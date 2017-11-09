IBM's Quest To Design The 'New Helvetica' (fastcodesign.com) 73
IBM released its new bespoke typeface IBM Plex in beta this week. The company is hoping that the new typeface would become just as iconic as Helvetica in the years to come. From a Fast Co Design story: "When I came to IBM, it was a big discussion: Why does IBM not have a bespoke typeface? Why are we still clinging on to Helvetica?" Mike Abbink, the typeface's designer and IBM's executive creative director of brand experience and design said. To uncover what the typeface should express, Abbink and his team took a deep dive into IBM's archives. They were especially interested in the company's history in the postwar years, when its design-led business strategy first took shape and the legendary practitioner Paul Rand, who defined design as a system of relationships, created its famous eight-bar logo. In Rand's logo, Abbink and his team saw a contrast between hard edges -- the engineered, rational, and mechanical -- and curves -- the softer more humanistic elements. It's a reflection of the man-and-machine relationship that runs through the company's history -- a dynamic that is reflected in the final form of IBM Plex. The Plex family includes a sans serif, serif, and monospace versions. The designers also created a rigorous style guide that's akin to a digital standards manual and includes a type scale, which plays into responsive displays; eight different weights (a nod to how the IBM logo is composed of eight horizontally stacked bars); and usage guidelines, which dive into everything from information hierarchies to color and ragging. All together, it's easy to see Plex as a gentler, friendlier, more casual Helvetica for a broad range of uses both digital and print-based.
When I came to IBM, it was a big discussion: Why does IBM not have a bespoke typeface? Why are we still clinging on to Helvetica?
This should tell you all you need to know about whether the "creative director of brand experience and design" adds any value to the company.
Words have meaning. Ignoring their meaning out of ignorance takes us on the path to a dead language.
That's been going on since the earliest days of typography. But all those hours are split up into deciding how each individual character should appear.
Should the Q have a straight line going across, diagonally to the right or straight down. Should a 1 have a straight line or a bit concave. Should the G be like a devils tail or just a simple right angle. Should a 0 have a dot in the middle, a diagonal line or none at all. They'll have all sorts of user surveys, and requirements that characters are the same h
I have to agree. Too many people get wrapped up in the idea that "old is bad - change is a necessity". The world isn't that simplistic.
Fonts and typefaces are not technology. THEY DO NOT BECOME OUTDATED. If Helvetica works, then it works. There's no need to create busy work to replace it.
It's not about Helvetica working or not working.
Apple has its fonts. Microsoft has its fonts. Adobe has its fonts. It's about IBM having it's own font, too.
It's part of their branding, the same as having a logo out colour scheme.
> Fonts and typefaces are not technology.
You have no idea what you are talking about.
> THEY DO NOT BECOME OUTDATED.
Yes they bloody well do.
If IBM wants to spend their money to enhance our artistic world, then that is their right and our privilege to enjoy the results. It is none of your business
You have no idea what you are talking about.
As solid of a rebuttal as I've seen. But typefaces are centuries old technology. It's a problem that has been solved and well studies. The problems that a typeface solves are not problems that change rapidly. A 19th century typeface can be considered quite readable and elegant to our modern eyes, and why shouldn't it, the 19th century is still well in the modern era.
If IBM wants to spend their money to enhance our artistic world
An astounding point of view on the craft of technical writing. And I strongly disagree that manuals are art. The expression of facts is philoso
Swiss 721
Tell the IBM PHB's that you switched to Swiss 721.
The only thing worse...
Abbink and his team saw a contrast between hard edges -- the engineered, rational, and mechanical -- and curves -- the softer more humanistic elements. It's a reflection of the man-and-machine relationship that runs through the company's history -- a dynamic that is reflected in the final form of IBM Plex
Quis custodiet? [Re:The only thing worse...]
Wait... aren't you critiquing both artists, and the ones who critique them, and the ones who critique the ones that critique them?
/Oblg. World's first artist and art critic [youtube.com]
What about Arial
I find it amusing that IBM, a company with a track record of working with Microsoft and Dos and other non-MAC OS would compare their new font to Helvetica, a font closely associated with the Mac OS. Why they wouldn't say "IBM Plex is the new Arial" is beyond me, especially since those two fonts are so similar.
Re:What about Arial
Helvetica was created in 1957.
Yes, but OSX and iOS use Helvetica Neue as their system font I think, and that's closely associated with Helvetica. Not Arial, which is a font all Windows OS can read. Which is why you have had to use both Arial and Helvetica in a css font stack if you want to make sure both OS can see roughly the same font.
I just find it odd that IBM chooses to compare their new font to one closely associated with an OS that generally has had nothing to do with them, rather than one associated with an OS that was develop
Helvetica was created in 1957.
The two statements are not contradictory or mutually exclusive.
Thanks to MacOS it's become associated with crap font rendering. It wasn't until they got high resolution displays to negate the crap anti-aliasing that a print font really worked on screen.
The statement should have read: Helvetica, a font closely associated with the Mac OS by people outside of the graphics design industry, including Apple's own fans.
Re:What about Arial
Helvetica has a history that predates Apple's adoption by what amounts to half a century, and has a reach into our lives that is so deep we are not aware of it. That's how good it is. Your association of Helvetica with Apple's products suggests that you aren't looking around enough with a critical eye. There's a beautiful movie about Helvetica, made in 2007. Here's a link to the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
The trailer includes cool snapshots of typical uses of Helvetica from around NYC. It includes things like the signs in the subways, many company logos, tons and tons of advertising, Helvetica is everywhere. And the movie is well worth watching for typography geeks and normal people, alike.
Helvetica has been around since 1957, and its use by Apple is comparatively minor. It was only Mac OS X's system font for one year. Helvetica is hugely influential and widely well-regarded, while Arial is basically just a generic knockoff.
Re:
Helvetica has been around since 1957, and its use by Apple is comparatively minor. It was only Mac OS X's system font for one year. Helvetica is hugely influential and widely well-regarded, while Arial is basically just a generic knockoff.
Not only that, there has even been a documentary about Helvetica
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
is a big hint, which is easily confirmed [ibm.com]: Helvetica is what IBM currently uses as its primary typeface. Comparing to anything else would therefore make less sense.
I find it amusing that IBM, a company with a track record of working with Microsoft and Dos and other non-MAC OS would compare their new font to Helvetica, a font closely associated with the Mac OS. Why they wouldn't say "IBM Plex is the new Arial" is beyond me, especially since those two fonts are so similar.
I suspect the designer is an fanatical Mac user. After downloading the font it has multiple directories. Among those mac vs pc.. Only mac users are under the delusion that macs are not PCs, and secondly... The "mac" fonts were OTF and the "pc" fonts TTF.... yeah.. those working on that are pretty deluded, and if it is designed on macs the hinting is probably also completely fucked, though with my hidpi screen I can't tell bad hinting anymore.
Just a guess here, but IBM has probably been using Helvetica long before the Apple Macintosh was created.
"Man vs machine"
Helvetica is just another "Sans" type font
there are three basic types of fonts, Sans, Serif, and monospace
Completely wrong.
Sans Serif and Serif just describe either the absence or presence of lines extending from the bottom of letters. Even these have sub categories, like "Slab Serif". Neither of these have anything to do with a font is monospace or not. For example, "Courier New" is one of my personal favourite fonts, and is both monospace and serif. These are just 2 possible attributes (since "sans serif" just means not containing serifs) of a font. Many font families have both serif and sans serif versions,
"Why are we still clinging on to Helvetica?"
Because a significant aspect of legibility is familiarity. There's a reason almost all "if you touch this you'll die" signs are typeset in Helvetica, this is also why Germany spent a significant portion of the last century clinging onto Blackletter.
Make-work for themselves
Well, obviously the designers needed work, so they made some. Hey, why not create a font, but three fonts, and a shit-ton of paperwork to go with them. Plus standards on how they should be used, so there will be plenty of enforcement make-work in years to come.
You want to know why, a lot of times, companies change shit for no reason? So that the designers will have something to design, and far more importantly, have something on their resumes they can show off. So many products that work just fine get
You mean like how I'm stuck on Mac OS X 10.9.5 because the fonts in ulterior versions look like anorexic crap designed for kids with 30/20 vision and triple-resolution displays?
Knock it off.
Post-war, eh?
Abbink and his team took a deep dive into IBM's archives. They were especially interested in the company's history in the postwar years,
IBM knows fonts
But fastcodesign.com just proved don't know jack shit about how the web works.
The image "4-ibms-quest-to-make-a-new-helvetica" should be in PNG format, not JPEG.
What about Courier?
