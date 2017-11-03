Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses

Ask Slashdot: Why Do We Still Commute? (citylab.com) 50

Posted by msmash from the changing-dynamics dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Over the last year, many companies have ended their liberal work-from-home policies. Firms like IBM, Honeywell, and Aetna joined a long list of others that have deemed it more profitable to force employees to commute to the city and work in a central office than give them the flexibility to work where they want. It wasn't supposed to be this way. In 1975, when personal computers were little more than glorified calculators for geeks and the Internet was an obscure project being developed by the United States government, Macrae, an influential journalist for The Economist who earned a reputation for clairvoyant prophesies -- including the fall of the Soviet Union and the rise of Japan -- made a radical prediction about how information technology would soon transform our lives. Macrae foretold the exact path and timeline that computers would take over the business world and then become a fixture of every American home. But he didn't stop there. The spread of this machine, he argued, would fundamentally change the economics of how most of us work. Once workers could communicate with their colleagues through instant messages and video chat, he reasoned, there would be little coherent purpose to trudge long distances to work side by side in centrally located office spaces.

Ask Slashdot: Why Do We Still Commute? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: Why Do We Still Commute?

Comments Filter:

  • cause my boss likes us here (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 03, 2017 @10:44AM (#55482581)

    so he can lord over us
    makes him feel special so we all drive an hour to get here
    yay

    • Re: cause my boss likes us here (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Right - one shall take it's dose of psychological abuse at the hands of it's asocial psychopath serf master.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        That was pretty much my take on it as well.

        The workplace is just all kinds of retarded. They will hire a hundred Indians just to keep from paying a single non-Indian $10 per hour more. Then they can't figure out why costs are exploding and performance is in freefall.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by w1zz4 ( 2943911 )
      This answer... One of my past director even said that if he was require to come to the office, everyone will have to do so. He also said when talking about a closed office space "This space is meant for 1 director or 8 technicians". I can say he is not missed...

  • Because Our Dormitories Are Not Ready (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Bing Tsher E ( 943915 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @10:45AM (#55482585) Journal

    Our dormitories in the company towns are not ready yet. When they are, our commute will be four floors down from our cell to our cubicle.

    The broadband connectivity will be awesome. And we'll be able to go outdoors into the courtyard every other Sunday.

  • My reasons (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I can't speak for others, but I for one enjoy slowly growing old one day at a time in a small tin box that slowly moves through stop-and-go traffic for hours at a time. All while considering merits of being dead over my current situation.
  • If I don't commute between the couch and the fridge, how will I eat?

  • Blame the Boomers (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We still commute because the Baby Boomer generation is still disproportionately represented in the C level positions. They grew up in an era where you had to physically see a worker to know they were actually working. If you did not see them, then they must be slacking. Even those who are somewhat technologically savvy grew up with that ingrained in how management worked. Even some of the early Gen-Xers, those in their early fifties now, picked up this attitude just because they started working in a time be

  • Because the housing infrastructure of Silicon Valley is insufficient to support the Human workforce.

  • Well... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @10:54AM (#55482715) Journal

    ...because, outside of some utopian fantasy, most work still requires either physically being present, or at least collaboration with a number of other people, and no amount of Skype, VR, or what have you can replace the communication bandwidth and efficacy of actually being there.

  • Working at home is what has kept me at this job when I'd think of looking elsewhere. It's one of the main perks of the gig.
  • One of the reasons I'm at my current job, my "commute" is about ten feet and pants are optional. Working at home alone does seem to result in a high level of work place sexual harassment however...

  • To me this is obvious (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Remote working is ok for a few things but teleconferencing just does not work. No, don't say it does, it doesn't. Can you repeat that? There's too much background noise. Sorry it doesn't work can you dial in on your phone? You're breaking up. Speak louder please. There's a delay on the line which is very disconcerting. Can you share that? Sorry, we can't see it. Someone's moved the ethernet cable. Someone else was using the boardroom with the expensive equipment. It's going to take a few more years to make

  • I exclusively telecommuted to a job in another state for a year and a half and set foot in the office once during that period. There were several challenges. First everyone else was in the office which inhibited my ability to navigate political currents. I was cut out of a lot of that political back and forth. I am naturally an introvert, but frankly, the The Oatmeal [theoatmeal.com] nails the good, bad and ugly of telecommuting. I basically felt like a hermit and socially isolated. I began to get cabin fever after several
  • During my time at Big Blue (prior to working from home being acceptable) we tried convincing our manager to let everyone on our team to work from home with the exception of one person rotating through the team to come in and be available for things we couldn't do remotely (swap cables, rack equipment, etc.) We were told by our manager that he could go to his manager and present the idea, but that we had to keep in mind if we were saying that our job could be done from anywhere in the world that it would bec
  • Because sometimes a face-to-face meeting in front of a whiteboard is the best way to do things. Virtual whiteboards, like so many virtual things, are clunky and harder to use. Video conferencing is not so bad but still more inconvenient than when you can all be in the same room.

  • Once workers could communicate with their colleagues through instant messages and video chat, he reasoned, there would be little coherent purpose to trudge long distances to work side by side in centrally located office spaces.

    We only need two things before most white collar people leave the crowded and expensive cities and move to the countryside:
    1. The will. The bosses have to allow it. With each passing day more and more people are moving up who don't remember a world without internet and instant communication.
    2. Fast rural internet. Wireless (i.e. 5G) is probably how this will happen and Spacex will no doubt play a major role [businessinsider.com]. If not Spacex then some other company will probably do it.

  • Video conferencing is great, but we're still social animals that interact better when we can shake hands, read body language, share a meal, etc.

  • The company I work for allows _some_ WFH days, but you can tell they're not happy about it. The only reason they do it is because they're trying to remake themselves as "hip" and "with it" so they can attract Millenials. The company used to have a very liberal work-from-anywhere policy, but it turned out that a very large percentage of people abused it and never showed up to the office.

    Management still doesn't believe people can be productive without sitting on top of one another in an open office setting.

  • can lack a bit when you don't have that visual awareness of who you're working with. That's what I've been told by our management. Delivering as a team becomes an abstract concept because that physical presence isn't there to solidify the importance of your work to the team's success. Perhaps our millennial generation will resolve this because it's a more understood concept. I imagine it takes effort for some people to wrap their minds around remote teamwork.

    • Teleconferencing simply isn't as effective as in-person meeting. Happenstance meetings in hallways tend to accomplish a lot more than structured periodic gatherings. The ability to lean over and chat with a coworker about a problem is superior to using email or your phone.

      And then there's people like me, who simply need a distinct work environment to be mentally in 'work mode'. I can (and have) worked from home, but unless I have something fascinating to focus on, I tend to be less productive outside the

  • Make every day a last day, every hour a last hour, every minute a last minute. Blessed sanity.

Slashdot Top Deals

God made the integers; all else is the work of Man. -- Kronecker

Close