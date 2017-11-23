Workers at Amazon's Main Italian Site To Hold First Strike on Black Friday (reuters.com) 6
An anonymous reader shares a report: Workers at Amazon's main distribution hub in Italy are planning their first ever strike for Friday, trade unions said, threatening to disrupt one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Like the rest of Europe, Italians in recent years have embraced the U.S. tradition of Black Friday, a day of heavy discounting by retailers on the day after Thanksgiving. Unions said in a statement more than 500 Amazon workers at the Piacenza site in northern Italy had agreed to strike following a failure to negotiate bonuses with the company. Workers have also decided not to do any overtime until Dec. 31, covering the peak season for the online retailer which hires temporary workers during this period.
What a wonderful group. Conspire to harm their employer when they are most needed.
As well they should, if their employer is a shitheel.
Why would you trust such a group with your business? Such children!
This is Amazon, it's not about trust, it's about control. And only children still believe the fairy tales about the business owners being benevolent keepers of society.
While the naive believe that unions are really out to protect the workers, rather than enrich the union bosses.
This is capitalism, where everyone is supposed to be selfish, worry about his own interests, and screw the other. Their employer isn't some special snowflake who deserves protection from the government.
In Germany they strike every year for Christmas, to get the union contract for retail workers instead of logistics ones.
Problem is, nobody notices it, because Amazon, being a Logistics company, just reroutes shipping to Austria, Belgium, France or Poland and not a single package comes an hour late.
You'd think that they'd learn from this, but no.