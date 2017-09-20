Amazon 'Reviewing' Its Website After It Suggested Bomb-Making Items (nytimes.com) 44
An anonymous reader shares a report: Amazon said on Wednesday that it was reviewing its website after a British television report said the online retail giant's algorithms were automatically suggesting bomb-making ingredients that were "Frequently bought together." The news is particularly timely in Britain, where the authorities are investigating a terrorist attack last week on London's Underground subway system. The attack involved a crude explosive in a bucket inside a plastic bag, and detonated on a train during the morning rush. The news report is the latest example of a technology company drawing criticism for an apparently faulty algorithm. Google and Facebook have come under fire for allowing advertisers to direct ads to users who searched for, or expressed interest in, racist sentiments and hate speech. Growing awareness of these automated systems has been accompanied by calls for tech firms to take more responsibility for the contents on their sites. Amazon customers buying products that were innocent enough on their own, like cooking ingredients, received "Frequently bought together" prompts for other items that would help them produce explosives, according to the Channel 4 News.
If that's the case, then it's not a problem. You're just showing ads for plastic buckets to people who don't want to build a bomb. I suspect the worry is that the algorithm might actually be working. In which case it's still not a problem. Once you have the recipe for a plastic bucket bomb, finding the bucket isn't a major obstacle.
I don't understand how this isn't just Amazon showing articles from a hardware store, rather than, well gee there are soooo many people making this stuff that the algorithm has learnt the specific components.
But it's the PR perception that Amazon is encouraging folks to buy all the bomb making materials a terrorist needs in one go that they are trying to avoid. That the algorithm works and apparently creates more sales and more happy customers is not the issue.
I suspect most of these suggestions are based on actual purchase histories or at least browsing histories--these are data trends. What does this say about consumers?
I highly doubt Amazon hired staff to curate product groupings since that's not feasible for all products. These are data trends and Amazon is simply displaying them. Now, Amazon has to go in an *actually curate* nasty product grouping relationships to create an exclusion list. Damned if you do, damned if you don't I suppose.
You can still get "The Anarchist Cookbook" [amazon.com] on Amazon, which is the number one bestseller in Anarchism.
People who actually follow the recipes in The Anarchist's Cookbook will find they've found an excellent way to blow up themselves instead of other people.
People who actually follow the recipes in The Anarchist's Cookbook will find they've found an excellent way to blow up themselves instead of other people.
Your statement does nothing to diffuse the explosive irony surrounding the concern with algorithms that might suggest bomb making vs. directly selling bomb-making guides...
Pretty much anybody that tries to make more historic (and easier to make) explosives for the first time finds this out. The stuff is dangerous. There is also a (IMO credible) rumor that the CIA actually published this book and the recipes are just recipes that are public anyways but all the safety-precautions have been removed. I find that credible, and if true, the CIA would have done good for a change.
In recent days amazon has been found to be deleting reviews of Hillary Clinton book that are negative - they justify this by saying that "no one could have read the book that fast" yet they don't block the great reviews from people who have had the same amount of access to the book as the negative reviewers.
If you take away the ability of people to speak freely, leaving them with the perception of censorship***, they will find other, very terrible ways to communicate their thoughts...and suggesting bombs at the same time is something that is actually genuinely frightening.
***I know amazon is not a government and therefore cant "censor" but it can give the perception thereof because of the sheer power they do hold.
In recent days amazon has been found to be deleting reviews of Hillary Clinton book that are negative - they justify this by saying that "no one could have read the book that fast" yet they don't block the great reviews from people who have had the same amount of access to the book as the negative reviewers.
That's not accurate - it seems they removed non "Verified Purchaser" reviews, which were predominantly one star; it does seem likely that most of those people might not have read the book, and certainly they didn't get it from Amazon. From Slate:
Amazon has since removed hundreds of reviews—both positive and negative—from unverified reviewers, but since these were overwhelmingly in the one-star camp, the book’s rating has now jumped from a 3.2 rating to a 4.9 rating overall.
Amazon has been deleting negative reviews from people it can't verify have bought the book from it. That's entirely reasonable - the book is being review bombed heavily, and the goal is to provide reliable reviews (it's not your political free speech soapbox).
There are plenty of people who have bought the book from Amazon, had time to actually read it and decided to leave a review. Not all of them are positive, but the barrier to entry (the cost of the book + time) does mean that people who review it are at
Isn't it trivial to only allow people who have purchased said product from Amazon to review said product (once)?
Same in the 1950 edition of the German "Brockhaus". For more historical (and simpler to make) explosives, there is really now way to keep it secret how they are made. On the other hand, one idiot with a car or a kitchen knife can do about the same damage. The problem is the idiot, not the tool he uses.
It is however possible and pretty easy to detect when somebody buys larger quantities for one of the recipes and then have a look (via court-order) what they are doing with the stuff.
I'm of mixed feelings about this because my first thought was that in a free capitalistic society, shouldn't people be able to buy whatever they want and shouldn't companies be allowed make it easier for them so they get the sale?
Thinking about the *real* world however, this is clearly a missed opportunity for law-enforcement/intelligence agencies to get a list of potential terrorists from Amazon. Not only do you have the opportunity to request (hopefully with the approval of a judge) not only the name of
Clippy: "It looks like you're trying to make a bomb..."
If we know someone is building bombs by what they are buying and we disrupt the algorithm from suggesting the next items they need I think we are wasting an opportunity. For instance, the algorithm could be set to record, track, and alert law enforcement when these items are purchased together. Duh?
In addition, how about sending faulty items? Maybe the ordered containers where the bomb reactants mix is clandestinely impregnated with a chemical agent that reduces the expected explosion to deflagration. I