CEO Catches Stranger After Hours, Prompting Espionage Charges (wsj.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a report: Samuel Straface thought he was the last one out the door one recent evening at the medical-technology startup he leads in suburban Boston. But as he passed a glass-walled conference room on the second floor, Dr. Straface says he saw a man he didn't recognize, sitting by himself in front of two open laptops and a tablet device. He continued walking a few steps toward the exit, but then, feeling uneasy, he turned back (Editor's note: the submitted link could be paywalled; alternative source). The man was later identified as Dong Liu, a dual citizen of China and Canada. And his after-hours computing at Medrobotics is at the center of an economic-espionage case brought by U.S. prosecutors. Mr. Liu is in federal custody, charged with attempting to steal trade secrets and trying to gain unauthorized access to the company's computer system, prosecutors said. If convicted of both charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. "Mr. Liu adamantly asserts his innocence and we fully expect he'll be exonerated after a careful review of the evidence," said Robert Goldstein, Mr. Liu's defense attorney. The U.S. attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts declined to comment on the case beyond details in court records. Before his arrest, police said Mr. Liu told them he was there to discuss doing business with the company -- but Dr. Straface says no one had scheduled a meeting with Mr. Liu.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Of course he was there for business reasons! (Score:3)
"Mr. Liu told them he was there to discuss doing business with the company..."
Yes. Obviously. Exactly like a fox goes into a hen house to "do business" with the chickens.
I'm normally against overcharging (Score:3)
But I think it's pretty clear from some of the stories about Chinese espionage that the only way we can disincentivize civilians from doing stuff like this is to completely upend their existence. Ex charge this guy with economic espionage, violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and whatever else, then throw everything from criminal trespass to theft of services (if he's on the company's network).
Re:
Yeah, right. Then the next time around, when questioned the spy will pull a gun, or a plastic knife that didn't show up in a metal detector. Two days later he's a different Dong Liu in a different part of the country, still a Chinese Canadian...
Computer security. (Score:2)
Honestly, if you are in a field that is competitive enough where others would want to copy your work, you should at least take the proper measures to ensure that somebody cannot just walk in the building and access your data. Your drives should be encrypted at the very least.
Re:
And if you're going to do something like this, for gods sakes don't do it in a glass walled conf room!
It's a cold call (Score:1)
And it's all part of the new Cold War III we're in right now.
Security is a myth. Computer security doubly so.
