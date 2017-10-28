Bill Gates Is No Longer The World's Richest Person After Amazon Stock Surge (cnn.com) 27
"Jeff Bezos has leapfrogged Bill Gates again for the title of world's richest billionaire..." announced CNN Money. An anonymous reader quotes their report. Amazon stock jumped 13.5% on Friday after the company turned in another incredible earnings report -- more than a quarter-billion dollars in profit in three months. Bezos owned nearly 80 million shares in Amazon as of August, according to the most recent available data from FactSet. He made more than $10 billion from the one-day stock surge and is now worth well over $90 billion. At the end of trading on Thursday, Gates occupied the top spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $88 billion. Bezos had $83.5 billion, and his big day on Friday was more than enough to close the gap.
In July sales for Amazon's self-created holiday "Prime Day" were actually higher than they were on Black Friday. Amazon's sales for the quarter were $11 billion higher than they were a year ago -- increasing 29% even before an additional $1.3 billion from Whole Foods sales, for total sales over three months of $43.7 billion.
Amazon now also projects that their yearly revenue from AWS will be $2 billion higher.
In July sales for Amazon's self-created holiday "Prime Day" were actually higher than they were on Black Friday. Amazon's sales for the quarter were $11 billion higher than they were a year ago -- increasing 29% even before an additional $1.3 billion from Whole Foods sales, for total sales over three months of $43.7 billion.
Amazon now also projects that their yearly revenue from AWS will be $2 billion higher.
Bill Gates is only #2 because he is generous. (Score:2, Interesting)
As of four years ago, Bill Gates had already given away $28 billion, and has given away more since then. Jeff Bezos gives away very little of his fortune, favoring the same "I can use my money to make more money and do more good later" path his company follows. If Bill hadn't given away a large portion of his money, he would still easily be #1.
Re: (Score:2)
For variable definitions of "generous". If you made a lot of money by basically evil market domination with a bad product (as he has) giving to charity may be more of an attempt to get at least some good karma. The term "generous" does not really apply to that.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure Robin Hood never caused any bluescreen which made people lose hours of work.
Re: (Score:2)
That is a massive romaticization. Bill Gates is a crook, and the bit about giving some money to the poor and in a questionable (and pretty much non-effective) manner on top of it does not make him a hero in any sane view of reality.
Desired title? (Score:2)
Gamification to charity (Score:1)
> Should that even be a desired title - richest person of the world? Gates (and dozens of other billionaires) is giving away much of his fortune to charity
I'll leave the "should" to others and just point out a couple factual things. As you said, people who get mega rich typically give away most of it to charitable causes. Also, they tend to get that rich partially because they do want the high score a drive to be "the richest" motivates them to build things like Amazon and US Steel. Carnegie didn't am
Re: (Score:2)
Even if he "only" leaves one billion to each of his kid, that's still more than enough money for a lifetime of worry-free luxury.
"incredible" quarter-billion profit? (Score:1)
Somebody please help me, but a quarter-billion of dollars in profit is 250 million dollars, right? How is that incredible? I guess for Amazon who posted losses for decades (cause they reinvested every penny into the company) any kind of profit is a good thing, but I wouldn't call 250 million a lot of profit for a company of this size.
This mainly tells me, Bezos can't think of anything more to grow the company, not that Amazon had a good quarter.
Or is this one of those slashdot editor gaffes?
Re: (Score:2)
Somebody please help me, but a quarter-billion of dollars in profit is 250 million dollars, right? How is that incredible? I guess for Amazon who posted losses for decades (cause they reinvested every penny into the company) any kind of profit is a good thing, but I wouldn't call 250 million a lot of profit for a company of this size.
This mainly tells me, Bezos can't think of anything more to grow the company, not that Amazon had a good quarter. Or is this one of those slashdot editor gaffes?
Probably less about the actual amount and more about how much they beat analysts estimates by.
Stockmarket Insanity (Score:1)
The stockmarket was always a gambler’s den until they made IRAs and 401ks in the 1970s. Now somehow it’s safe enough for retirement funds.
This need to invest in stocks has predictably made the surge in stocks inevitable, and insane metrics (300:1 P/E) the norm in any popular thing people heard of and will look into with enthusiasm.
Baby boomers will be retiring in great amounts the next decade (medicare will go from covering 20 million people to 80m by 2030) and they’re gonna want to cash
TIred of this "richest man" crap. (Score:3, Interesting)
Neither Bill or Jeff are the richest person in the world and never were. Valdimir Putin is richer than both put together (love that revolution) and there are individuals and families throughout south Asia that could buy out both of them with pocket change.
There is a lot to wealth besides stocks traded publicly on U.S exchanges.
If you want to wallow in superficial American media fantasies that's fine but it doesn't make anyone smarter.
If you think it doesn't matter consider the fact that Trump is widely regarded as a rich guy but if his and his whole family's balance sheet were accurately reported he would probably have negative net worth. Do you think the glassy-eyed crowds would have voted for him in such big numbers if that was how he was generally known? I sure don't.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Taxes? (Score:2)