Traditional PC Sales Continue To Slide
Sales of traditional PCs continue to decline, although the overall PC market is likely to grow slightly next year. From a report: Traditional PC shipments are forecast to drop by nearly eight percent this year, and another 4.4 percent in 2018, predicts analyst firm Gartner. Which means that, by 2019, 16 million fewer traditional PCs and notebooks will be sold than were shipped this year. However, much of this will be offset by the rise in spending on high-end notebooks like Microsoft's Surface and Apple's MacBook, so that the overall PC market will by 2019 be at pretty much the same level it was last year. Tablets -- defined by Gartner as basic and utility ultramobile devices -- will also decline over the period to 2019.
New PCs aren't needed (Score:2)
The days of needing to upgrade everything every 2-3 years are long gone.
I've said it before ... (Score:2)
We have "Personal Computers" that aren't running windows, we have them in our Pockets running Linux and BSD.
The idea that a PC has to be a Desktop running Windows is one that has to die. We are in a post windows world.