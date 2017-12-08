The Neon Glow of Tokyo Modified Car Culture (kottke.org) 20
Jason Kottke: New Zealand drift racer Mike Whiddett recently travelled to Japan to explore Tokyo's "extraordinary after-dark modified auto scene." He found people making California-style lowriders, Dekotora (my favorite, if only for the sheer spectacle), illegally modified cars, and a man who says with a straight face that "driving an unmodified Lamborghini is boring."
Clicky Clicky Clicky (Score:2, Troll)
This "story" - such that it is - reminds me of websites targeted at mobile users that route you through dozens of pages with a little disappointing dabble at each stop, just enough carrot to convince you to click one more time... until halfway to what you maybe want to see, you just give up and bail out.
If you have a real car that can perform, it doesn't have to "glow" in the dark and look like some circus side show display....
I'd think money would be better spend on things that actually make the car perform better, rather than adding a neon underglow light system, spinner hubcaps, and a coffee can exhaust that does nothing for performance or good engine note.
Maybe better, most likely worse. Certainly worse if the mods are neon lights. And the car will be worth much, much less.
Exotic cars were built 'collectable'. Modifying them in any way only reduces their resale value. About the only dumber thing to do with them would be to actually race them.
Race cars are generally uncomfortable/impractical as hell and aren't much use as daily drivers. Street cars are always about finding the right compromise, for you. Different bores, and different strokes, for differe
You know....
You have a stunted definition of performance. Sad.
I used to work in a Formula 1 team and I'm entirely familiar with what you do to an engine to make it perform better.
Very little of this is done on normal cars because the design of the car doesn't accommodate all the pipework for the variable everything (per cylinder, per cycle variable trumpets, spark timing, injector timing, exhaust length etc) and the per engine mapping is a little expensive.
This is fine because the reliability profile on a road car is dramatically different. I see no benefit in modding
The same could be said about PC [techpowerup.com] vs Mac [cbsistatic.com]...
In this case, the entire article is only twice the size of the very short story summary here. What's the relevance to slashdot? That ricers exist in Tokyo too? Hardly newsworthy, I should think. This would probably not even get a mention on Jalopnik.
after watching that, youtube suggested:
C64 Longplay - Weird Dreams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Seemed to make more sense.
:)
It drives itself?
Has a cluster Beowulf in the trunk?
Spaceship grade engine?
Fail.
