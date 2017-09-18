Meet the Font Detectives Who Ferret Out Fakery (wired.com) 13
New submitter rgh02 writes: Earlier this year, the former prime minister of Pakistan and his family came under scrutiny thanks to revelations in the Panama Papers. The smoking gun in the case of a forged document was none other than a font -- Calibri, which, as it turned out, wasn't even available until after the document had allegedly been signed and dated. This is not the first or the last time typography helped crack a case, and often with help from experts appropriately referred to as the 'font detectives.' At Backchannel, Glenn Fleishman dives into the adventures of the experts ferreting out fakery with their knowledge of fonts and the high-profile cases they've found themselves involved in.
Let's not forget "Memogate" 2004 (Score:3, Interesting)
Credulously accepting Times New Roman in MS Word as a typewriter font is what got Dan Rather into trouble.
That was the year everyone became a computer typography expert.
Sad thing was the substance of the report was actually true. But that didn't matter.
The "fake, but true" narrative. The memo was fabricated whole cloth. The guy admitted it was a fake.
Re:Let's not forget "Memogate" 2004 (Score:5, Insightful)
Ah, yes. "It was all fake from beginning to end, but it was true anyways! I have no actual evidence, but I know in my heart it was true!"
Sad thing was the substance of the report was actually true. But that didn't matter.
How do you know that? Where is the real document that proved that?
Font Detectives (Score:3)
This sounds like the least interesting crime show I have ever heard of, and I will not watch the dramatization even if Tom Hanks plays the lead.
I Wonder... (Score:2)
When did Comic Sans appear?
I don't need Google. It appeared the day Lucifer and his angels rebelled against God. It was formed in the fires of hell, created to hold the damned for all eternity. It is first of the horsemen of the Apocalypse, to be followed by Papyrus, Bleeding Cowboy, and finally the anti-christ, the false messiah, Helvetica.
How to get answers on the internet (Score:2)
If instead you would have typed that exact question into a search engine instead of your comment, I'm sure you would receive a more informative answer than this cheeky wisecrack comment.
The best way to get the right answer on the internet is not to ask the right question but to post the wrong answer.
