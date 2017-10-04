Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Privacy Security The Almighty Buck United States The 2000 Beanies

IRS Awards $7 Million Fraud Prevention Contract To Equifax (politico.com) 44

Posted by BeauHD from the alternative-reality dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Politico: The IRS will pay Equifax $7.25 million to verify taxpayer identities and help prevent fraud under a no-bid contract issued last week, even as lawmakers lash the embattled company about a massive security breach that exposed personal information of as many as 145.5 million Americans. A contract award for Equifax's data services was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities database Sept. 30 -- the final day of the fiscal year. The credit agency will "verify taxpayer identity" and "assist in ongoing identity verification and validations" at the IRS, according to the award. The notice describes the contract as a "sole source order," meaning Equifax is the only company deemed capable of providing the service. It says the order was issued to prevent a lapse in identity checks while officials resolve a dispute over a separate contract. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle blasted the IRS decision.

IRS Awards $7 Million Fraud Prevention Contract To Equifax More | Reply

IRS Awards $7 Million Fraud Prevention Contract To Equifax

Comments Filter:
  • Time to Start up a Class Action Against the IRS for ENABLING data compromised companies to perform government contracts involving IDENTITY! Appalling!

    • More regulations (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It won't happen. Listen my fellow peasant, we have to just bend over and take it.

      And when we get the letter stating that our taxes have already been filed (probably by some illegal alien using our SSN to get his refund and CTC, EITC, ACTC), WE will be the ones that will have to spend the time filling out forms to prove that we are who we are.

      Then, every tax year, WE will have to provide the documentation stating that we are who we say we are.

      All because businesses are careless with the data they insist on

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      Time to Start up a Class Action Against the IRS for ENABLING

      Heheh. We'll be lucky if lawsuit against Equifax gets us a $5 credit off our next credit freeze fee.
      Class Action against IRS will get you many years of free tax audits, though.

  • capable (Score:4, Insightful)

    by pD-brane ( 302604 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @09:14AM (#55307491) Homepage

    Equifax is the only company deemed capable ...

    Since Equifax has shown to be very incapable (of exactly the things they should be capable of), what does this say about all other companies in this business?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      Equifax is the only company deemed capable ...

      In other news IRS procurement and partner evaluation procedures revealed to be incapable.

  • Sole Source (Score:3, Funny)

    by BKuhl ( 2470 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @09:18AM (#55307517)
    Why is it a "sole source orderâoe? We have verified at least a few other parties have access to all the same data now....

  • No worries... (Score:3)

    by seven of five ( 578993 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @09:18AM (#55307523)
    Their CEO and Chief Security Officer resigned, so the problem's fixed...

  • It makes perfect sense (Score:3)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @09:26AM (#55307563)
    They will need a good fraud prevention program following the data breach by Equifax ... Oh wait!

  • Re-open the bidding (Score:5, Funny)

    by mwvdlee ( 775178 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @09:44AM (#55307671) Homepage

    [quote]The notice describes the contract as a "sole source order," meaning Equifax is the only company deemed capable of providing the service[/quote]
    While that may have been true at the time of posting the order, pretty much every company has access to the same data as Equifax now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      "every company has access to the same data as Equifax now" How do you figure? Do we know who exploited Equifax's alleged security? If it is the Chinese government, it would akin to an act of war to sell that information if the U.S. ever cottoned on to it.

  • Since this was a non-bid contract, the paper work from the IRS side was in-flight before Equihack disclosed their blunder. What is astonishing is how, once in-flight, the contract cannot be stopped. My guess is between financial end-of-year and project timelines behind the scenes probably kept this going. I can only hope the IRS is as intrusive into the behind the scenes as they can get in securing the data handling as it is auditing businesses.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      The decision was no doubt made weeks ago. The announcement had to be made by Sept. 30 so it was in the right fiscal year budget - use it or lose it.

  • This IRS calling to check your identity we need your
    Name
    Address
    SS number or tax ID number

  • Equifax just proved that they have the necessary data...

Slashdot Top Deals

A language that doesn't affect the way you think about programming is not worth knowing.

Close