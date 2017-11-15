An Inside Look At the First Church of Artificial Intelligence (wired.com) 23
mirandakatz writes: This summer, Backchannel reported that Anthony Levandowski, the controversial engineer at the heart of the Uber/Waymo lawsuit, had filed paperwork for a new religion called the Way of the Future. Today, investigative reporter Mark Harris has all the details on what that AI-based religion actually likes -- and Levandowski granted him his first interview about the new religion and his only public interview since Waymo filed its suit in February. As Levandowski tells him, we can see a hint of how a superhuman intelligence might treat humanity in our current relationships with animals -- and that's why it's so important that we treat AI as a god, not a demon to be warded off. "Do you want to be a pet or livestock?" he asks. "We give pets medical attention, food, grooming, and entertainment. But an animal that's biting you, attacking you, barking and being annoying? I don't want to go there."
queue Cult of Science (Score:5, Informative)
Stop fucking worshipping technology already.
It is just a tool -- it can be used, or abused.
It isn't a god -- so stop pretending it is.
It is just a tool
Levandowski is indeed just that.
I need to go see an eye doctor now (Score:3)
We do not have real AI and will not have it for quite some time to come, if ever. All we have right now is shitty 'learning algorithms' and 'expert systems' that are just software; they are not alive, they are not conscious, you can't sit down with them and have a conversation with them over a cup of coffee, you can't do anything with them other than what they're programmed to do. No 'personality', no 'consciousness', no ability to truly 'think' -- and we won't have anything like that until we understand how a meat brain is capable of those things.
Please, everyone, just stop believing all the hype and nonsense about this subject, okay? Seriously, you're giving me a headache.
that are just software; they are not alive, they are not conscious
Next you're going to tell me that an abacus doesn't have feelings!
no taxes as a church how I do make MY IT corp part (Score:2)
no taxes as a church how I do make MY IT corp part of this?
Church Of Apple (Score:2)
Demands a sacrifice of your pagan iPhone 8!
Only the iPhone 10 is sacred now!
Minimum Tithe is $1000 USD + Tax.
AI Question Regarding Murder (Score:2)
Congratulations on the Get.
Murder is a human concept, built around our limitations and concerns, like deprivation and scarcity. "How/if these elements apply to computers" is where to begin discussion.
Alexa, let there be light!
