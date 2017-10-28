Did Amazon Really Lower Whole Foods' Prices? (bustle.com) 30
While Whole Foods "strategically marked down select items like avocados and almond milk, overall prices have dropped very slightly -- about 1 percent -- since Amazon ownership, according to an analysis by research firm Gordon Haskett." An anonymous reader quotes Bustle: This hardly seems like big savings, and Gordon Haskett noted that since the initial price cuts in August, the cost of some items have been slowly ticking back up. "The price of frozen foods, for example, was 7 percent higher on Sept. 26 than on Aug. 28, when Amazon officially took over," Abha Bhattarai reported for the Post, which is owned by Amazon. "Snack items had risen 5.3 percent in that period, while dairy and yogurt were up 2 percent. (Among categories where prices are lower: Beverages, down about 2.8 percent; bread and bakery, down 6.8 percent; and produce, down 0.5 percent...)"
For shoppers like me who buy mostly fresh fruits and vegetables, it did feel like I was saving money. However, one industry insider said there is a strategy behind how prices are cut. "The whole game is that you want the 100 most recognizable things -- milk, apples, bananas -- to be cheaper," Jan Rogers Kniffen, an industry consultant and former department store executive, told the Post. "If you can do that, you can build a perception that the whole store is competitively priced."
From July through September, Whole Foods brought in $1.3 billion in sales for Amazon.
everyone does the basket thing. wal mart pioneered it. you figure out what people tend to buy in groups. mark down one or two of the items and raise prices on the rest. it's a 20 year old strategy.
So, you're a millennial? Cause, grocery has always been low margin with price leaders.
And, Walmart [fastcompany.com].
Try even further back (1917):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
As soon as you had fixed prices that people could choose themselves, this was standard practice.
They let you buy amber ale on food stamps?
in nyc whole foods is in the most expensive rent parts of the city. no way prices are dropping. at least not on the stuff lazy millennials will buy the most of, like frozen foods.
for me, I go there for the fresh fruits and veggies
Amazon likely bought whole foods simply to expand the Amazon Fresh program and to have a local store from for pickup and returns. It probably does not need to increase sales, as it is looking for, I thin
Meanwhile, crude oil went from $46 to $52, an 11% increase.
The increase percentage was even bigger (14%) for the people who use a non-broken calculator
you shouldn't be shopping at Whole Foods to start with.
