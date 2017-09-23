Popular Chrome Extension Embedded A CPU-Draining Cryptocurrency Miner (bleepingcomputer.com) 12
An anonymous reader writes: SafeBrowse, a Chrome extension with more than 140,000 users, contains an embedded JavaScript library in the extension's code that mines for the Monero cryptocurrency using users' computers and without getting their consent. The additional code drives CPU usage through the roof, making users' computers sluggish and hard to use.
Looking at the SafeBrowse extension's source code, anyone can easily spot the embedded Coinhive JavaScript Miner, an in-browser implementation of the CryptoNight mining algorithm used by CryptoNote-based currencies, such as Monero, Dashcoin, DarkNetCoin, and others. This is the same technology that The Pirate Bay experimented with as an alternative to showing ads on its site. The extension's author claims he was "hacked" and the code added without his knowledge.
The extension's author claims he was "hacked" and the code added without his knowledge
This hack was clearly wrong, but is the idea of intentionally using a cryptocurrency miner to profit from the writing of an extension a wrong one?
I think it would be interesting for websites and extensions to expand to giving a choice of at least three ways of paying for premium access. We already have a choice between paying a monthly fee or accepting advertisements on many sites. If given a third choice of allowing some of my CPU time to be utilized by the site or extension for cryptocurrency mining - at
That's the same thing as paying for the extension, except instead of paying for it directly, you're paying for it indirectly via a higher electric bill. I (and I think anyone who really thinks this through) would rather pay a one-time fee to purchase the software/extension/access, instead of paying continuously for it every time I'm using my browser via a higher electric bill which wo
Miners are now migrating to ASIC based rigs because GPU arrays aren't cutting it anymore, how efficient do you think a Javascript based software that "doesn't peg your CPU" is going to be? It's a gigantic waste of electricity, nothing else.
In fact, with many websites I would love to have the option of allowing cryptocurrency mining to pay for it. It would be great if an efficient miner was built into the browser that could be utilized via some standard and has solid permission protection.
Shhhh! Don't let Apple or Microsoft hear you. They already think that they own your PC/phone and can monetise it as they see fit. They could make a lot of money from crypto-currency mining on millions of machine world wide.
This just in: the next release of Firefox will have an extension that contains an embedded JavaScript library in the extension's code that mines for the Monero cryptocurrency using users' computers and without getting their consent.