Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
CYBER MONDAY DEAL: Encrypt all of your data and surf the web safely with a lifetime of VPNSecure for $24 with coupon code "CYBER40" ×
Bitcoin Businesses

Elon Musk Says He Is Not Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto (bloomberg.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the mystery-solved dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Not only does Elon Musk deny being the mysterious creator of bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto, but he's also forgotten where he keeps his cryptocurrency. Musk's assertions came in response to a blog post coursing through digital-currency sites that suggested the PayPal co-founder and Tesla chief executive officer himself is probably the bitcoin originator who used the alias Nakamoto. "Not true," Musk said Tuesday in a tweet. "A friend sent me part of a BTC a few years, but I don't know where it is."

Elon Musk Says He Is Not Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto More | Reply

Elon Musk Says He Is Not Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

In these matters the only certainty is that there is nothing certain. -- Pliny the Elder

Close