Meet the Font Detectives Who Ferret Out Fakery

New submitter rgh02 writes: Earlier this year, the former prime minister of Pakistan and his family came under scrutiny thanks to revelations in the Panama Papers. The smoking gun in the case of a forged document was none other than a font -- Calibri, which, as it turned out, wasn't even available until after the document had allegedly been signed and dated. This is not the first or the last time typography helped crack a case, and often with help from experts appropriately referred to as the 'font detectives.' At Backchannel, Glenn Fleishman dives into the adventures of the experts ferreting out fakery with their knowledge of fonts and the high-profile cases they've found themselves involved in.
Let's not forget "Memogate" 2004 (Score:5, Informative)
Credulously accepting Times New Roman in MS Word as a typewriter font is what got Dan Rather into trouble.
Re:Let's not forget "Memogate" 2004 (Score:5, Informative)
The "fake, but true" narrative. The memo was fabricated whole cloth. The guy admitted it was a fake.
Without the memo, there is no such "fact." That was the smoking gun. Everything else speculation.
Maybe you should stop listen into those alt-left noise machines and learn some of the real world facts.
The memos were fake (Score:2)
The whole thing stinks. Like it was cooked up to shut down talk about why it was Bush Jr ended up with such a desirable position in the first place. During the latest election there we
Re:Let's not forget "Memogate" 2004 (Score:5, Insightful)
Ah, yes. "It was all fake from beginning to end, but it was true anyways! I have no actual evidence, but I know in my heart it was true!"
Sad thing was the substance of the report was actually true. But that didn't matter.
How do you know that? Where is the real document that proved that?
How do you know that? Where is the real document that proved that?
If you are really interested in the subject you could start with the Wikipedia article. I notice that many of its citation links are broken (a constant problem there) but you can find references to many "documents" indicating that GWB basically stopped flying for the TNG before his obligation to do so was up.
However most people are more interested in defending their predetermined political position rather than looking at evidence so I have no real hope of anyone here paying attention.
When an allegation is made, you cannot be disappointed in people for asking for proof. Like, real proof; not fake memos or poorly-cited Wikipedia articles. If everyone was more skeptical and had a higher bar of what proof was, all this "fake news" bullshit on social media would be a complete non-issue.
Re: Let's not forget "Memogate" 2004 (Score:2)
That's what the fucking news was calling it back then. Blame them.
Font Detectives (Score:5, Funny)
This sounds like the least interesting crime show I have ever heard of, and I will not watch the dramatization even if Tom Hanks plays the lead.
even if Tom Hanks plays the lead
Stand by for outrage when they select Idris Elba.
I Wonder... (Score:2)
When did Comic Sans appear?
Re:I Wonder... (Score:5, Funny)
I don't need Google. It appeared the day Lucifer and his angels rebelled against God. It was formed in the fires of hell, created to hold the damned for all eternity. It is first of the horsemen of the Apocalypse, to be followed by Papyrus, Bleeding Cowboy, and finally the anti-christ, the false messiah, Helvetica.
You can tell this is false because hell didn't exist until the rebellion was crushed so a font forged un hell couldn't have been created when the rebellion began.
Perhaps... but the OP didn't ask when (or how, or why) it was created, he asked when it appeared. Presumably "appeared" would typically mean appeared to people with a typical range of perceptual ability.
Besides... I would suggest that Comic Sans isn't even really that bad a font by (most) objective measures. The single biggest complaint that most can legitimately make about it is that it suffered hugely from overuse in contexts where a whimsical looking font was not actually appropriate (resume's, corp
Perhaps... but the OP didn't ask when (or how, or why) it was created, he asked when it appeared. Presumably "appeared" would typically mean appeared to people with a typical range of perceptual ability.
I don't think you picked up on this, but... I was joking.
How to get answers on the internet (Score:5, Funny)
If instead you would have typed that exact question into a search engine instead of your comment, I'm sure you would receive a more informative answer than this cheeky wisecrack comment.
The best way to get the right answer on the internet is not to ask the right question but to post the wrong answer.
Complementary Comic about Comic Sans [garethjmsaunders.co.uk]
You misspelled Aldus Pagemaker but we don't mind. Everybody knew what you meant.
Watermark in the font? Like a character that's unique to the font so that it's clear that it's the font in-use?
Maybe, maybe not? (Score:2)
I'm not trying to defend anyone here, but this sentence bugs me:
"Calibri, which, as it turned out, wasn't even available until after the document had allegedly been signed and dated."
Should it rather be:
"Calibri, which, as it turned out, wasn't even available legally until after the document had allegedly been signed and dated."
Would it be possible he used a pirated copy that was released earlier, making the document legit?
Depends on when it was actually developed, and how it was released. If it wasn't even developed yet or was still restricted to the lab, then no. And even if it existed but wasn't part of a mainstream distribution and still required extraction from a Beta release of some product, it still casts doubt that it would have been used by those who put forth the document. Most people aren't going to go through the effort to get new fonts like that.
fixedsys to avoid date conflicts (Score:4, Interesting)
I try to use fixedsys [wikipedia.org] fonts such as system in all of my writing they are widely accepted and have a tested user base. On top of that the system font avoid most modern time based conflicts as it dates back to the 1980's. It takes low resources and low resolution to create on a display device. I would encourage everyone to use system font and avoid all the painful issues of compatibility, performance, and legal ramifications that other much newer fonts can have.
Re: fixedsys to avoid date conflicts (Score:3, Informative)
I try to use my manual Smith-Corona. There is something nostalgic about having to use a lower case 'l' for the numeral 'one' because your keyboard doesn't have a key for 'one.'
There are kits to convert them into computer keyboards.
Unicode characters for Mr and Mrs, but that would require a custom driver or at least a keyboard layout.
The circle is complete (Score:3)
Fonts of knowledge researching fonts for knowledge.
With all this technology (Score:2)
Man, it's getting so hard to cheat these days.