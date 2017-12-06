Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


AI Can Beat Humans Only One Game At a Time (axios.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Despite all of the potential for artificial intelligence to solve our most vexing problems, it's still in a primitive state, according to a new report by Stanford University. But a separate paper, this one by Alphabet's DeepMind, suggests again that it has made some of its best progress in the narrow realm of games. Why it matters: Those advances are important, but life isn't a game. AI progress outside of these areas has been harder to define and track. "The most important thing for AI is to go from exceptional promise to use in actual everyday life," Martial Hebert, director of the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, tells Axios.

AI Can Beat Humans Only One Game At a Time

