Steam Ends Support For Bitcoin (polygon.com) 56
Valve is ending support for Steam purchases made with bitcoin, the company said today, citing "high fees and volatility" in the value of the cryptocurrency. In a statement, it said: "In the past few months we've seen an increase in the volatility in the value of Bitcoin and a significant increase in the fees to process transactions on the Bitcoin network," Valve said in a post on Steam. "For example, transaction fees that are charged to the customer by the Bitcoin network have skyrocketed this year, topping out at close to $20 a transaction last week (compared to roughly $0.20 when we initially enabled Bitcoin). Unfortunately, Valve has no control over the amount of the fee. These fees result in unreasonably high costs for purchasing games when paying with Bitcoin. The high transaction fees cause even greater problems when the value of Bitcoin itself drops dramatically."
It replaced my money with much more money, I suppose thatâ(TM)s something.
Luckily there is never a shortage of complete morons with money to fleece. Tulips anyone?
The only people pushing tulip comparisons are bank shills like Chase CEO.
You're right, it's a dumb comparison.
Bitcoins are more like Beanie Babies.
No, Beanie Babies were made by one company. In comparison, anyone can mine Bitcoins. Or at least these days, fractions of it.
No, the people comparing it to the Tulip Panic have read history. The same people who predicted the collapse of the housing bubble years before it happened. But by all means ignore history and put all of your savings in bitcoin.
If you saw this coming 5 years ago, buying in was wise. Now selling is wise, soon all will be moot and it will finally return to being a currency, not speculative asset.
Until you sell your bitcoins and put that money into a more stable retirement vessel then you have not earned an early retirement. If you have then I would consider you lucky and wise.
I am no more jealous of you then I would be toward a gambler at a casino who won. Bitcoin, as an investment, is a gamble at best. If I'm wrong then you're set for life and that's great. But I still won't regret my decision because I still consider the investment too risky.
It's not a scam, it has no head, it used to be decentralized
FTFY
Valve are not fools (Score:4)
Neckbeards won't be able to buy their favorite fedora any longer. It'll be a sad sad day
The problem is that people have been saying that for a long time, and yet the price just keeps going on. I was expecting the bubble to pop several times now, and in fact it sorta had, but then the price very quickly shot even higher than it was before that pop.
I just don't get it. Bitcoin is no longer useful even as a currency due to the transaction fees and transaction times involved. It strikes me to being a very high-stakes version of collecting Magic the Gather or Pokemon cards.
It is possible a few players are driving volatility to make money off of the swings. The can make money on the movement and if they can move enough to spike prices, from a quick glance it looks like that may have happened on 12 Nov.
You're right; you don't get it.
Everyone talking "tulips" is imagining this bull market is fueled by western investors looking to make a quick buck. And sure, they exist, but nobody wants to talk about the Venezuelan bitcoin miner using government subsidized electricity to earn enough just to buy food, or the guy in Zimbabwe trying to hide the last of his wealth from the state. That money isn't going to leap back into fiat currencies any time soon.
It can be moved into other cryptocurrencies. Ethereum and Burstcoin come to mind. There is always room for a "Bitcoin 2.0" as well, something designed to fix the problems that BTC has encountered.
Of course, the problem is that the world pretty much speaks only Bitcoin as a common cryptocurrency, maybe a little bit of Ethereum. So, a lot of transactions would be moving back and forth between those two in order to get a good or service purchased.
stock market with no government regs and insider (Score:2)
stock market with no government regs and insider trading is ok if you can get to over 51% cpu power.
Questions (Score:3)
Yes, that's always been one of many fatal flaws with the bitcoin pyramid scheme, errr, blockchain.
The recommended fee is 0.000339 BTC or about $4.41 at current values [1]. Fee are the same if you are transferring less than a US penny or more than a million dollars. For any transaction, you can use less fee and wait (much) longer or a larger fee have a shorter transaction time.
Fees have really been the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin forks. Some argue that bitcoin should be a store of value (not me) rather an a tool for transferring money. Independent of your opinion on the fork Bitcoin Cash, I b
In order for the transaction to be confirmed, it must be cryptographically linked into the blockchain. This occurs when a new bitcoin is "mined", and added to the blockchain. At that point, 1MB of transaction data can be recorded in the blockchain with the new bitcoin. To incentivize inclusion of your transaction, you can offer a portion of your bitcoin as a "fee" to record the transaction. This competes with all of the other pending transactions, so the higher the fee, the faster your transaction will be c
Failing as a Currency (Score:2)
I would suggest a repeat of this experiment with a much larger pool of coins, that are easier to mine. However, I fear the pool of coins would have to be infinite, and the resources consumed would be unacceptable.
This was one of the reasons currency was eventually decoupled from gold and silver.
Bitcoin fees too high? Too volatile? (Score:2)
Then use Dogecoin! It's been nearly worthless for most of its existence and paying a fee of one coin per transaction is more than fast enough.
Commerce? (Score:2)
Is there actual commerce happening with Bitcoin?
That's the point of TFA. Valve no longer sees Bitcoin as a viable for commerce. In order for a currency to function, it's value has to be stable. Bitcoin is very unstable.
If a currency no longer facilitates commerce, is it still a currency?
Both. I would use it to transfer money to friends or family in other countries. There are also several countries where bitcoin has been a savior to the economy because their own currency is so unstable. But now that it has become an investment speculators are driving up the value which is destabilizing it as a currency. If it's not a stable currency then it's absolutely worthless and the analogy to tulips makes more sense.