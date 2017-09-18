Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses

Meet the Font Detectives Who Ferret Out Fakery (wired.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the under-the-microscope dept.
New submitter rgh02 writes: Earlier this year, the former prime minister of Pakistan and his family came under scrutiny thanks to revelations in the Panama Papers. The smoking gun in the case of a forged document was none other than a font -- Calibri, which, as it turned out, wasn't even available until after the document had allegedly been signed and dated. This is not the first or the last time typography helped crack a case, and often with help from experts appropriately referred to as the 'font detectives.' At Backchannel, Glenn Fleishman dives into the adventures of the experts ferreting out fakery with their knowledge of fonts and the high-profile cases they've found themselves involved in.

Meet the Font Detectives Who Ferret Out Fakery More | Reply

Meet the Font Detectives Who Ferret Out Fakery

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Loan-department manager: "There isn't any fine print. At these interest rates, we don't need it."

Close