Germany Is Burning Too Much Coal (bloomberg.com) 52
Several readers share a report: Germany is widely seen as a world leader in the fight against climate change. Thanks to its investments in renewable power, wind and solar energy provide a third of its electricity, more than double the U.S. share. Germany's goal to lower carbon-dioxide emissions 40 percent by 2020 is significantly more ambitious than that of Europe as a whole or the U.S. After the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed even greater determination. "We can't wait for the last man on Earth to be convinced by the scientific evidence for climate change," she explained. But there's another, troubling side to the German story: The country still gets 40 percent of its energy from coal, a bigger share than most other European countries. And much of it is lignite, the dirtiest kind of coal. As a result, Germany is set to fall well short of its 2020 goal. This dependence on coal is partly a side effect of Germany's abandonment of emissions-free nuclear power and partly foot-dragging on the part of a government wary of alienating voters in German coal country. During the summer election campaign, Merkel largely avoided the subject.
fucking krauts (Score:5, Insightful)
The emergency move away from nuclear has been incredibly short sighted. I understand not wanting to build new reactors, but shutting down running reactors, with all the capital investment involved, just doesn't make any sense. Especially when there is little risk of natural disasters in Germany.
If people are serious about maintaining the same quality of lifestyle that we have today without burning as much coal, the current solution is Nuclear Energy. Yes it does pose many risks but so does burning coal, and the latter seems to be destroying our environment.
Re: fucking krauts (Score:5, Insightful)
Nuclear energy isn't unlimited
Neither is solar, but we can run our civilization for 10000's of years with nuclear. That makes is sustainable. If we include seawater extraction and thorium we can run our civilization for millions of years.
Re: (Score:2)
Nuclear is not an option only after you've converted all matter available to you into iron. We'll want viable fusion reactors built before we run out o fissile materials that are easily mined on the surface. Something that will happen, but not likely in our lifetimes. And thankfully we've been working very hard on fusion reactor technology and we will continue to do so.
Re: (Score:2)
The NW of Germany is not a frozen empty flat shithole.
Re: (Score:2)
Fucking Envirowackos (Score:2)
More likely the Envirowackos.
Nuclear is expensive due to incessant lawsuits and an uncertain regulatory environment. How many other 5 year, billion dollar construction projects are subject to the rules being change on a whim?
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry but not even close. The nuclear FUD in Germany is well and truly a grass roots campaign led mostly by those who lived through the hysteria of Chernobyl. The world was largely comfortable with the idea of nuclear power maintaining the status quo right until the Japan incident. That started new fears of "if they can't even do it".
No need for the coal industry to get involved. The actual protests on the ground and the driving force from the people in Germany who have no concept of risk management and jus
Sounds like a Base Load Need (Score:5, Insightful)
That 40% sounds like a required need for base load. I doubt they will be able to eliminate it without much wailing and gnashing of teeth from their utility engineers.
They could have accomplished their goals by keeping those nuclear plants going. Shame they let feelings get in the way of good energy policy.
But they signed a meaningless piece of paper! (Score:5, Insightful)
But but but.. they SAID all the right things and virtue signaled in the prescribed manner!
It's great they completely dumped nuclear power though, because OMG RADEYAYSHUNS!!
Re:But they signed a meaningless piece of paper! (Score:5, Insightful)
Not sure why you're being modded down, because you nailed it.
For all their lofty goals, paranoia and empty gestures are all Germany has thus far achieved.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure why you're being modded down, because you nailed it.
Possibly -1 redundant, because he only repeated in sarcastic tones what the very first post wrote: "The emergency move away from nuclear has been incredibly short sighted."
Nailed it.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure why you're being modded down
Because by misspelling a word using ALL CAPS in that way it becomes an ad hominem attack, which is a logical fallacy.
Re: (Score:2)
so let shutdown the factory's and jobs (Score:2)
so let shutdown the factory's and jobs. Years after that the Socialist Workers' Party of Germany will come up and make Germany be free of EU control.
Re: (Score:1)
Germany controls the EU, not the other way around.
Re: (Score:1)
So the word 'control' now means 'to pay for everything and to have remarkably little influence on policy for such a large country'? Interesting.
Power Grid (Score:2)
Meanwhile (Score:2, Insightful)
The only country not part of the Paris accord is set to meet their goal. Odd.
Energiewende is a failure (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Energiewende is a failure (Score:5, Interesting)
High electric rates are a greeny GOAL.
They aren't very smart, but their mistake is bad goals, not bad execution.
Re: (Score:2)
High electric rates are a greeny GOAL.
You are right. Increasing electricity rates in a goal of the greenies. There is a belief that high electricity rates will decrease demand. In reality it impoverishes the lower and middle classes while doing nothing to lower CO2 emissions.
Re: (Score:2)
This ^^ is what greenies actually believe!
Everyone wants to have it both ways. (Score:2)
Polluting the most when you're the main industrial nation of the region is hardly surprising. If Germany lowered their industrial base to that or Italy or Greece they'd also lower their carbon emissions too, but they'd have to import everything. All of Europe would need austerity measures to deal with the loss of the massive amount of capital that Germany injects into the EU economy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Within the next 5 years, You're likely to see their emissions drop, as the coal is becoming unnecessary.
Bullshit. Not to the level of France or Norway. Not in 5 years, not in 25 years.
They're not burning too much coal (Score:3)
Correction to your headline: They're not burning too much coal, which makes it sound like they're wasting coal by burning too much. In fact, this is just the opposite. The amount of coal they're burning is the amount necessary to provide 40% of the electricity to their country. A more accurate headline would be "Despite their reputation as a leader in renewable energy, Germany is actually burning more coal than most other European countries".
Germany is running out of reliable sources of power generation: If not coal or nuclear, then natural gas would be a good choice. But do they have the political capital to switch from one fossil fuel to another?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Their gas mostly comes from Russia. They don't trust Putin.
As my cousins said about their rooftop solar, it doesn't really make financial sense (expecting rates to be trimmed before payback), but fuck the Russians.
A lot of them are switching to wood heat. Again largely because 'Fuck the Russians'.
What they don't have is the political will to tell the Greenies to fuckoff and frack for gas of their own. They'll get their eventually, once the Saudi and Russian anti fracking propaganda spending tapers of
Nuclear waste? (Score:1)
Anyone considered just throwing it off planet?
Turn it into glassy lumps and simply throw it off planet with a linear accelerator. Take some gravitational influences into account and you could even aim it at the sun. The sun wouldn't notice the whole planet falling into and we're just talking about a few thousand tons of radioactive waste. (wait until we hear the arguments about polluting the sun.
:-)
Re: (Score:1)
GTF out moron. You're too stupid to be on
/.
Seriously. Go away. Back to AOL chatrooms for you.
Leadership needed (Score:1)