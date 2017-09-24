Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI

Are Companies Overhyping AI? (hackaday.com) 37

Posted by EditorDavid from the buzz-killing dept.
When it comes to artificial intelligence, "companies have been overselling the concept and otherwise normal people are taking the bait," writes Hackaday: Not to pick on Amazon, but all of the home assistants like Alexa and Google Now tout themselves as AI. By the most classic definition, that's true. AI techniques include matching natural language to predefined templates. That's really all these devices are doing today. Granted the neural nets that allow for great speech recognition and reproduction are impressive. But they aren't true intelligence nor are they even necessarily direct analogs of a human brain... The danger is that people are now getting spun up that the robot revolution is right around the corner...

[N]othing in the state of the art of AI today is going to wake up and decide to kill the human masters. Despite appearances, the computers are not thinking. You might argue that neural networks could become big enough to emulate a brain. Maybe, but keep in mind that the brain has about 100 billion neurons and almost 10 to the 15th power interconnections. Worse still, there isn't a clear consensus that the neural net made up of the cells in your brain is actually what is responsible for conscious thought. There's some thought that the neurons are just control systems and the real thinking happens in a biological quantum computer... Besides, it seems to me if you build an electronic brain that works like a human brain, it is going to have all the problems a human brain has (years of teaching, distraction, mental illness, and a propensity for error).
Citing the dire predictions of Elon Musk and Bill Gates, the article argues that "We are a relatively small group of people who have a disproportionate influence on what our friends, families, and co-workers think... We need to spread some sense into the conversation."

Are Companies Overhyping AI? More | Reply

Are Companies Overhyping AI?

Comments Filter:
  • I think they're dumbing down the term just as how 'Hover Boards' were dumbed down from their original concept.

    I'd consider them more voice activated assistants from the consumer ends. From the machine learning part it's just heuristics on a pile of data to find patterns.
  • Euh... nope. According to Ray Kurzweil book, we will have to wait another 30 years, then... who knows ??
  • Are they doing anything with AI today that couldn't have been done in the 80's? They're creating rules today, they could have created rules in the 80's. I think people are just running out of ideas more than anything.
  • Defining thought and original thought is a very complex issue. But to give a very simple example a common chess machine can be overwhelming against human players. And yes the program functions with a list of rules and values. But the telling point is that machine may well play a unique, winning game. To my way of thinking that is original thought and intelligence. There are alos electronic circuits that have been created by computers that are totally inscrutable to humans.

    • Knowledge, intelligence, cognition, and thought are all distinct things. I studied AI as an undergraduate, rule-based expert systems to be precise. Those are very much considered a form of AI yet most people do not think "expert system" when they hear "AI".

      The examples you cite might or might not involve original thought, but then it might appear that they do to a human user.

      I think part of the confusion is that in the field, AI can mean lots of different things, while in popular culture people think of

  • they are.

  • Bettridge Says: (Score:5, Funny)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday September 24, 2017 @07:55AM (#55253723) Homepage Journal

    Well I'll be damned.

  • Conscious thought doesn't have to come into play. A connected "AI" with bad data can cause damage as well
  • Besides, it seems to me if you build an electronic brain that works like a human brain, it is going to have all the problems a human brain has (years of teaching, distraction, mental illness, and a propensity for error). I wholeheartedly agree. I even wrote a blog post [noesistheory.com] on this a couple of years ago, that true AgIs will be forgetful, flawed machines. Might eventually grow to be brilliant and superhuman, but certainly emotional and forgetful.

  • Just wouldn't happen.
    Right?

  • Eliza: How do you feel about companies over hyping AI?
    ?

  • I would say the biggest issue is that there isn't an agreed upon definition of what constitutes "AI". To get an idea of this, technically from the field, OCR is "AI". Yet commonly I think you'd find people expecting some sort of robotic terminator-like lifeform that is capable of all things human, including emotions (if limited). When you have that sort of range... I mean I could make a case that genetically engineered oranges are "AI". They are computing sweeter flavor (and radioactive cancer).

    From my

  • There was a huge hype then, too, that "expert systems" would soon replace doctors and military strategist, etc...

    The only difference being, that back then very few people or organizations could afford the machines that weren't really able to pull it off, but today everybody can buy a machine that can't really pull it off.

Slashdot Top Deals

When in doubt, mumble; when in trouble, delegate; when in charge, ponder. -- James H. Boren

Close