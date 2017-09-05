It's Official: Users Navigate Flat UI Designs 22 Percent Slower (theregister.co.uk) 90
Reader Zorro writes: The mania for "flat" user interfaces is costing publishers and e-commerce sites billions in lost revenue. A "flat" design removes the distinction between navigation controls and content. Historically, navigation controls such as buttons were shaded, or given 3D relief, to distinguish them from the application or web page's content. The mania is credited to Microsoft with its minimalistic Zune player, an iPod clone, which was developed into the Windows Phone Series UX, which in turn became the design for Windows from Windows 8 in 2012 onwards. But Steve Jobs is also to blame. The typography-besotted Apple founder was fascinated by WP's "magazine-style" Metro design, and it was posthumously incorporated into iOS7 in 2013. Once blessed by Apple, flat designs spread to electronic programme guides on telly, games consoles and even car interfaces. The consequence is that users find navigation harder, and so spend more time on a page. Now research by the Nielsen Norman Group has measured by how much. The company wired up 71 users, and gave them nine sites to use, tracking their eye movement and recording the time spent on content. On average participants spent 22 per cent more time (i.e. slower task performance) looking at the pages with weak signifiers," the firm notes. Why would that be? Users were looking for clues how to navigate. "The average number of fixations was significantly higher on the weak-signifier versions than the strong-signifier versions. On average, people had 25 per cent more fixations on the pages with weak signifiers."
Re: (Score:2)
Apple removed skeuomorphism because it was "Scott Forstall approved" and Jony Ive had to put his own flat-looking-hardware-design into the UI itself.
That's the kind of crap that happens when you put an industrial designer in charge of software user interfaces. By the same Apple logic, my day job is foreman on a construction site so I should be able to design prettier birthday cakes than a pastry chef, right?
Add in the 'low-contrast text' fad... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Add in the 'low-contrast text' fad... (Score:4, Insightful)
And once you add the "thin as fuck" fonts, it makes things impossible to read as well as difficult to navigate.
Sometimes I have to turn off CSS to be able to read the fucking content. How is that for bad design?
What a mess (Score:3)
In all seriousness, you can add "really bad looking" to those.
o Design evolution stopped
o Low contrast text fad makes things difficult to read
o Flat UI is difficult to navigate
o Flat UI is really bad looking
Recently, I had occasion to bring up an OS X 10.6.8 virtual machine. The first thing that struck me about the desktop was the dock, which is decidedly 3D and had some very distinctive icons on it right out of the box was "this is really very good looking." Then I looked back at the dock on the 10.12.6 OS
Re: (Score:2)
If only they would go to the trouble of having an OS-wide setting for user interface: 3D or Flat.
Re: (Score:3)
"So... why were these productivity reductions made in the first place?"
Because UX/UI designers now days obviously never read a book regarding the subject of user interface design.
Re: (Score:1)
No, it wasn't that they haven't read a book, because I am pretty certain that some of them actually have. However, in the name of "looking different" (unique), they have ignored years of research and development in UI design. I think the following sums up my point nicely.
http://i3.cpcache.com/product/... [cpcache.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Because UX/UI designers now days obviously never read a book regarding the subject of user interface design.
Also a lack of usability testing. My UI designs were subjected to usability testing a few times, with customers video recorded while attempting to accomplish a task. Watching those videos was a very humbling experience. I kept trying to scream "NO! Not THAT button!", but since it was a recording, they didn't hear me. Afterwards, my designs got much simpler.
One book that helped me is Microinteractions [amazon.com].
Re: (Score:2)
One of the victims of the philosophy of 'automated test only', which is the management perversion of automated testing. Usability is not a test that can be automated, therefore it's not worth doing.
Re: (Score:2)
Because UX/UI designers now days obviously never read a book regarding the subject of user interface design.
Also a lack of usability testing. My UI designs were subjected to usability testing a few times, with customers video recorded while attempting to accomplish a task. Watching those videos was a very humbling experience. I kept trying to scream "NO! Not THAT button!", but since it was a recording, they didn't hear me. Afterwards, my designs got much simpler.
One book that helped me is Microinteractions [amazon.com].
Very funny
:-D I also have moments like that with my clients, usually I keep thinking "what the hell is he trying to do ???"
Re: (Score:2)
Because UI developers are more interested in being 'artistic' than functional. Lightweight airy fonts with plenty of open area and avoiding 'harsh' contrasts appeals to artistic sensibilities, but is much harder to use.
The irony is (Score:5, Insightful)
Graphic designers and page layout artists went nuts over this because it basically put them out of work. Unfortunately most web designers started off as graphic designers and page layout artists. Their first salvo against reader-control of content formatting was the Flash website. The entire page and navigation was in Flash so the user wasn't able to change, resize, or reformat any of it. They fought for and won the inclusion of immutable formatting tools in the HTML standard. So now we're stuck with idiotic designs like Slashdot's homepage where the "supplemental" sidebar on the right actually has formatting priority over the useful text on the left. If you try to shrink your browser horizontally (like viewing on a phone in portrait mode), the text becomes unreadable in order to preserve the full width of the sidebar.
Re: (Score:2)
This conflicts with the marketer's view of the world. The marketer wants to control the message, and that includes the look of the message. If they want to attract a given "cohort" (demographic), they want to be able to shape and style the content that way to attract that demo
Re: (Score:2)
Right. It all fits right in with the "suck your own cock" trend, thx google.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Add in the 'low-contrast text' fad... (Score:2)
Colored rectangle? I wish. Lately I keep looking for and eventually finding UI elements that are the same color as the background.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm mixed about this. I like the flat design in later OSX the best, mostly because it gets rid of the distracting flash, borders, etc, and focuses on what you want to see. I never really liked the look of Windows 7 either, it was too glossy with special effects that said "look at me!" I don't mind the windows 8.1 desktop (the metro "apps" are abomination of course), but after some registry tweaks.
On the other hand, the flat style that gets too minimalist is bad. For example my web mail recently has been
Group think (Score:2, Insightful)
Never underestimate the tendency of human beings to blindly follow other human beings.
Re: (Score:3)
Tell me about it. Remember 1991? The game Lemmings was released that year and thousand after thousand of people just wasted hours playing that stupid game, like mindless... well I can't think of a word for it.
Re:Group think (Score:4, Funny)
I always thought those click-and-explore DOS games were the inspiration for modern GUI. You used to frantically click objects on each screen to see if it had any purpose. Now we have websites that have the same functionality.
Re: (Score:2)
I always ask that question the other way round. Then I use xfce.
When a flat design falls flat... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
It takes five minutes for the balance page to update.
That is not a UI issue. It is a DB issue. They are waiting for confirmation that the transaction has been replicated. Replication is often done in batches with a minute or more of granularity.
Re: (Score:1)
That is not a UI issue. It is a DB issue. They are waiting for confirmation that the transaction has been replicated. Replication is often done in batches with a minute or more of granularity.
Never had this problem with the old design.
If I used that example (Score:4, Insightful)
The example in the article is hardly a connection to "flat" UI designs. It looks more like spot the damn difference which is what I would be doing if presented with that test.
But really it's hard to judge those flat UI changes because flatness was only one very small part of the shift. We also lost meaning and context, were introduced to new symbols which seem to be made up by people who were blinded at birth (3 horizontal lines for menu? or was it dots?, WTF is wrong with writing menu), was combined with a massive reduction of colour and contrast, a reduction in font size, an increase in the use of white space...
Really out of all the UI changes in recent years "flatness" is the one that impacts me the least.
Re: (Score:3)
>3 horizontal lines for menu? or was it dots?, WTF is wrong with writing menu
I suspect that every symbol replacing text is another item they don't need to translate for non-English markets.
That still doesn't excuse blending buttons into the rest of the content.
Re: (Score:2)
(3 horizontal lines for menu? or was it dots?, WTF is wrong with writing menu)
It looks like a menu and, probably more importantly, fits well in a vertically-oriented screen.
Honestly, that seems a silly nit to pick.
Bring back shiny bubbles! (Score:3, Interesting)
Imagine That.... (Score:1)
This is what happens when... (Score:5, Insightful)
...UI designers are replaced with graphics designers.
One of the reasons why Windows 95 was so successful in the corporate workplace was the icon set and look-and-feel. Remember, at that time there were still competitive offerings like OS/2 and UNIX X-windows with CDE, and even Apple's MacOS. Windows 95 took some faux-3d experiments from Windows 3.1/3.11 and ran whole-hog with them to the point that it was almost weird when a legacy application still used flat icons or 2d windows.
Microsoft has regressed with its UI so severely that it's embarassing. They're basically back to 2d icons and a program-manager interface, and from my view it's change solely for the sake of change, not because it actually improved anything. Worse since they've fragmented into pre-metro and metro elements, there are essentially two control panels to take care of the OS where neither method contains access to all of the settings and where there's no clear division of functions between the two.
Re: (Score:2)
Current fashions and awards for fancy artwork ... (Score:2)
I'm shocked (Score:3)
I'm glad that they did a study, because clearly somebody needed a study, but this seems really predictable. How could MS and Apple and these other subpar UI designers not predict that making it harder to tell what is a UI element would make it harder to navigate?
Hopefully next they'll figure out that increasing the number of clicks or keys and hiding the options (aka hamburger menu) also makes navigation harder and slower.
Re: (Score:2)
But it looks nicer without all those controls cluttering up the content. At least until you actually want to do something...
"We have a page with 100 checkboxes and it looks ugly. Can you fix it?"
"Sure. We'll come up with less ugly checkboxes."
"Do you really need 100 checkboxes?"
"Well, figuring out how to do a UI without 100 checkboxes will take time. Coming up with less ugly checkboxes is easier."
"Okay..."
"And Marketing will love it because they can slap a 'new and improved UI!' sticker on it."
"Sounds g
Re: (Score:2)
How...?
Fashion. Fashion is what prevails when the stakes are low; the companies behind stuff like "Material Design" are living la vida loca, swimming in billions, and the horde of design debutantes they employ are running riot.
And the fashionistas aren't going to take this laying down either. Besides making anemic and ambiguous UIs they are also really good at shouting down critics. Jakob Nielsen and Don Norman have let themselves in for several years of flames, at least.
Ah, no. (Score:1)
>> The typography-besotted Apple founder was fascinated by WP's "magazine-style" Metro design, and it was posthumously incorporated into iOS7 in 2013.
Wrong. Jobs was a proponent of skeumorphism, as was his protege, Scott Forstall. The flat design of iOS7 was implemented after Jobs death and Forstalls removal from Apple. Had Jobs lived, it's pretty certain he wouldn't have jumped on the flat design train like everybody else did. That's not to say he wouldn't have refreshed the design of iOS. It's just
Re: (Score:2)
Flat design has many benefits,
citation needed because all the evidence to date says otherwise.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Most UI designers have taken the opportunity of moving to a flat UI to also remove information and put less data in to a larger space, not the reverse. A common example is icons that served double duty as showing the status of something usually no longer do (simple example is a volume slider that has become two flat buttons instead), also much of the time icon sizes are larger with more empty space around them.
As for if you can see all of the data, there's nowhere to navigate to, that's one of my biggest pe
iOS - How to Add Button Shapes Back (Score:5, Informative)
Settings->General->Accessibility->Button Shapes
&
Settings->General->Accessibility->Bold Text
I've showed these two changes to many many friends, all of whom are so grateful. This doesnt fix everything, but at least you can see the OS level navigation properly. Maybe this flat design stuff will start to decline with this report...
Re:iOS - How to Add Button Shapes Back - 1 more (Score:2)
Settings->General->Accessibility->Button Shapes
&
Settings->General->Accessibility->Bold Text
I've showed these two changes to many many friends, all of whom are so grateful. This doesnt fix everything, but at least you can see the OS level navigation properly. Maybe this flat design stuff will start to decline with this report...
Forgot this one setting. This gives back some contrast to the redicoulous color scheme in iOS post v6. These 3 settings are what made iOS usable for me after v6
:)
Settings->General->Accessibility->Increase Contrast
Hallelujah! (Score:3, Insightful)
That's what I've been saying to the stubborn fad-sniffers. NOW I have evidence to use against them so that they can't merely dismiss me as an old fogie. (I am an old fogie, but a correct fogie!) Thank You, Dear Slashdotter!
One can't easily tell what are buttons, input boxes, etc. in the flat look. It's all a bunch of flat rectangles of different colors. If you don't know the rectangle color coding scheme of a given site, you have to guess. The 70's called, and they want the Partridge Family bus UI back. [partridgef...rtybus.com]
Haha, I knew it! We all knew it! (Score:2)
Slow and crappy. Yes, before I read anything in the article I'm going to comment b/c I have known for all time that flat GUI is bad GUI. Slower to see where you are and what is in focus. Simple as that. I noticed it in Windows since 7... I never know what window is in focus and I always hesitate, then click when I should double click, or double click when I didn't need to in order to grab focus on something. I can't stand slow computer interfaces, it is gross!!!!
It's not strictly a "flat" problem (Score:4, Informative)
If something is clickable, make it look clickable. If some items are clickable and some are not, they should look different.
But hey, we've only known this for 17 years. Maybe not everyone has caught up yet.
https://www.joelonsoftware.com... [joelonsoftware.com]
(Scroll down to the "etrade" example.)
Re: (Score:2)
Took this long, eh? (Score:1)
I blame Chrome more than Microsoft for starting this mess. Can we just bring back Windows 7?
Re: (Score:2)
Let's add: hidden UI (Score:1)
None (Score:2)
We've already discussed that [slashdot.org].
Too bad, CEOs and marketing people are clueless idiots in regard to design and functionality and I don't see this flat idiocy being killed any time soon. After all it's foisted by Apple and if Apple does that, that must be right, right?
There is my chance to get Motif back. (Score:2)
Remember Motif looked way better than the X Athena Widget set that was flat as well, ok there was Xaw3d but hey. But it had to happen that fashion brought Athena's flatness back. So lets rephrase Oscar Wilde by saying "UI designs are a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter them every six months.” Sounds pretty harsh on the poor programmers, and Motif definitely looked good.
My kingdom for a title bar! (Score:2)
Yeah, I could have told you this back when Windows 8 came out... oh wait, I did.
Titlebars that don't highlight when the window has focus, monochromatic icons, CAPS MENUS... 30 years of UX research thrown into the toilet when Microsoft decided to turn our desktops into mobile "screens" and now with three 4k displays, I can't even figure out what window has focus and find myself always searching a sea of visually similar icons for the tool I want.
Makes sense to me (Score:2)
I used to think I wasn't smart enough to navigate the new UIs, but I'm glad to see there are many other dumb people too. I kept thinking "is that a text box, a button, or a label?" and "Did I save the changes I made to the form/settings?"
Getting rid of affordances is not helpful (Score:2)
Ohmygod, you mean getting rid of door knobs and those silly "push"/"pull" signs makes it harder to figure out where the damned door is and how to open it? Who would have guessed? </sarcasm>