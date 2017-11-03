Ask Slashdot: Why Do We Still Commute? (citylab.com) 50
An anonymous reader writes: Over the last year, many companies have ended their liberal work-from-home policies. Firms like IBM, Honeywell, and Aetna joined a long list of others that have deemed it more profitable to force employees to commute to the city and work in a central office than give them the flexibility to work where they want. It wasn't supposed to be this way. In 1975, when personal computers were little more than glorified calculators for geeks and the Internet was an obscure project being developed by the United States government, Macrae, an influential journalist for The Economist who earned a reputation for clairvoyant prophesies -- including the fall of the Soviet Union and the rise of Japan -- made a radical prediction about how information technology would soon transform our lives. Macrae foretold the exact path and timeline that computers would take over the business world and then become a fixture of every American home. But he didn't stop there. The spread of this machine, he argued, would fundamentally change the economics of how most of us work. Once workers could communicate with their colleagues through instant messages and video chat, he reasoned, there would be little coherent purpose to trudge long distances to work side by side in centrally located office spaces.
That solution is simple. Fire them. Promote good workers, fire bad; same as it's always been. In my experience you can't make a bad employee good by any means. Your best weapon is to most accurately just performance and attitude.
That solution is simple. Fire them. Promote good workers, fire bad; same as it's always been.
From my experience, management very rarely knows which workers are good and which are bad.
Right - one shall take it's dose of psychological abuse at the hands of it's asocial psychopath serf master.
That was pretty much my take on it as well.
The workplace is just all kinds of retarded. They will hire a hundred Indians just to keep from paying a single non-Indian $10 per hour more. Then they can't figure out why costs are exploding and performance is in freefall.
Because Our Dormitories Are Not Ready
Our dormitories in the company towns are not ready yet. When they are, our commute will be four floors down from our cell to our cubicle.
The broadband connectivity will be awesome. And we'll be able to go outdoors into the courtyard every other Sunday.
To eat.
We still commute because the Baby Boomer generation is still disproportionately represented in the C level positions. They grew up in an era where you had to physically see a worker to know they were actually working. If you did not see them, then they must be slacking. Even those who are somewhat technologically savvy grew up with that ingrained in how management worked. Even some of the early Gen-Xers, those in their early fifties now, picked up this attitude just because they started working in a time be
Because the housing infrastructure of Silicon Valley is insufficient to support the Human workforce.
The article is clearly about tech jobs hence all the references to computers.
...because, outside of some utopian fantasy, most work still requires either physically being present, or at least collaboration with a number of other people, and no amount of Skype, VR, or what have you can replace the communication bandwidth and efficacy of actually being there.
Remote working is ok for a few things but teleconferencing just does not work. No, don't say it does, it doesn't. Can you repeat that? There's too much background noise. Sorry it doesn't work can you dial in on your phone? You're breaking up. Speak louder please. There's a delay on the line which is very disconcerting. Can you share that? Sorry, we can't see it. Someone's moved the ethernet cable. Someone else was using the boardroom with the expensive equipment. It's going to take a few more years to make
Virtual is inferior to the real thing
Once workers could communicate with their colleagues through instant messages and video chat, he reasoned, there would be little coherent purpose to trudge long distances to work side by side in centrally located office spaces.
We only need two things before most white collar people leave the crowded and expensive cities and move to the countryside:
1. The will. The bosses have to allow it. With each passing day more and more people are moving up who don't remember a world without internet and instant communication.
2. Fast rural internet. Wireless (i.e. 5G) is probably how this will happen and Spacex will no doubt play a major role [businessinsider.com]. If not Spacex then some other company will probably do it.
Video conferencing is great, but we're still social animals that interact better when we can shake hands, read body language, share a meal, etc.
The company I work for allows _some_ WFH days, but you can tell they're not happy about it. The only reason they do it is because they're trying to remake themselves as "hip" and "with it" so they can attract Millenials. The company used to have a very liberal work-from-anywhere policy, but it turned out that a very large percentage of people abused it and never showed up to the office.
Management still doesn't believe people can be productive without sitting on top of one another in an open office setting.
Teleconferencing simply isn't as effective as in-person meeting. Happenstance meetings in hallways tend to accomplish a lot more than structured periodic gatherings. The ability to lean over and chat with a coworker about a problem is superior to using email or your phone.
And then there's people like me, who simply need a distinct work environment to be mentally in 'work mode'. I can (and have) worked from home, but unless I have something fascinating to focus on, I tend to be less productive outside the
Make every day a last day, every hour a last hour, every minute a last minute. Blessed sanity.