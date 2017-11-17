A Hacker 'Hero' Has Been Banned From Cyber Conferences After Decades Of Inappropriate Behavior (buzzfeed.com) 67
Several readers share a report: John Draper, a prankster hero to an early generation of hackers, used his status at cybersecurity conferences to arrange private meetings with teenage fans and a reporter where he touched them inappropriately, multiple men have told BuzzFeed News. The allegations are the latest in what has become in recent weeks an explosion of sexual misconduct reports that have roiled a seemingly endless list of industries, from Hollywood to the news media to the Alabama Senate race. As in many of those other cases, Draper's actions were well known to at least a core of people who had regular contact with him. Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak told BuzzFeed News that Steve Jobs once told him that Draper, an early associate, once asked Jobs to sit on Draper's back in the 1970s, an offer Wozniak said Jobs declined as being "out of the ordinary." But in the hacking world, where unusual behavior is accepted and often celebrated, there were few official steps taken to prevent Draper's overtures to unsuspecting fans. Volunteers who worked the annual DEF CON hacking conventions in Las Vegas recalled that one of their responsibilities was to separate Draper from his teenage followers. Draper's behavior drew attention at other conventions as well, where he was a frequent presence. Brandon Creighton, a long-standing volunteer at hacker conferences who was familiar with rumors about Draper, recalled escorting him from a private party after ToorCon in San Diego in 2007, though exactly why was not clear.
Some people still don't get it...
The problem is - when the person "asking" is in a position of authority, the person being asked doesn't always "feel free to say 'no'". And often the person "asking" uses their position to imply there will be negative repercussions if the other person does say no, or (as appears to be the case with Roy Moore) to use their position to bully the other person into silence.
True. But don't neglect the 'whoring' aspect of it.
People have been trading sex for advancement for all of human history. Whores are _not_ victims, they are co conspirators.
Applies more to Weinstein, Clinton etc than Draper, Moore or Franken.
So when any of this happens, feminist like to pretend that it must have been coerced instead of admitting that women have agency of their lives and can make good and bad decisions.
That's just your broken perception. Society gets more outraged when women/girls are the 'victims'.
"People have been trading sex for advancement for all of human history."
While that is true for plenty of women who start doing it on their own...
"Whores are _not_ victims, they are co conspirators."
Try telling that to the kids and teens who get kidnapped, sold, beaten, drugged, and forced into it. Or, more to the point, try telling that to the parents of some of those kids.
What position of authority was Draper in?
The problem is - when the person "asking" is in a position of authority
So no sex for you until you have successfully solved the problem of implementing a communist utopia and eliminated all hierarchies, power structures including your own celebrity authority
Oh c'mon, I can't get that all done before dinner, can't we at least have a quickie?
Don't hit on people out of context? (Score:2)
As for the rest of Utopia thing the Democratic Socialists figured that part out ages ago. The Danes are doing just fine thank you very much.
If said teenage admirers were under age then it really doesn't matter if he had any formal authority over him or not.
Some people still don't get it...
Literally EVERYONE understands your opinion, your motivated guess at reality, that you parade as an "argument". What do you propose? Endless witch hunts, or that all males finally be banned from any position of authority over anyone?
And often the person "asking" uses their position
often/quote How do you know? Because this is the narrative that is repeated again and again? Or do you have some kind of running account from surveillance videos that you keep? Because otherwise you're basing your view of reality on hearsay. Here is something a lot of left-leaning people do not want to understand, something they "still don't get": weak people lose in this world and there is nothing you can do to change it. Even if you are a victim, you can not place all the blame on the perpetrator of the crime. You have to look in yourself and find a fault and bolster it against future attacks. Externalizing everything to make it solely a matter of (mob) "justice" is not how you get stronger. So it may be prudent to punish perpetrators, but the victim mindset is NEVER commendable no matter how badly a person suffers. You still have your life to live, get over your troubles and become stronger, or stop living. You aren't special for being a victim, the rules still apply to you, natural law is not suspended. When you have all these supports for the victim mindset the victim becomes further victimized because they are validated for whining and don't seek to strengthen themselves, instead they become paranoid and cry for more authority intervention. How convenient for the establishment that validates these people!
He abused pity and shame to keep people quiet, not authority
... he has none. He's a manipulator.
I have to say the reporter was really dedicated to his craft though, getting on their hands and knees with a naked Draper in the room just for an interview. What did he think was going to happen at that point?
Some people still don't get it...
Literally EVERYONE understands your opinion, your motivated guess at reality, that you parade as an "argument". What do you propose? Endless witch hunts, or that all males finally be banned from any position of authority over anyone?
And often the person "asking" uses their position
often
How do you know? Because this is the narrative that is repeated again and again? Or do you have some kind of running account from surveillance videos that you keep? Because otherwise you're basing your view of reality on hearsay. Here is something a lot of left-leaning people d
What kind of authority is he supposedly having? He's no teacher, he's no scout troop leader, he has no way of handing out any kind of repercussions whatsoever, what the hell are you talking about?
So, in other words, a person should not be able to try to hook up or date anyone below their "strata"?
That sound suspiciously like the caste system and we see how well that works out in place like India, eh?
Look...real aggression is one thing, rape is rape, etc....but geez, the definition of this is going down to ridiculously low levels.
As a guy, we all (mostly) know that hooking up with a lady is a numbers game. You flirt with and
Some people still don't get it...
lots of people want to please folks in power or folks who are wealthy because they want access to that power and wealth. Sometimes its about sex sometimes its about something else, really irrelevant. What it comes down to is are you willing to sell yourself out or not when an offer is placed on the table. Such is the nature of people and power YOU can't change that with any amount of legislation, awareness, moralizing, etc.
There are lines and we need to be careful about w
The really shocking part is that they had to assign staff to keep him away from teenagers, but didn't actually ban him or anything.
Adults are not allowed in the kids section, without a kid sponsoring them.
In other words, adults are not allowed in those sections.
Considering the admission fees, I highly doubt that anyone under can go. I mean, can you see "Dad? Can you gimme 3k bucks, I wanna go to a hacker conference".
The really shocking part is that they had to assign staff to keep him away from teenagers, but didn't actually ban him or anything.
Yeah, the... fact that it was widely known and they would try to mitigate this stuff is really disturbing. I don't know if it was just being non-confrontational or they thought there was some benefit to having him around that was worth the risk.
I think they didn't want some old homo aggressively cruising for teenage dates because it's bad PR even when it's not in and of itself illegal.
"These included him massaging men in public and urging them to come to his or their hotel room for private sessions. In multiple cases in which the men agreed"
It's safe to say most of the men who went along with it and agreed to meet him in his room did it with their eyes wide open, you can assume some level of intelligence and worldliness at a hacker conference. The
Flirting, making passes, and asking permission - when the askee is free to say 'no' - isn't criminal. Even if it's kinky.
The summary and TFA make it clear these actions were directed toward teenagers and that he would offer to take them somewhere private for "'energy' exercises or stretches."
It's not a witch hunt if event organizers for years have been trying to prevent unsuspecting people from falling into his traps.
So how would you characterise the actions of the US gymnastics team doctor who told young female team members that he was performing a normal and necessary medical treatment on them?
Let's see:
1) "teenage fans" - I didn't see a specific age range, but since they didn't specify "young adults", it sounds likely that some of these teens were underage, in which case inappropriate touching would definitely be criminal (unless you're an elected official or running for office in the US).
2) "touched them inappropriately" - Likely if someone reported that, it means he didn't ask first. You could argue that touching equates to "making a pass", but I don't think that argument would hold up in cour
Do we leave the security conference in alphabetical order or by beard length? Or do we have to wait for Stallman to go first?
Hacker 'hero' searches for backdoors in people (Score:3)
Can personally confirm that this has been known (Score:2)
Apparently, not all the teenagers were above 18. That's the part not being mentioned. He wasn't exclusively hitting on dudes under 18, but he just wasn't remotely cautious about the age of the folks he was hitting on. Usually people were NOT interested.
This is nothing new about Draper (Score:2)
I used to hang out in the #2600 IRC, Drapers panache for young boys was being discussed as far back as 1998 according to my recollection.