Silicon Valley Thinks It Invented Roommates. They Call It 'Co-living'

An anonymous reader shares a report: Have you heard of this cool new trend called co-living? It's a bit like co-working, except instead of sharing an office with a bunch of randoms you share a home with a bunch of randoms. Oh, you might be thinking, is it like ye olde concept of "roommates"? Why, yes. Yes it is. As a viral tweet pointed out earlier this week, "co-living", which has inspired a spate of trend-pieces in recent months, is actually "called *roommates* ... you invented ***roommates***." Now, to be fair, co-living isn't just living with a bunch of roommates. No, it's rich millennials living with a bunch of roommates in a fancy building in a recently gentrified part of town. The co-living space is also full of cool amenities like yoga classes and micro-brew coffee bars, meaning you can minimise unnecessary interactions with the outside world. In startup speak, this is what is called "community." The Collective, for example, a co-working space in London, describes co-living as "a way of living focused on a genuine sense of community, using shared spaces and facilities to create a more convenient and fulfilling lifestyle."

  • Nursing homes for millennials... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:04AM (#55569071)

    I think we actually used to call these nursing homes! ;).

  • FFS (Score:3)

    by Zontar The Mindless ( 9002 ) <plasticfish.info @ g m a i l . c om> on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:05AM (#55569077) Homepage

    $subject already says all I've to say on the matter.

    • Pre-owned (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I, for one, am enthusiastic about this new form of living. I'm also quite enthusiastic about my "pre-owned" car, which I wouldn't have even considered if it was "used".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
        I think I'll create a start-up where a bunch of people pay $200-300 monthly fees and get to "co-own" a car. 1 car for every 4 "co-owners", at $200 a pop, comes out to about 50% profit after car note and insurance costs. If anyone wants to invest hit me up.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          Why would you want the inconvenience of having to schedule car time with 3 other owners? My start-up is different. I'm creating a pay-per-use model where you rent one car out of a fleet. They'll be delivered directly to your location and will come with a driver to take your car to its destination. Ready to head back? Rent another on demand! All I need is a name.

      • I was so happy when Histamine blockers came out. They are SO much better than anti-histamines at blocking histamine.

      • Re:Pre-owned (Score:4, Funny)

        by sabbede ( 2678435 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:54AM (#55569405)
        You mean multi-user iterated ownership? It's a great concept where the cost of becoming the next user decreases with each iteration to offset the increased wear. Totally brilliant idea that nobody thought of until now.

  • synonyms (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:06AM (#55569085)

    'The Collective, for example, a co-working space in London, describes co-living as "a way of living focused on a genuine sense of community, using shared spaces and facilities to create a more convenient and fulfilling lifestyle."'

    We also may refer to that as a 'commune', 'compound', or 'cult'

    • Re:synonyms (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:16AM (#55569125)

      'The Collective, for example, a co-working space in London, describes co-living as "a way of living focused on a genuine sense of community, using shared spaces and facilities to create a more convenient and fulfilling lifestyle."'

      We also may refer to that as a 'commune', 'compound', or 'cult'

      I always thought that large residential buildings where lot of people shared bathrooms and kitchens were called "slums". That, or "college".

    • 'The Collective, for example, a co-working space in London, describes co-living as "a way of living focused on a genuine sense of community, using shared spaces and facilities to create a more convenient and fulfilling lifestyle."'

      We also may refer to that as a 'commune', 'compound', or 'cult'

      The self affirmation benefits will be great as well.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by flink ( 18449 )

      A "genuine sense of community". If it were genuine, it wouldn't require a mission statement. The genuine community is probably around the corner holding a "spare change" sign.

    • So, like hippie communes, but with hipsters.

  • So... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...it's "Friends"?

  • It is called ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Templer421 ( 4988421 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:15AM (#55569123)

    Poverty.

    Make 100K a year and live like you are 18 with your first apartment, all your life in SV.

    • Poverty.

      Make 100K a year and live like you are 18 with your first apartment, all your life in SV.

      San Francisco has always been a place where money has been turned inside out. And its mostly relative. I could have worked and lived there, and made more money, but it would all have been sucked up by that cost of living. Same goes for DC. Could have made more, spent more, and dealt with the horrible DC traffic.

      But aside from some folks thinking that this is somehow a liberal wet dream - what it really is - an example of tribalism. Most people are very social, and urban environments usually work against t

  • "We are The Collective. Your Millennials will be assimilated. Resistance is effort and will hurt your feelings. You will become one with The Collective."

  • they could live better in NY, despite NY's expensive reputation. Rent an entire apartment in Queens for the price, work in corporate/healthcare/academic I.T rather than chasing the dream of making it big in an "app" "startup". (As if other cities don't have those as well.)

    Problem with Silicon Valley is congestion, lack of decent public transport, and the fact that former cities have become bedroom communities for former suburbs, leading to travel patterns not intended by planners 20-30 years ago.

  • Millenial hipsters reinvented yuppies (Score:3)

    by Austerity Empowers ( 669817 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:29AM (#55569193)

    News at 11. The similarities between millennial hipsters and yuppies are significant, including the absolute hatred towards them by those that are outside the culture. I feel like I'm living the 80s all over again sometimes.

    • The 80s are back. Just replace the 80s fear that the Japanese are going to take over, with the fear that the Chinese are going to take over (or AI if you are a real hipster).
  • If I make $50,000 in IT in Silicon Valley can I join your co-living space?
  • The place roommates used to congregate and had places like pools, rec rooms, bars (sometimes) that roommates liked to use to hang out. I wonder when millennial decide they invented this thing called sex?

  • .... Back when they were called dorm rooms ....

  • Condescend a bit more, please (Score:4, Interesting)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Friday November 17, 2017 @09:34AM (#55569237)
    Could the summary possibly be any more condescending? I'm fine with the occasional "SV is silly" story, but do we really need another story crapping on millennials?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yup. When there are stories like this one coming out.

    • As long as they keep pretending they invented the world while at the same time not getting anything accomplished, we'll keep mocking them.

  • After all, we are in the era of the "side hustle". Which I guess is not a side-job in the same way co-living isn't "roommates".
  • but this sure as hell is it. Folks can't afford their own place, even into their late 20s or even 40s? Not getting on with the kind of life normal humans are expected to have? No problem, just change the name for all your social ills. A tiny apartment with 5 people crammed into it becomes co-living. Millennials now want 'experiences' instead of houses and cars. You're not single and lonely due to your crap economic position, your an independent free thinker. Now get back to work. These mansions, yachts and
  • And this is exactly what I am looking for. I am a single, 40 y/o man who does not even need a space the size of a one bedroom apartment. I would like something small and studios are hard to find in my area. There is not a huge demand for them. The prices are sky high. By choice, I work in a low-skilled, fairly menial job so I would like to make my meager earnings go a little bit farther. Instead of paying almost 1,000.00 per month for this one bedroom, I could really like a 300 sq foot space with common liv

  • Everthing is called differently now.

    Hitchhiking is called Ubering, your granny's bed-and-breakfast is now called Airbnb, mooching off your friends is now called Couchsurfing and living with Roomates are no longer a Hippie-Commune but Co-living.

  • I remember the first time I heard the term "Makers". It was as if garage tinkerers and fabricators hadn't existed before the vaguely sci-fi Makers had arrived

    And the same goes for "Tiny Houses". They are trailers people.... Ridiculously heavy and expensive trailers

    Rebranding run amok.

  • Living near NYC, I'm not one to throw stones about expensive housing markets. But, California's real estate markets (especially around SF/SV) are a level above everything outside of Midtown Manhattan. When old, crappy houses on tiny lots start in the low million-dollar range, and 1-bedroom apartments are renting for over $4000 a month, the system needs to be fixed. Rebranding having to share a small space with "co-living companions" is not the answer. I know not everyone wants a big house and a big lawn, et

  • This isnâ(TM)t new to SV. Everyone before them did this. Itâ(TM)s called marketing and we all fell for it. They were called villages, towns, military posts, military bases, mining towns, factory towns, retirement homes, campuses, UGA, dormitories, roomies, friends with benefits, cube hotels, etc.

    Just 10 years ago the real estate industry was freshening up âoeThe Villageâ. You know, âoeDonâ(TM)t you want to go back to the village?â But the dirt replaced by concrete, met

