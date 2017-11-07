Farmers In India Are Using AI To Increase Crop Yields (microsoft.com) 20
Reader joshtops shares an incredible story about how thousands of farmers in India are making use of AI and other technologies provided by Microsoft to ensure that they plow the field and sow the seeds at the right time. Prior to this, they were relying on their traditional instincts, which many of them say, had failed them in the recent years. From the story: The fields had been freshly plowed. The furrows ran straight and deep. Yet, thousands of farmers across Indian states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Karnataka waited to get a text message before they sowed the seeds. The SMS, which was delivered in Telugu and Kannada, their native languages, told them when to sow their groundnut crops. In a few dozen villages in Telengana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, farmers are receiving automated voice calls that tell them whether their cotton crops are at risk of a pest attack, based on weather conditions and crop stage. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the state government can get price forecasts for essential commodities such as tur (split red gram) three months in advance for planning for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Welcome to digital agriculture, where technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Machine Learning, Satellite Imagery and advanced analytics are empowering small-holder farmers to increase their income through higher crop yield and greater price control. "Sowing date as such is very critical to ensure that farmers harvest a good crop. And if it fails, it results in loss as a lot of costs are incurred for seeds, as well as the fertilizer applications," says Dr. Suhas P. Wani, Director, Asia Region, of the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), a non-profit, non-political organization that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa with a wide array of partners throughout the world. Microsoft in collaboration with ICRISAT, developed an AI Sowing App powered by Microsoft Cortana Intelligence Suite including Machine Learning and Power BI. The app sends sowing advisories to participating farmers on the optimal date to sow. The best part -- the farmers don't need to install any sensors in their fields or incur any capital expenditure. All they need is a feature phone capable of receiving text messages.
The definition of 'AI' has been updated. It now stands for 'Algorithm Implementation'.
Absolutely correct - it seems any application that performs calculations taking into account various factors, is now termed Artificial Intelligence!
It's just become a buzz word to attract business interests.
It's like the various buzz words before it - cloud; iot; big-data; ajax; xml; etc.
It is Farm Report + Twitter.
1. No mention of what this "AI" is supposed to be.
2. Hint: It's not AI, since we don't havd any of that yet. I would be surprised if it even involved a NN at all.
3. The farmers being forced to pay for seeds, instead of using seeda from last year's plants, since the crops they plant are deliberately made sterile.
4. The crops reproducing anyway, and replacing all the natural versions of the species, so that you can't just use a naturally available species, as you'd get sued to death for patent/copyright/cocai
3. The farmers being forced to pay for seeds, instead of using seeda from last year's plants, since the crops they plant are deliberately made sterile.
Every farmer will tell you the increased yield of hybrid seed far outweighs the cost.
