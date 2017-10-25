China Shuts Down Tens Of Thousands Of Factories In Widespread Pollution Crackdown (msn.com) 13
Buildings in China are shrouded in smog. From a report: China has implemented an unprecedented pollution crackdown in recent months as the country shuts down tens of thousands of factories. The effort is part of a national effort to address China's infamous pollution and has affected wide swaths of China's manufacturing sector. In total, it is estimated that 40 percent of all China's factories have been shut down at some point in order to be inspected by environmental bureau officials. As a result of these inspections over 80,000 factories have been hit with fines and criminal offenses as a result of their emissions. Safety officials have been moving from province to province (30 in total so far) shutting down factories as well as electricity and gas as they inspect the factories for meeting emissions requirements. This has resulted in late and missed orders, increased costs, and could ultimately result in higher prices on US shelves.
You know your country sucks when....
....China is a better environmental steward that your country.
They really aren't.
They really aren't.
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
You look at those pictures and think that it's amazing it was that bad, one day. It wasn't. It is that bad nearly all the time. It is a hellscape and it is killing them by the millions.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]
But they have acknowledged there is a problem and that steps need to be taken.
Resources! (Score:4, Insightful)
Who knew that cleanliness was a resource and you could use it up and run out?
sounds good (Score:2)
sooner or later this had to happen...
Shut down before inspecting?
40 percent of all China's factories have been shut down at some point in order to be inspected by environmental bureau officials.
Wouldn't you want to inspect them before you shut them down? I mean how bad can the emissions of a shut-down factory be?
Re: (Score:3)
Wouldn't you want to inspect them before you shut them down?
Nope. You want to shut them down first. Then, the factory managers will be more accommodating as to your bribe money to let them re-open again.
Happened to me (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This happened to me. Anyone have a $50,000 a year job in IT in Beijing?
No, sorry, the last offers I saw there were for something like million billion dollars for top developers.
Either you'll have to accept more pay, or look elsewhere.
