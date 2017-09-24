Are Companies Overhyping AI? (hackaday.com) 37
When it comes to artificial intelligence, "companies have been overselling the concept and otherwise normal people are taking the bait," writes Hackaday: Not to pick on Amazon, but all of the home assistants like Alexa and Google Now tout themselves as AI. By the most classic definition, that's true. AI techniques include matching natural language to predefined templates. That's really all these devices are doing today. Granted the neural nets that allow for great speech recognition and reproduction are impressive. But they aren't true intelligence nor are they even necessarily direct analogs of a human brain... The danger is that people are now getting spun up that the robot revolution is right around the corner...
[N]othing in the state of the art of AI today is going to wake up and decide to kill the human masters. Despite appearances, the computers are not thinking. You might argue that neural networks could become big enough to emulate a brain. Maybe, but keep in mind that the brain has about 100 billion neurons and almost 10 to the 15th power interconnections. Worse still, there isn't a clear consensus that the neural net made up of the cells in your brain is actually what is responsible for conscious thought. There's some thought that the neurons are just control systems and the real thinking happens in a biological quantum computer... Besides, it seems to me if you build an electronic brain that works like a human brain, it is going to have all the problems a human brain has (years of teaching, distraction, mental illness, and a propensity for error).
Citing the dire predictions of Elon Musk and Bill Gates, the article argues that "We are a relatively small group of people who have a disproportionate influence on what our friends, families, and co-workers think... We need to spread some sense into the conversation."
I'd consider them more voice activated assistants from the consumer ends. From the machine learning part it's just heuristics on a pile of data to find patterns.
Knowledge, intelligence, cognition, and thought are all distinct things. I studied AI as an undergraduate, rule-based expert systems to be precise. Those are very much considered a form of AI yet most people do not think "expert system" when they hear "AI".
The examples you cite might or might not involve original thought, but then it might appear that they do to a human user.
I think part of the confusion is that in the field, AI can mean lots of different things, while in popular culture people think of
I would say the biggest issue is that there isn't an agreed upon definition of what constitutes "AI". To get an idea of this, technically from the field, OCR is "AI". Yet commonly I think you'd find people expecting some sort of robotic terminator-like lifeform that is capable of all things human, including emotions (if limited). When you have that sort of range... I mean I could make a case that genetically engineered oranges are "AI". They are computing sweeter flavor (and radioactive cancer).
There was a huge hype then, too, that "expert systems" would soon replace doctors and military strategist, etc...
The only difference being, that back then very few people or organizations could afford the machines that weren't really able to pull it off, but today everybody can buy a machine that can't really pull it off.
