Amazon 'Reviewing' Its Website After It Suggested Bomb-Making Items

An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon said on Wednesday that it was reviewing its website after a British television report said the online retail giant's algorithms were automatically suggesting bomb-making ingredients that were "Frequently bought together." The news is particularly timely in Britain, where the authorities are investigating a terrorist attack last week on London's Underground subway system. The attack involved a crude explosive in a bucket inside a plastic bag, and detonated on a train during the morning rush. The news report is the latest example of a technology company drawing criticism for an apparently faulty algorithm. Google and Facebook have come under fire for allowing advertisers to direct ads to users who searched for, or expressed interest in, racist sentiments and hate speech. Growing awareness of these automated systems has been accompanied by calls for tech firms to take more responsibility for the contents on their sites. Amazon customers buying products that were innocent enough on their own, like cooking ingredients, received "Frequently bought together" prompts for other items that would help them produce explosives, according to the Channel 4 News.
If that's the case, then it's not a problem. You're just showing ads for plastic buckets to people who don't want to build a bomb. I suspect the worry is that the algorithm might actually be working. In which case it's still not a problem. Once you have the recipe for a plastic bucket bomb, finding the bucket isn't a major obstacle.
I don't understand how this isn't just Amazon showing articles from a hardware store, rather than, well gee there are soooo many people making this stuff that the algorithm has learnt the specific components.
But it's the PR perception that Amazon is encouraging folks to buy all the bomb making materials a terrorist needs in one go that they are trying to avoid. That the algorithm works and apparently creates more sales and more happy customers is not the issue.
Personally, I wonder if someday we won't realize that Amazon has subliminally pried it's way into having a virtual retail monopoly for literally EVERYTHING sold and has made it so impossible for the competition that we will pay dearly for everything we
I suspect most of these suggestions are based on actual purchase histories or at least browsing histories--these are data trends. What does this say about consumers?
I highly doubt Amazon hired staff to curate product groupings since that's not feasible for all products. These are data trends and Amazon is simply displaying them. Now, Amazon has to go in an *actually curate* nasty product grouping relationships to create an exclusion list. Damned if you do, damned if you don't I suppose.
that they are frequently bought together ?
If so, that should be a big clue as to who is building them.
Looks like you're building a pipe bomb. Would you also like some acid to throw in white women's faces in case it doesn't go off? How about a fidget spinner in case both of your attacks fail?
You can still get "The Anarchist Cookbook" [amazon.com] on Amazon, which is the number one bestseller in Anarchism.
People who actually follow the recipes in The Anarchist's Cookbook will find they've found an excellent way to blow up themselves instead of other people.
People who actually follow the recipes in The Anarchist's Cookbook will find they've found an excellent way to blow up themselves instead of other people.
Your statement does nothing to diffuse the explosive irony surrounding the concern with algorithms that might suggest bomb making vs. directly selling bomb-making guides...
In recent days amazon has been found to be deleting reviews of Hillary Clinton book that are negative - they justify this by saying that "no one could have read the book that fast" yet they don't block the great reviews from people who have had the same amount of access to the book as the negative reviewers.
If you take away the ability of people to speak freely, leaving them with the perception of censorship***, they will find other, very terrible ways to communicate their thoughts...and suggesting bombs at the same time is something that is actually genuinely frightening.
***I know amazon is not a government and therefore cant "censor" but it can give the perception thereof because of the sheer power they do hold.
In recent days amazon has been found to be deleting reviews of Hillary Clinton book that are negative - they justify this by saying that "no one could have read the book that fast" yet they don't block the great reviews from people who have had the same amount of access to the book as the negative reviewers.
That's a stupid excuse. The book is only 512 pages and I can read that in five hours.
Also bought C4.