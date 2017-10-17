Intel Aims To Take on Nvidia With a Processor Specially Designed for AI (fastcompany.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: In what looks like a repeat of its loss to Qualcomm on smartphones, Intel has lagged graphics chip (GPU) maker Nvidia in the artificial intelligence revolution. Today Intel announced that its first AI chip, the Nervana Neural Network Processor, will roll out of factories by year's end. Originally called Lake Crest, the chip gets its name from Nervana, a company Intel purchased in August 2016, taking on the CEO, Naveen Rao, as Intel's AI guru. Nervana is designed from the ground up for machine learning, Rao tells me. You can't play Call of Duty with it. Rao claims that ditching the GPU heritage made room for optimizations like super-fast data interconnections allowing a bunch of Nervanas to act together like one giant chip. They also do away with the caches that hold data the processor might need to work on next. "In neural networks... you know ahead of time where the data's coming from, what operation you're going to apply to that data, and where the output is going to," says Rao.
AI in video games is very different from the AI that these chips would be using. The AI in video games sucks for three reasons:
Sounds lika a Hail Mary for Intel (Score:3)
For Intel's sake, this had better rock, or else it's DOA.
I'm guessing you'd need to purchase a specialized motherboard with accompanying chipset to use one of these. Whereas GPUs can just plug into slots that most motherboards have already.
GPUs, like cassette tapes, may be with us for awhile before something else comes along that competes well enough with them in cost and utility to make switching a no-brainer.