reason for this is that while the efficiency of making almost anything has gone up over time, the efficiency for building construction has actually gone down for many first world countries over the past 50 years. There's any number of reasons. Ever tighter construction standards that have absolutely no unification, a tighter job market with a lot more demand for workers more skilled than what construction will pay, etc. But the biggest are that construction is still a million tiny contractors that can't afford large scale investments, and that the tech for construction hasn't advanced much in 50 years. Someone from decades ago would still recognize most of what a construction worker does today.

    For all that robotics is set to change this majorly over the next decade. Brick laying robots and rebar tying ones and etc. will start replacing a lot of construction work. But it doesn't help this very moment. Shelter is the other half of that "food and" for basics a person anywhere would hope to have. And having soaring housing costs all over the place isn't helping. Anyone hoping to get elected in the US or UK soonish would do well to tell people they'll do something about it, even though they can't actually do much.

    • Until around 2000, the price of a home (on average) basically kept up with inflation.

    • The price of the average home has nearly doubled in the US over the last 50 years

      So what you are saying is that houses are getting cheaper per area?

      "The average American house size has more than doubled since the 1950s [npr.org]; it now stands at 2,349 square feet".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        So what you are saying is that houses are getting cheaper per area? "The average American house size has more than doubled since the 1950s; it now stands at 2,349 square feet".

        Yep, bigger house built to a better standard with fewer [prb.org] kids. A lot of the perceived "needs" of children today like each having their own room or of the parents like having a separate master bathroom would be an extravagant luxury in the 1960s. People are better off but they're still struggling equally hard or harder to keep up with everyone else. If your kid is the one with no Playstation and no iPhone it doesn't really help to say that you didn't have a Playstation or an iPhone when you grew up either. Cl

        • A lot of the perceived "needs" of children today like each having their own room or of the parents like having a separate master bathroom would be an extravagant luxury in the 1960s.

          Yeppers. Didn't have a bedroom to myself till my elder brother went off to college. And my parents didn't have a master bathroom till a year or so later, as I recall....

        • Just say no. It solves many problems. Your kids won't hate you forever and it will give them an advantage in life.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AReilly ( 9339 )

      This isn't even remotely true. Sure, housing is vastly more expensive everywhere in the world at the moment (not just the US), but that is mostly the effect of extremely low interest rates and the common case of two adults in employment to pay the mortgages. All else follows according to supply and demand. Look at the fraction of household income paid on mortgages, and that will be nearly the same as it was fifty years ago. It's what people will stand.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      The actual cost of the building is secondary to many other issues. Many communities actually don't want to make it easy to build new dwellings because they don't want traffic, immigrants, and change in general: for good or bad, people don't like change.

      And the local gov't finds that they get more tax revenue if new houses cater to the wealthy, and therefore don't even try to make new housing cheaper. If newbies come in, they want rich newbies.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Plenty of housing in the Rust Belt, it's just that nobody wants to live there anymore, largely because there's no jobs there: it's a viscous cycle. Short of socialistic incentives, I don't know how to fix it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        The most prominent problem is that the rust belt jobs all were centered around a single business, which shows that anything that's too specialized will suffer as soon as conditions changes.

        Areas that are more diversified don't suffer from changes in conditions and economy as much as areas depending on a single business.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Tablizer ( 95088 )

          But specialization is a key part of capitalism: "Comparative Advantage". If something made software obsolete or easily offshorable, Silicon Valley would also take a big hit.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

            It's already offshored to India, what you see in Silicon Valley is more shells and sales organizations and not so much tech anymore. The bulk tech work is done offshored already.

    • The majority of soaring house costs are from opportunity and scarcity costs.

      EG, "Good jobs in the city--- City is mostly big business buildings, no housing. What little housing there is, is very high demand-- so HUGE FUCKING PRICES" Couple that with absurd city zoning, and you have spiraling costs.

      As jobs get more and more concentrated into tinier and tinier geographic areas, this trend will continue. Throw in high wage disparities, and you end up with very strange things happening indeed.

      It has little to

  • Why not come out and mention the real cause of Venezuela's nightmare: Socialism [battleswarmblog.com].

    • Because western europeans also live in socialist country and they have much better lives than most money worshipping yankees.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dcw3 ( 649211 )

        Please define how you mean "better lives". I lived there for six years, and you've got precious few things better IMO.

  • Just don't compare 20 or 30 years ago, because it is really going downhill. At least here in Denmark.

    30 years ago, people would joke about why would someone want a private hospital, today we have private hospitals as well as health insurances.
    Eccentric politicians were ridiculed when they projected the size of people working in some sort of governmental job and the tax level.
    Well, I could type an endless list but it's christmas so cheer up.

  • In that time, I was already in my second year of college. Any diagnosis of cancer other than basal cell meant you automatically prepared for death. So far as we could see, the war in Vietnam would go on forever. Having scientific interests in that era meant being so radically different from everyone else that they might as well be living on another planet. Because no ordinary person had ever seen a computer, there was no inkling of how they might one day assume a place in the general culture. "Electronics"

  • Stupid American Responses (Score:4, Informative)

    by dcw3 ( 649211 ) on Sunday December 24, 2017 @06:56AM (#55799711) Journal

    So, the response from Americans likely had a lot of people who weren't alive 50 yrs ago. I was 9 back then, so let me help you. It was 1967

    1. We were in a hugely unpopular war in Vietnam.
    2. There were race riots in the streets of Detroit...I lived there
    3. Most people had 3-5 channels of black and white TV that typically ended around midnight.
    4. Few people places air conditioning
    5. Home telephones typically had "party lines"...you shared your number with neighbors and took turns.
    6. There were no ATMs, grocery scanners, cell phones, personal computers, or even calculators.
    7. Only about 50% of people completed high school...you can check census facts. Less than 20% had a 4 yr degree
    8. Life expectancy was 14 years lower

    I would argue that families were more tight knit back then, but other than that, if you think you're not better off today, you'll have to come up with some facts to back it up.

    • 1. But it didn't affect anyone here, and there are always wars, maybe one with Korea
      2. And what has changed?
      3. And most people were happy with that and then had more time to get off the couch and do something
      4. People had more time to sit in a cool bath.
      5. People don't recognize the old way was bad until they have the new way.
      6. See number 5.
      7. Yet most of them got a job and were able to survive... with less effort and expense!
      8. Again, people accept the way things are as long as there isn't a massiv
  • Are people getting better at ranking the results of surveys from top to bottom than 50 years ago?

    Apparently not;

  • Are you sure people are aware of what was happening 50 years ago, unless they are if 70+ demographics?

  • Everyone posting in this thread should state their age: I'm 50.

    I'm no SJW but even to me it's immediately obvious that the only people to whom this might even faintly be a question are middle-class-and-above whites, and of them only the majority. Blacks in America (or really anywhere), most of the third world, gays everywhere...for none of them would it even conceive to be questionable.

    As a hetero white male somewhere in the upper middle class, yes, life is generally better in so many ways I'm not going to

