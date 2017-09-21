John McAfee Said Top Executives From the Major Bitcoin Exchanges Weren't Allowed To Leave China (wsj.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: China's widening crackdown on bitcoin trading resulted in a travel ban of sorts for two executives from the country's largest commercial bitcoin exchanges, which regulators are closing down. From a report: On Thursday, top executives of two Chinese digital currency exchanges who were scheduled to speak at an industry conference in Hong Kong didn't show up and their sessions were canceled. The event's organizer, a bitcoin-trading firm called Bitkan, didn't provide a reason. The two executives were Lin Li, chief executive of Huobi, and Justin Pan, who the event organizer listed as being the chief operating officer of OKCoin. The two-day conference was originally supposed to be held in Beijing but its organizers last week decided to shift the venue to Hong Kong after Chinese regulators earlier this month ordered digital-currency exchanges to wind down their operations. Software pioneer and former fugitive John McAfee -- a high-profile but controversial character in the bitcoin industry -- told conference attendees on Wednesday that top executives from the major bitcoin exchanges are currently not allowed to leave China.
The best use of my time and attention is to keep walking down the sidewalk when I hear the delusional rantings of a person probably off his or her meds. No eye contact. Just keep walking.
Cool! And when I hear someone brand someone else's opinions and/or beliefs as "delusional rantings", I know that their brainwashing has been completed and I can safely keep on walking down the street knowing that person has nothing of value to add other than the "party line", which I can easily obtain from Fox or CNN without having to play Chinese telephone on the Internet.
The rule in China is you must get permission to leave. The default answer is "no".
If the government has any issue with you, real or imagined, or you don't have an acceptable reason to go, the government will rubber stamp your request with "NO" and you don't get to go.
Is it any surprise the BitCoin guys/gals are not getting to leave?
Did anyone seriously think for a second that a notoriously totalitarian government was going to let an underground currency designed to bypass government authorities continue to be used in their country for long with no repercussions? Shit, even non-authoritarian governments are cracking down on Bitcoin.
The only thing the Chinese Government has done, is chased away any possibility of control, by driving BC underground, where it will thrive.
Unless the Chinese Government starts huge mining operations in order to actually co-opt the entire blockchain processing, they haven't done anything other than annoy people.
Which non-authoritarian governments? Actually, which governments that currently exist are non-authoritarian? I'd believe it of Iceland, and possibly Sweden or Denmark. Maybe Holland. But those are all governments that I don't know much about. Somalia is suppose to have a non-authoritarian government, but only because it basically doesn't have one.
This is the problem that non-state currencies have. One of the ways that states exert power is by control over the currency. They need to see a bit advantag
How does this matter? It's not like a citizen of China is free to come and go at will to start with. They simply do not have this freedom. Getting out of the country is not a given.
That's how communism/socialism historically rolls. You just don't get to leave.
So why is it so strange or news worthy that specific people, with ties to a crypto currency which the country is currently trying to stamp out within its borders are not being allowed to leave? All this means is they are serious about their effort
Why does anything this clown says make news any more? For those who don't know about his "involvement" with bitcoin he bought a penny stock shell and has been running a pump-and-dump scam with it using bitcoin as the story. The man is a full blown scammer now.
a high-profile but controversial character in the bitcoin industry
McAfee is NOT a high-profile character in "the bitcoin industry".
McAfee has nothing to do with Bitcoin!
Hong Kong IS China. (Score:3)
If a Chinese person travels to Hong Kong, they aren't leaving China. Its been part of China since the 1990s.