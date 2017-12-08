Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Japan

The Neon Glow of Tokyo Modified Car Culture (kottke.org) 20

Posted by msmash from the fascinating dept.
Jason Kottke: New Zealand drift racer Mike Whiddett recently travelled to Japan to explore Tokyo's "extraordinary after-dark modified auto scene." He found people making California-style lowriders, Dekotora (my favorite, if only for the sheer spectacle), illegally modified cars, and a man who says with a straight face that "driving an unmodified Lamborghini is boring."

  • This "story" - such that it is - reminds me of websites targeted at mobile users that route you through dozens of pages with a little disappointing dabble at each stop, just enough carrot to convince you to click one more time... until halfway to what you maybe want to see, you just give up and bail out.

    • You know....

      If you have a real car that can perform, it doesn't have to "glow" in the dark and look like some circus side show display....

      I'd think money would be better spend on things that actually make the car perform better, rather than adding a neon underglow light system, spinner hubcaps, and a coffee can exhaust that does nothing for performance or good engine note.

      • The same could be said about PC [techpowerup.com] vs Mac [cbsistatic.com]...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      In this case, the entire article is only twice the size of the very short story summary here. What's the relevance to slashdot? That ricers exist in Tokyo too? Hardly newsworthy, I should think. This would probably not even get a mention on Jalopnik.

  • after watching that, youtube suggested:
    C64 Longplay - Weird Dreams
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    Seemed to make more sense. :)

  • It drives itself?
    Has a cluster Beowulf in the trunk?
    Spaceship grade engine?

    Fail.

  • Jason Kotke presents (Score:3)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Friday December 08, 2017 @05:07PM (#55703931)
    a Jason Kotke blog posted by Jason Kotke

