Saudi Arabia Becomes First Nation To Grant Citizenship To Humanoid Robot (foxbusiness.com) 43
Saudi Arabia became the first country in the world to offer citizenship to a humanoid robot.
TFA doesn't say. In fact, it only mentions Saudi Arabia in the first half of the first sentence, and then abruptly veers into a shameless promotion of "Uptake" with plenty of vacuous statements by its CEO, and never mentions Saudi Arabia again.
Here is a link [independent.co.uk] with some actual information. Here is another [businessinsider.com].
The robot's name is Sophia. Since she is female, presumably she won't be allowed to drive. But she is pictured without a veil.
Even worst, it's an unveiled fembot which probably has other extra rights compared to its human counterpart.
Can it get a driver's license? Does it need to wear a hibab?
"Can it get a driver's license? "
The next logical step is likely for the government to allow them to vote, not to mention also provide the AI they need to "make an intelligent choice".
Are suggesting this was a workaround to allow for autonomous cars?
"Historically?" (Score:2)
"Our "AI" isn't even at the intelligence of a clever mouse yet."
Women? Foreign workers? (Score:1)
The subject says it. Perhaps those should get citizenship first? Or proper treatment and rights?
Both article and summary are crap (Score:4, Informative)
A quick search resulted in this article from Bloomberg. [bloomberg.com] Which at least explains what they're talking about, though still not in very great detail.
As expected it's a PR stunt, relating to the "robot city" they're planning to build.
PR Stunt? Probably (Score:1)
That's what a lot of news is today. PR put forth as news.
Was "Tesla Lights Children's Hospital with SOLAR!" really news worthy?
Powering the whole island of Puerto Rico with solar would be - and it is what Elon Musk promised to do.
The meaning of it? (Score:2)
In a country with an absolutist rule, what does "citizenship" grant you? If the prize is so little, even robots are entitled to it.
So I can build a voter? (Score:2)
"Citizen"... for some value of "citizen." I don't think they've thought this through.
So it can vote for King . . . (Score:2)
Or at least it will be able to vote for King when the rest of the citizens can as well.
Will be allowed to drive? (Score:1)
What a preposterous notion (Score:3)
Even if you believe that we'll one day have strong AI that is intelligent in every way that we think of ourselves as being intelligent, we can all agree that we're not there yet. We're nowhere close, in fact.
So if you've just conferred human rights to an object, how long until we see people protesting with signs that read "Software updates are murder"? After all, you'd effectively be destroying the very essence of one of your citizens if you replace the thing that makes them intelligent—their software—with something else. And if they do it voluntarily, do we call it suicide? Are we allowed to reuse their robotic chassis if they don't sign off as an organ donor? Can we sell their body parts, or is that illegal? Are minor software updates okay, in the same way that we're okay with prosthetics? At what point does this a ship of Theseus [wikipedia.org] situation, where it's still them, even though nothing is still the same?
Perhaps a more pragmatic question: can it vote? If so, and if updating their software isn't disallowed, what's to stop me from making millions of them and programming them all to vote according to my wishes?
Sadly this is to be expected in an age where "corporations are people." It has nothing to do with actual AI, but rather some business advantage.
Software updates murdered my old iPhone, so I can understand this.
Now it has to pay taxes (Score:2)
So... AI can vote now? (Score:2)
Is it a new trick how to program new citizens to ensure that totalitarian dynasty will never be ousted?
You know... it is so easy to clone new citizens by just one key press in case the real ones decide to vote for somebody else...
What a worthless article (Score:2)
I don't give a shit about Brad Keywell. I want to learn about this robot. They don't say a thing about it. Not who developed it, what it does. What kind of salary it is going to be paid, how taxes are going to be collected on it, it's work hours, overtime, maintenance insurance, or any of the other things that go along with being a fully-fledged citizen.
Does anyone have a better source for this?
