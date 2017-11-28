Elon Musk Says He Is Not Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto (bloomberg.com) 46
An anonymous reader writes: Not only does Elon Musk deny being the mysterious creator of bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto, but he's also forgotten where he keeps his cryptocurrency. Musk's assertions came in response to a blog post coursing through digital-currency sites that suggested the PayPal co-founder and Tesla chief executive officer himself is probably the bitcoin originator who used the alias Nakamoto. "Not true," Musk said Tuesday in a tweet. "A friend sent me part of a BTC a few years, but I don't know where it is."
Obviously (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
No, obviously it's John McAfee.
Re: (Score:2)
It was Eugene Kaspersky, in the living room, with the knife.
It's always the Russians in general and Kaspersky in particular these days, don't you watch the news?
Re: (Score:3)
This was the dumbest Satoshi theory yet. I can't believe that Elon actually responded to it.
Of course he responded to it and denied it. Which just goes to prove that it's really true!
No (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is paypal a "real tangible thing"?
Re: No (Score:1)
It definitely improves my life.
If their insurance actually work it give me safety. If nothing else I atleast don't have to give my card number to everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
Musk doesn't invent anything. He's a PR guy and he's very good at promoting himself and his companies. Martin Eberhard seemed to be the engineer behind Tesla, but Musk kicked him out in 2008 so he could take all the credit. His Gigafactory batteries are actually made by Panasonic, with the Wikipedia article saying "Panasonic will lead the battery cell production portion of the manufacturing." His "Hyperloop" is an idea that has been around for a long time, and he just gave it a stupid name.
I'll give him
Re: No (Score:1)
Boring and space flight?
Re: (Score:2)
PayPal was a competing product to Musk's x.com the companies merged and Musk was removed from the CEO position when the company re-branded as paypal and the two products were merged. He sat on the board until it was bought out by ebay a couple years later.
Wait wait wait... (Score:1)
Something on the internet wasn't true?
Next you'll be saying that Trump's tweets aren't factual.
Musk is not Satoshi Nakamoto? (Score:4, Funny)
Satoshi Nakamoto (Score:3)
Isn't one of the most defining characteristics of Satoshi Nakamoto that he says that he isn't Satoshi Nakamoto?
:p
Re: (Score:2)
I am not Spartacus!
Re: (Score:2)
That name looks more Japanese than Cretan. Or so my friend from Heraklion says.
Pretty Sure Nobody Seriously Suspected Him (Score:1)
Musk is a PR guy, not a tech guy. It takes an autist, or a team of autists, to come up with something like Bitcoin.
That said: Sa = Samsung, Toshi = Toshiba, Naka = Nakamuchi, Moto = Motorola. At least according to the latest time travel conspiracy theory. This could also be an indication that those 4 cracked crypto algorithms and want to seed that psyop as a means to cash in on the unclaimed/lost bitcoins over the years and those to come in the future without anyone raising an eye at them doing so.
That's what Satoshi Nakamoto would say... (Score:2)
They might as well act surprised when Keyser Soze denies being Keyser Soze...
Cloud (Score:2)
"A friend sent me part of a BTC a few years, but I don't know where it is."
It's in the cloud.
Wait a minute... (Score:2)
Sounds fishy to me.
Not sure I like that response (Score:1)
"... but I don't know where it is...."
Like he gives two shits about 0.5BTC. Seriously.
Theory (Score:2)
Has anyone said Satoshi Nakamoto is Snoke yet? I think he's Snoke.
lost bitcoins (Score:2)
hawking (Score:1)
Weeb (Score:2)