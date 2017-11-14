Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses

Germany Is Burning Too Much Coal (bloomberg.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Several readers share a report: Germany is widely seen as a world leader in the fight against climate change. Thanks to its investments in renewable power, wind and solar energy provide a third of its electricity, more than double the U.S. share. Germany's goal to lower carbon-dioxide emissions 40 percent by 2020 is significantly more ambitious than that of Europe as a whole or the U.S. After the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed even greater determination. "We can't wait for the last man on Earth to be convinced by the scientific evidence for climate change," she explained. But there's another, troubling side to the German story: The country still gets 40 percent of its energy from coal, a bigger share than most other European countries. And much of it is lignite, the dirtiest kind of coal. As a result, Germany is set to fall well short of its 2020 goal. This dependence on coal is partly a side effect of Germany's abandonment of emissions-free nuclear power and partly foot-dragging on the part of a government wary of alienating voters in German coal country. During the summer election campaign, Merkel largely avoided the subject.

Germany Is Burning Too Much Coal More | Reply

Germany Is Burning Too Much Coal

Comments Filter:

  • fucking krauts (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @01:42PM (#55548835)

    The emergency move away from nuclear has been incredibly short sighted. I understand not wanting to build new reactors, but shutting down running reactors, with all the capital investment involved, just doesn't make any sense. Especially when there is little risk of natural disasters in Germany.

    If people are serious about maintaining the same quality of lifestyle that we have today without burning as much coal, the current solution is Nuclear Energy. Yes it does pose many risks but so does burning coal, and the latter seems to be destroying our environment.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Unfortunately a lot of nuclear FUD is bankrolled by the coal industry pretending to be grass roots. This has been a big issue in the USA also.

      • More likely the Envirowackos.

        Nuclear is expensive due to incessant lawsuits and an uncertain regulatory environment. How many other 5 year, billion dollar construction projects are subject to the rules being change on a whim?

      • Sorry but not even close. The nuclear FUD in Germany is well and truly a grass roots campaign led mostly by those who lived through the hysteria of Chernobyl. The world was largely comfortable with the idea of nuclear power maintaining the status quo right until the Japan incident. That started new fears of "if they can't even do it".

        No need for the coal industry to get involved. The actual protests on the ground and the driving force from the people in Germany who have no concept of risk management and jus

  • Sounds like a Base Load Need (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @01:45PM (#55548869)

    That 40% sounds like a required need for base load. I doubt they will be able to eliminate it without much wailing and gnashing of teeth from their utility engineers.

    They could have accomplished their goals by keeping those nuclear plants going. Shame they let feelings get in the way of good energy policy.

  • But they signed a meaningless piece of paper! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @01:46PM (#55548877) Journal

    But but but.. they SAID all the right things and virtue signaled in the prescribed manner!

    It's great they completely dumped nuclear power though, because OMG RADEYAYSHUNS!!

  • so let shutdown the factory's and jobs. Years after that the Socialist Workers' Party of Germany will come up and make Germany be free of EU control.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Germany controls the EU, not the other way around.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So the word 'control' now means 'to pay for everything and to have remarkably little influence on policy for such a large country'? Interesting.

  • They're going to be screwed once they hit Step 3.

  • Meanwhile (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The only country not part of the Paris accord is set to meet their goal. Odd.

  • Energiewende is a failure (Score:5, Insightful)

    by atomicalgebra ( 4566883 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @01:51PM (#55548931)
    Germany has spent 100s of billions on renewables without much to show for it. Their electricity rates are among the highest in Europe, yet they still pollute 10x as much as France" [squarespace.com] If they spent that money on next generation nuclear their emissions would have dropped. As it currently stands nuclear power is the only viable option to mitigate climate change.

  • They're not burning too much coal (Score:3)

    by Gregory Eschbacher ( 2878609 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @02:02PM (#55549005)

    Correction to your headline: They're not burning too much coal, which makes it sound like they're wasting coal by burning too much. In fact, this is just the opposite. The amount of coal they're burning is the amount necessary to provide 40% of the electricity to their country. A more accurate headline would be "Despite their reputation as a leader in renewable energy, Germany is actually burning more coal than most other European countries".

    Germany is running out of reliable sources of power generation: If not coal or nuclear, then natural gas would be a good choice. But do they have the political capital to switch from one fossil fuel to another?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      They're burning too much to meet their emissions goal....

    • Their gas mostly comes from Russia. They don't trust Putin.

      As my cousins said about their rooftop solar, it doesn't really make financial sense (expecting rates to be trimmed before payback), but fuck the Russians.

      A lot of them are switching to wood heat. Again largely because 'Fuck the Russians'.

      What they don't have is the political will to tell the Greenies to fuckoff and frack for gas of their own. They'll get their eventually, once the Saudi and Russian anti fracking propaganda spending tapers of

  • Nuclear waste? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Anyone considered just throwing it off planet?

    Turn it into glassy lumps and simply throw it off planet with a linear accelerator. Take some gravitational influences into account and you could even aim it at the sun. The sun wouldn't notice the whole planet falling into and we're just talking about a few thousand tons of radioactive waste. (wait until we hear the arguments about polluting the sun. :-)

  • Ever since Trump pulled America out of the Paris accords, Merkel has been regarded as leader of the free world. She was going to make a relationship with China, and the Americans could go to the devil. So, I am just rather impatiently waiting for her to do her duty as world leader. Do the things she always criticized the Americans for not doing: following through with actions, not just empty words. Is our world leader going to show us how it's done and lead by example, or do a worse job than the Americans?

Slashdot Top Deals

10 to the 6th power Bicycles = 2 megacycles

Close