IRS Awards $7 Million Fraud Prevention Contract To Equifax (politico.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Politico: The IRS will pay Equifax $7.25 million to verify taxpayer identities and help prevent fraud under a no-bid contract issued last week, even as lawmakers lash the embattled company about a massive security breach that exposed personal information of as many as 145.5 million Americans. A contract award for Equifax's data services was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities database Sept. 30 -- the final day of the fiscal year. The credit agency will "verify taxpayer identity" and "assist in ongoing identity verification and validations" at the IRS, according to the award. The notice describes the contract as a "sole source order," meaning Equifax is the only company deemed capable of providing the service. It says the order was issued to prevent a lapse in identity checks while officials resolve a dispute over a separate contract. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle blasted the IRS decision.
The IRS just stepped in it.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Someone should really drain that thing and build a castle...
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, if anything, the levee isn't draining the swamp, it's actually preventing the natural outflow and turning it into a lake!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I may agree in other circumstances, but awarding a contract for fraud prevention to what's probably the largest victim of a form of fraud in human history- an entity that is now trying to deflect blame by citing conditions that they themselves created in the first place, is about as stupid as it gets.
Equifax deserves to have its charter revoked, basically the corporate death penalty, with its assets liquidated and all of the proceeds going to a mitigation fund to attempt to combat the expected identity thef
capable (Score:1)
Equifax is the only company deemed capable
...
Since Equifax has shown to be very incapable (of exactly the things they should be capable of), what does this say about all other companies in this business?
Re: (Score:2)
Equifax is the only company deemed capable
...
In other news IRS procurement and partner evaluation procedures revealed to be incapable.
Sole Source (Score:1)
No worries... (Score:2)
It makes perfect sense (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah well, nobody up there is doing it right [johnmoserforcongress.com].
Re-open the bidding (Score:2)
[quote]The notice describes the contract as a "sole source order," meaning Equifax is the only company deemed capable of providing the service[/quote]
While that may have been true at the time of posting the order, pretty much every company has access to the same data as Equifax now.