Silicon Valley Thinks It Invented Roommates. They Call It 'Co-living' (theguardian.com) 111
An anonymous reader shares a report: Have you heard of this cool new trend called co-living? It's a bit like co-working, except instead of sharing an office with a bunch of randoms you share a home with a bunch of randoms. Oh, you might be thinking, is it like ye olde concept of "roommates"? Why, yes. Yes it is. As a viral tweet pointed out earlier this week, "co-living", which has inspired a spate of trend-pieces in recent months, is actually "called *roommates* ... you invented ***roommates***." Now, to be fair, co-living isn't just living with a bunch of roommates. No, it's rich millennials living with a bunch of roommates in a fancy building in a recently gentrified part of town. The co-living space is also full of cool amenities like yoga classes and micro-brew coffee bars, meaning you can minimise unnecessary interactions with the outside world. In startup speak, this is what is called "community." The Collective, for example, a co-working space in London, describes co-living as "a way of living focused on a genuine sense of community, using shared spaces and facilities to create a more convenient and fulfilling lifestyle."
Nursing homes for millennials... (Score:4, Funny)
I think we actually used to call these nursing homes!
Re:Nursing homes for millennials... (Score:4, Funny)
So... from mom's basement to assisted living to nursing home.
Back where I come from we only have such programs for retards. Then again...
I think we actually used to call these kindergartens.
PUSHING anyone anywhere is wrong. You know, back when I was young, everyone and their dog had to become a doctor or a lawyer. Preferably both, so you can handle your own malpractice lawsuits. Anything else and you were stupid.
Today we have lawyers and doctors with huge debts for their expensive education with no chance to ever recover any of that in their lifetime (unless they're extremely lucky or extremely good at their job) because you can't throw a lawyer over your shoulder without hitting a doctor.
Lawyers are a good example of your complaint, but not doctors...not by a long shot. Doctors were smart enough to create professional organizations that actually have teeth. Through these orgs, they pay for the laws that will keep them employed when every other knowledge job is done by automation.
Part of the reason why it's so hard to become a doctor is that the supply of medical school slots is closely protected. The Bar Association did the reverse and allowed tons of new law schools to open up, resulting i
FFS (Score:3)
$subject already says all I've to say on the matter.
Pre-owned (Score:1)
I, for one, am enthusiastic about this new form of living. I'm also quite enthusiastic about my "pre-owned" car, which I wouldn't have even considered if it was "used".
Why would you want the inconvenience of having to schedule car time with 3 other owners? My start-up is different. I'm creating a pay-per-use model where you rent one car out of a fleet. They'll be delivered directly to your location and will come with a driver to take your car to its destination. Ready to head back? Rent another on demand! All I need is a name.
Re:Pre-owned (Score:4, Funny)
synonyms (Score:5, Insightful)
'The Collective, for example, a co-working space in London, describes co-living as "a way of living focused on a genuine sense of community, using shared spaces and facilities to create a more convenient and fulfilling lifestyle."'
We also may refer to that as a 'commune', 'compound', or 'cult'
Re:synonyms (Score:5, Insightful)
We also may refer to that as a 'commune', 'compound', or 'cult'
I always thought that large residential buildings where lot of people shared bathrooms and kitchens were called "slums". That, or "college".
We also may refer to that as a 'commune', 'compound', or 'cult'
The self affirmation benefits will be great as well.
A "genuine sense of community". If it were genuine, it wouldn't require a mission statement. The genuine community is probably around the corner holding a "spare change" sign.
So, like hippie communes, but with hipsters.
So... (Score:2, Funny)
...it's "Friends"?
Friends is so 90s, who wants to live with something that doesn't even get reruns?
Re:Progressive wet dream (Score:5, Informative)
...that's not what "progressives" want.
That's funny, because it's the sum of their policies.
Conservative policies you mean.
You cons ALWAYS project your failings on others!
That's just what progressive projectionists always say.
RLY? So the concept of having to live communally because you can't afford an actual place of your own is now somehow a progressive goal?
I live in a college town where something like 4 families own pretty much everything, Students live as many per apartment as the law allows, which was brought into being because some actual progressives didn't think that 12 people shouldn't live in a small two bedroom apartment.
And the people who own the town are pissed because you know - "regulations" . They're even ra
Your argument is literally "liberals temper the negative consequences of their policies to be the maximum allowable without revolt." It's not a win that the economy is structured that people lack the ability to control their own lives, Hell, you couldn't even move off to live in the woods if you wanted to. You don't get to opt-out of society anymore.
WalMart has taken your input into consideration and will get back to you on your fate.
Progressives want the US to be like the Soviet Union, so yes.
I would think they would prefer the US to be like Germany or, say, Canada...
Some folks would just like the country run by people who are working for citizens, not corporations.
Progressives want the US to be like the Soviet Union, so yes.
No that's part of the Republican Party Platform.
I've read it. Which section are you referring to?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Welcome to the progressive wet dream. Home ownership is for the 1% only (and optional).
You've misspelled conservative. Progressives want more housing and better housing affordability.
The rest get to live in shared housing, tied to it by monthly rent that is just high enough to ensure they can't accumulate wealth, and just low enough to ensure that anyone can get a 12x12 ft box for themselves.
Basically you're describing Feudalism, which is definitely not progressive. Its quite the opposite. Feudalism is where the lord maintains the ownership of all the lands and the tenants (serfs and freemen) rent off the lord for a portion of their produce. The tenants, well at least the freemen are permitted to work it as they see fit as long as the lords get their tribute. This is very much a conservative wet dre
I didn't say anything about limiting affordability. I clearly stated that they would like everyone neatly stacked into little boxes... affordably.
The differen
The difference here is that instead of a ruling family you have "the government". The Soviets used to have an expression: "you own what you guard". When the government owns and controls everything, the bureaucrats own and control everything, including you. In Soviet Union, the government officials had property, income, and quality of life that far exceeded the rest, and was proportional to their position. I fail to see the difference.
And where did I advocate government ownership? Sure its better than Feudalism, but I'd still rather not have it (Communism originated from a time where Feudal lords still controlled much of eastern Europe like they did in dark age England, Feudalism in England was over before the US even existed).
Have you been to Manhattan, San Francisco, Silicon Valley - they so-called havens of the progressives? They are far more segregated, stratified, with their high castles inaccessible to the common citizens, compared to the South, for example.
Have you? These aren't liberal havens. The people who live in SF, Manhattan, Central London et al want to keep their property prices high and the riff raff out. They aren't progressive in any way shape or form no-
So you are going to go with the "no true Scotsman argument".
Sorry you need to come to grips with the fact that progressives are either stupid enough to believe their own nonsense, or cynical enough to inflict it on others. The progressive "agenda" is nothing but a bunch of pandering to groups whose actual needs are in direct conflict.
Have you been to Manhattan, San Francisco, Silicon Valley - they so-called havens of the progressives? They are far more segregated, stratified, with their high castles inaccessible to the common citizens, compared to the South, for example.
Have you? These aren't liberal havens...
This is a joke, right? You're joking. OP made some ridiculous statements made about cities and segregation, and you're going to argue with the part that describes these cities as liberal havens?
How could you miss the voting maps the rest of us have pored over for the last year?
The difference here is that instead of a ruling family you have "the government". The Soviets used to have an expression: "you own what you guard". When the government owns and controls everything, the bureaucrats own and control everything, including you. In Soviet Union, the government officials had property, income, and quality of life that far exceeded the rest, and was proportional to their position. I fail to see the difference.
You seem to be conflating Communism with Progressivism. Or perhaps you think there are only two economic systems, so if one is not Capitalist it must be Communist. It is true that Progressives are concerned about extreme inequality, but they do not advocate that everyone should have exactly the same amount of wealth or that the state should own the means of production.
Have you been to Manhattan, San Francisco, Silicon Valley - they so-called havens of the progressives? They are far more segregated, stratified, with their high castles inaccessible to the common citizens, compared to the South, for example.
The dynamic you describe is wealth inequality, not Progressivism. You have noticed that the wealthy use their money to separate themselves
We're living in an insane moment in history where political labels and governing philosophy are extremely fluid and unrelated.
In this very specific example of home ownership... the neo-conservative ideal of universal home ownership was the driving factor behind enabling banks to give out large loans to people who generally did not meet actuarial requirements for large loans (this was also known as bank de-regulation). That didn't work out so well, and I'm not sure you'd find a lot of self-described "progre
Wait nope, not at all. Yes conservatives and neo-conservatives a like pushed home ownership but they did it thru favorable tax policy.
It was progressives (who also were behind universal home ownership for a long time) who created the lending crisis. Conservatives have always hated fannie and fredy. Those were liberal/progressive inventions designed to make below market rate loans to people who were not qualified to borrow. That created a government competitor to the private industry that forced private
Progressives want more housing and better housing affordability.
Only when paying lip service to certain constituencies. As soon as one of their other constituencies claims its encroaching on the habitat of the cuddle wumpus or something, than its those awful conservatives and their hatred for anything sustainable again always trying to build stuff.
Progressives really are just idiots who think its possible to have their cake and eat it too.
Welcome to the progressive wet dream. Home ownership is for the 1% only (and optional). The rest get to live in shared housing, tied to it by monthly rent that is just high enough to ensure they can't accumulate wealth, and just low enough to ensure that anyone can get a 12x12 ft box for themselves. You don't need a bathroom - you can share. You certainly don't need a kitchen - you won't be doing any cooking of your own. And you surely don't need a garage because you'll use public transportation, or god forbid rent once in a while. Everything is disposable... and you're dependent on your betters for every aspect of your life. You won't even have a job of your own - you'll get free money from the government.
Actually, it seems like the 1 percenters are the ones who benefit from this system. Is a 1 percenter a progressive?
I was generous. It's probably 0.1-percenter, or 0.01 percenter.
Yes they're progressive as long as they get to remain a 0.01 percenter. Just ask Jimmy Kimmel.
The progressives in the government remain so because they realize that when the government owns everything, and they control how to distribute it, they will just distribute it according to their wants and needs.
I was generous. It's probably 0.1-percenter, or 0.01 percenter.
Yes they're progressive as long as they get to remain a 0.01 percenter. Just ask Jimmy Kimmel.
The progressives in the government remain so because they realize that when the government owns everything, and they control how to distribute it, they will just distribute it according to their wants and needs.
I'm not certain what on earth you are talking about.
Trying to piece something together, there are wealthy people of all political stripes.
The concept of "The Government owns everything" well duh. The part that most people both left and right don't take into account is someone is going to own it.
We are now under Governance by corporatism. Corporations pay for and get proxy votes to run the country.
If people were to actually think about it, what they have chosen is that they demand that WalMart is
Cars ... (Score:2)
You're such a brainwashed trumpflake rethuglikkkan tool.
BBBBBZZZZZTTTT
Did you hear that? The period bell just rang. Better get going to your next class. Don't want to get a citation from the hall monitor. (I've heard those things stay on your record even after you make it to high school. Don't chance it.)
Welcome to the progressive wet dream. Home ownership is for the 1% only (and optional). The rest get to live in shared housing, tied to it by monthly rent that is just high enough to ensure they can't accumulate wealth, and just low enough to ensure that anyone can get a 12x12 ft box for themselves. You don't need a bathroom - you can share. You certainly don't need a kitchen - you won't be doing any cooking of your own. And you surely don't need a garage because you'll use public transportation, or god forbid rent once in a while. Everything is disposable... and you're dependent on your betters for every aspect of your life. You won't even have a job of your own - you'll get free money from the government.
You do realize that you have just described where our capitalist system has led and is leading us, right? Are Republicans "progressives" now?
It is called ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Poverty.
Make 100K a year and live like you are 18 with your first apartment, all your life in SV.
Poverty.
Make 100K a year and live like you are 18 with your first apartment, all your life in SV.
San Francisco has always been a place where money has been turned inside out. And its mostly relative. I could have worked and lived there, and made more money, but it would all have been sucked up by that cost of living. Same goes for DC. Could have made more, spent more, and dealt with the horrible DC traffic.
But aside from some folks thinking that this is somehow a liberal wet dream - what it really is - an example of tribalism. Most people are very social, and urban environments usually work against t
Fortunately ... (Score:2)
The Collective (Score:2)
"We are The Collective. Your Millennials will be assimilated. Resistance is effort and will hurt your feelings. You will become one with The Collective."
Here's the irony ... (Score:2)
they could live better in NY, despite NY's expensive reputation. Rent an entire apartment in Queens for the price, work in corporate/healthcare/academic I.T rather than chasing the dream of making it big in an "app" "startup". (As if other cities don't have those as well.)
Problem with Silicon Valley is congestion, lack of decent public transport, and the fact that former cities have become bedroom communities for former suburbs, leading to travel patterns not intended by planners 20-30 years ago.
Millenial hipsters reinvented yuppies (Score:3)
News at 11. The similarities between millennial hipsters and yuppies are significant, including the absolute hatred towards them by those that are outside the culture. I feel like I'm living the 80s all over again sometimes.
$50,000 (Score:2)
Hell no. Dead broke people needn't apply.
Apartment Complexes (Score:2)
I used t olive in one of those in the 90s ... (Score:1)
Condescend a bit more, please (Score:4, Interesting)
Yup. When there are stories like this one coming out.
As long as they keep pretending they invented the world while at the same time not getting anything accomplished, we'll keep mocking them.
In the 60s, nobody had a job but everyone had good dope and somehow still managed to make ends meet.
Today, nobody has good dope, everyone has a job and probably a second one to make ends meet.
Where did we go astray?
But is it really a surprise? (Score:2)
They didn't invent Doublespeak either (Score:2)
I am not a millennial .... (Score:2)
Newspeak (Score:2)
Everthing is called differently now.
Hitchhiking is called Ubering, your granny's bed-and-breakfast is now called Airbnb, mooching off your friends is now called Couchsurfing and living with Roomates are no longer a Hippie-Commune but Co-living.
Co-living Makers in Tiny Houses (Score:2)
I remember the first time I heard the term "Makers". It was as if garage tinkerers and fabricators hadn't existed before the vaguely sci-fi Makers had arrived
And the same goes for "Tiny Houses". They are trailers people.... Ridiculously heavy and expensive trailers
Rebranding run amok.
Fix the issues, don't rebrand roomates! (Score:2)
Living near NYC, I'm not one to throw stones about expensive housing markets. But, California's real estate markets (especially around SF/SV) are a level above everything outside of Midtown Manhattan. When old, crappy houses on tiny lots start in the low million-dollar range, and 1-bedroom apartments are renting for over $4000 a month, the system needs to be fixed. Rebranding having to share a small space with "co-living companions" is not the answer. I know not everyone wants a big house and a big lawn, et
Why all the negativity? (Score:2)
This isnâ(TM)t new to SV. Everyone before them did this. Itâ(TM)s called marketing and we all fell for it. They were called villages, towns, military posts, military bases, mining towns, factory towns, retirement homes, campuses, UGA, dormitories, roomies, friends with benefits, cube hotels, etc.
Just 10 years ago the real estate industry was freshening up âoeThe Villageâ. You know, âoeDonâ(TM)t you want to go back to the village?â But the dirt replaced by concrete, met