Saudi Arabia Becomes First Nation To Grant Citizenship To Humanoid Robot

Saudi Arabia became the first country in the world to offer citizenship to a humanoid robot, but Brad Keywell, CEO of Uptake, a predictive analytics technology company, told FOX Business on Thursday artificial intelligence (AI) will not replace humans anytime soon. From a report: "Humans are made super-human through the intelligence that can be derived from these sensors and there is a clear argument that's made about the possibility that there will be no humans, there'd be just autonomous everything... but this is something that has historically involved humans and I just don't see that changing," he told Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria." Uptake's products are used in a collection of industries ranging from energy to aviation, helping "people and machines work better and faster," according to the company website.

  • Male Robot (Score:5, Funny)

    by UdoKeir ( 239957 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @01:27PM (#55438237)
    Presumably, it's a male robot and enjoys many rights not afforded to Saudi women.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by alexandre ( 53 ) *

      Even worst, it's an unveiled fembot which probably has other extra rights compared to its human counterpart.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sycodon ( 149926 )

        If it's a Fembot, it has machine guns in its tits.

        This will be the next terrorist weapon!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Can it get a driver's license? Does it need to wear a hibab?

      Funny: captcha was "adultery"

    • In their minds there must not be much of a difference between women and robots. Now that they actually allow women to drive, this probably seems like a logical next step.

  • "Historically?" What a moron.

  • The subject says it. Perhaps those should get citizenship first? Or proper treatment and rights?

  • Both article and summary are crap (Score:4, Informative)

    by Daetrin ( 576516 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @01:37PM (#55438341)
    If i'd looked at the URL first i wouldn't have been expecting much from a FOX article, but it failed even to meet those low standards. It says nothing at all about the robot and consists almost entirely of Kaywell's semi-coherent musings on the topic.

    A quick search resulted in this article from Bloomberg. [bloomberg.com] Which at least explains what they're talking about, though still not in very great detail.

    As expected it's a PR stunt, relating to the "robot city" they're planning to build.

    • PR Stunt? Probably (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's what a lot of news is today. PR put forth as news.

      Was "Tesla Lights Children's Hospital with SOLAR!" really news worthy?

      Powering the whole island of Puerto Rico with solar would be - and it is what Elon Musk promised to do.

  • In a country with an absolutist rule, what does "citizenship" grant you? If the prize is so little, even robots are entitled to it.

  • "Citizen"... for some value of "citizen." I don't think they've thought this through.

  • Or at least it will be able to vote for King when the rest of the citizens can as well.

  • Now the question is, if they allow the robot to drive cars?

  • What a preposterous notion (Score:3)

    by Anubis IV ( 1279820 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @01:52PM (#55438455)

    Even if you believe that we'll one day have strong AI that is intelligent in every way that we think of ourselves as being intelligent, we can all agree that we're not there yet. We're nowhere close, in fact.

    So if you've just conferred human rights to an object, how long until we see people protesting with signs that read "Software updates are murder"? After all, you'd effectively be destroying the very essence of one of your citizens if you replace the thing that makes them intelligent—their software—with something else. And if they do it voluntarily, do we call it suicide? Are we allowed to reuse their robotic chassis if they don't sign off as an organ donor? Can we sell their body parts, or is that illegal? Are minor software updates okay, in the same way that we're okay with prosthetics? At what point does this a ship of Theseus [wikipedia.org] situation, where it's still them, even though nothing is still the same?

    Perhaps a more pragmatic question: can it vote? If so, and if updating their software isn't disallowed, what's to stop me from making millions of them and programming them all to vote according to my wishes?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hackel ( 10452 )

      Sadly this is to be expected in an age where "corporations are people." It has nothing to do with actual AI, but rather some business advantage.

    • "Software updates are murder"

      Software updates murdered my old iPhone, so I can understand this.

  • Since it now has to pay taxes, does it get health care and a retirement plan?

  • Is it a new trick how to program new citizens to ensure that totalitarian dynasty will never be ousted?

    You know... it is so easy to clone new citizens by just one key press in case the real ones decide to vote for somebody else...

  • I don't give a shit about Brad Keywell. I want to learn about this robot. They don't say a thing about it. Not who developed it, what it does. What kind of salary it is going to be paid, how taxes are going to be collected on it, it's work hours, overtime, maintenance insurance, or any of the other things that go along with being a fully-fledged citizen.

    Does anyone have a better source for this?

  • All robots are female

  • Come on... Where was Japan. I figured they already given robots citizen ship.... 2nd Generation immigrants, No. Robots, yes.

