Most Amazon Prime Subscribers Say They Don't Want To Buy the Amazon Key That Lets Delivery People Into Their Homes (recode.net) 24
A reader shares a report: Next week, Amazon will start delivering packages straight into Americans' homes, using a smart lock and camera device called Amazon Key. But will anyone bother paying for what seems like an invasive service? Most wouldn't. About 58 percent of people who have Amazon Prime definitely would not buy Amazon Key, according to a SurveyMonkey poll done on behalf of Recode. That's only slightly less than the 61 percent of all U.S. adults who wouldn't buy the product, suggesting it's broadly unattractive, regardless of whether people are Amazon customers. Among Prime subscribers, only 5 percent said they would definitely buy Amazon Key. Of all U.S. shoppers, even less -- 4 percent -- said they would. Nearly 60 percent of the respondents have Prime subscriptions.
You want to hear howls? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You have your laptop lying around and rush off to work. You come home and it's gone.
You call the cops....etc
.....etc .... and accusations....and denials.....
What are you going to do? You have no proof and you did GIVE access to Amazon. You think your insurance company is gonna pay?
Let's say the Amazon employee/contractor admits to taking the laptop. Now what?
This is one big can worms that I would NEVER open.
You obviously didn't order a video camera using Alexa or you would have proof on camera.
Nope... (Score:2)
I mean, they're not generally stupid.....Do all the people at Amazon working on this "solution" freely admit strangers into their homes when they are away?
I'm surprised the number is that low (Score:2)
I am surprised it is only 58%. I'd have expected higher. I know that as a Prime customer I'd never consider. Hell, I'm selling my house right now and despite that they are bonded and there are huge fines for misuse I don't like the lock box with my house key in it. Not a direct comparison, I know, since almost all of my stuff is gone and I've already bought a new home. Still, I'm surprised that 42% are okay with a delivery person having even one time access to their home.
The don't fucking buy it. (Score:4, Informative)
I'll bet that most people thinking this haven't even looked at how Amazon has set this up.
Camera records everything.
Deliveryman doesn't have key & can't get in any time he wants.
Customer gets a really nice wifi & phone controlled lock.
If someone really wants to break into your house, they'll just use a fucking brick. Off camera as well.
The service is setup so Amazon unlocks the doors, the delivery person puts your package down just inside the door, and he closes the door. All on camera. If he goes off camera, he's fired. It's really that simple.
Amazon has done a pretty good job of thinking this through. I know I shouldn't be surprised when people comment about shit without reading about it first, but I still am.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not like Amazon is forcing it on anyone... (Score:2)
If people don't want it, they won't buy it. If they want to try it (like everything all the Slashdot Luddites gnash teeth about), then they will, regardless of what you say.
I like to think Amazon isn't entering into this stupidly, and has done some research about the safety. Either way, people leave keys out for dog walkers and home cleaners ALL THE TIME, this is just a tech version of that. But honestly, the market will decide on this one, and no one is making you do anything.
Re: (Score:2)
You can optionally control who your housekeeper or dog walkers are and they still are known to steal and jack off in your underwear drawer.
It does sound a little crazy... (Score:1)
But I could see this actually being a big advantage for some people. What if you live in a place where packages get stolen from your door step, or apartments where you might have a similar situation.
So? (Score:2)
Should the only thing a company sells be something that most people buy? Kiss all those niche market items goodbye, then.
I wouldn't let them in either. It's a bad idea. (Score:1)
Put in a keyed "doggie door" to push the package through. Or use a locked front porch.
Just leave it at the door (Score:2)
And if the package is lost, I am not responsible for it. Best of both worlds and no need for the Amazon key.
Massive success (Score:2)
I barely trust the maintenance man (Score:2)
Remember when the police were paying Best Buy employees to inform on Geek Squad customers? I think that history shows there is no way you can grant low-lever worker bees unfettered ability to invade your privacy. Even NSA contractors who are relatively well paid, vetted, and know they're monitored can't resist the urge to abuse their power for personal benefit even when it's as petty as a few cheap laughs.
Not even free (Score:2)
With all the consumer products that have little back doors and 'oopsies' in regards to security, how on Earth did they ever think this would work? I'm not a security researcher, but I'm willing to bet that these will be cracked open in days by various white or black hat hackers. And you know that government agencies will be prying into them in no time.
So at a price of $250, and a camera for another $120, this is a 370% 'no' item. And I get EVERYTHING on Amazon.
If it was free, AND I had some kind of room