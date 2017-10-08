Is Amazon Lowering The Global Rate of Inflation? (businessinsider.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes Business Insider: Another investment bank analyst has signed on to the idea that the internet is holding down the rate of inflation. Bilal Hafeez, the global head of G10 FX strategy and head of EMEA research at Nomura, published two notes last month on whether the value of the dollar was being held down by Amazon and its ilk. In one note he called it "the Amazonization of inflation"... [O]nline commerce typified by Amazon is making the supply and distribution of goods so cheap that "Amazonisation" itself is now a deflationary force at a macro level, Hafeez argues. He writes: "While globalisation was the meme of the 2000s, this decade's has to be the 'Amazonisation' of commerce. Given the bulk of the cost of goods is distribution costs, Amazon's unique distribution model and widening range of products could impart a new disinflationary impulse on goods prices."
This idea is becoming more popular among analysts as the months roll by. Back in September 2016, we told you about the "Spotify problem," in an interview with HSBC's James Pomeroy. His theory is that the internet allows consumers to shop around and compare prices incredibly easily. It also substitutes cheap digital goods over more expensive physical ones. For instance, people stop paying £20 every month for a CD when they start paying £10 a month for endless music from Spotify. The result is that businesses are aggressively driving down their own prices because consumers simply won't go to the ones that charge more, and are no longer trapped into shopping in their own neighbourhoods. Sweden is so advanced as a digital economy that it may be importing its own deflation via digital shopping, Pomeroy argued.
Economists are nerds too....
Depends on what factors you use (Score:3)
It all depends on what factors you use to calculate inflation.
For merchandise possible to purchase via Amazon, Ebay or other similar large scale web source then it's holding down inflation since prices are severely pushed down. But for other merchandise like food and similar that don't do well on Amazon and Ebay then inflation can be quite different.
It's not really reduced inflation as much as it is removal of the parasitic layers between seller and end user.
Amazon is using the classic monopolist approach: sell at unbeatably low prices until you drive the competition out of business. At that point, with no competition you can raise your prices to whatever you like, and, with no competition, people have to pay.
3. Profit!
Think of someone picking onions. You could pick 1,000kg/hr. If you paid someone $100/hr to pick onions, that would only be adding 10 cents/kg. A person goes into the store to buy some onions, changing the price by 25cents/kg is not going to alter anyone's purchase plane.
TFS: the idea that the internet is holding down the rate of inflation. Bilal Hafeez,
... published two notes ... on whether the value of the dollar was being held down.
Confused dog is confused. Holding down the rate of inflation implies keeping the value of the dollar up.
Science and technology are lowering it. We are slowly going to have to face the fact that our economic and social models are obsolete. We will have to accept that not everyone needs to work and we are in an ocean of abundance, but forcing each other to operate as if it's the Bronze Age.
As usual, it's not the countless scientists and engineers that designed and built the machinery that allows this abundance, instead, we focus on one person who had nothing to do with it, and he gets all the credit.
... the banks can used borrowed money to help you drive the price out of your reach. All that money saved on amazon is soaked up by interest payments on your house.
Then the market crashes, the banks get the houses, and hold them off the market until the next crop of suckers is ready to pay too much for fear of being left out.
Rinse, repeat.
For instance, people stop paying £20 every month for a CD when they start paying £10 a month for endless music from Spotify.
This assumes that people generally buy music monthly, and that the music costs a certain amount. It also assumes that the same selection is available on Spotify as in the record store.
When I buy music on a physical format, almost exclusively CD, it's almost always used. If it's not used it's because it's a new release and is not available used, and if my interests are not top-40 or top-100 then it's probably not available on Spotify either.
I'm going to hazard a guess that Spotify isn't displacing as much