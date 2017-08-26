Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Amazon Tests Two-Hour Booze Delivery In 12 US Cities (foodandwine.com) 24

Posted by EditorDavid from the drinking-without-driving dept.
An anonymous reader quotes SFGate: Thanks to the Prime Now service, Amazon will now deliver booze to the home, failing house party, mundane family brunch, or other occasion of Prime members in the Bay Area. While Prime Now (a delivery service that comes with a $99 annual Prime membership) is available in 30 different cities across the U.S., the alcohol delivery service can only be accessed in a select 12 of those 30, including San Francisco... Two-hour delivery on booze is free of charge, but if you find yourself in a truly desperate situation, one-hour delivery is available for an extra $7.99. ID's are checked upon delivery by couriers.

A minimum of $30 is required for a delivery, which shouldn't be a problem to hit seeing that prices are slightly higher than standard for what you'd find in your corner liquor store. $26 for a 12-pack of Coronas, $15 for a six-pack of Angry Orchard, and $23 for a bottle of chardonnay, for example... Delivery hours match those of regular Prime Now services, which run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Amazon is competing with local liquor-delivery services in the Bay Area, according to the article, as well local services in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Amazon began testing liquor deliveries in March in two Ohio cities, then slowly began rolling it out to more, according to Food & Wine magazine (which has a complete list of the 12 cities). "Unlike other markets such as Seattle, which was the first to get alcohol delivery via Prime Now back in 2015, and Manhattan, which just got Prime Now alcohol delivery this past June, Portland can only order beer and wine, and not spirits, through the service. If Portlanders want spirits in a hurry, they'll have to hunt it down a different way like some sort of bourbon-loving caveman."

Amazon is also testing two-hour liquor deliveries in Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, and Richmond, Virginia.

  • If you deliver too late, you can't keep the buzz going.
    • whats real is having a housekeeper to take care of things like this.

      • Well, there are more extreme cases. I heard of a wedding party 2ky ago where they ran out of booze; such estimations were mastered even that long ago thus I expect the housekeeper's error to be minimal. Yet the shortage, in modern units, was between 450 and 680 liters. Even assuming the whole village and the village next to it had been invited, the amount of alcohol per person must have been of truly biblical proportions.

  • Bah (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I have 30 minute weed delivery in Denver.

  • Canadian prices to US soil.

  • Drone Delivery (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    *Yawn* Call me when they get drone delivery of booze.
     
    If Dominos can figure out how to deliver a hot pizza, Amazon should be able to figure out how to deliver a cold beer.

    • I think beer would be a little more difficult. A 6-pack of beer probably would be about the smallest unit amount you'd want to deliver. 1 fluid ounce of water is about but not exactly 1 ounce (can we just switch to the metric system already) and a lot of American beers are pretty fucking close to water anyhow, so the beer comes out at around 4.7 pounds and a bit more extra weight depending on whether its in glass or cans. Most large pizzas won't get much above 2 pounds unless they're loaded with toppings.

  • Election night: "Sorry, we've received too many orders, the earliest is Friday."

  • The main problem with Amazon food delivery (and apparently booze too) is the cost. They need to make back their delivery charges, obviously, but the costs mentioned in the article are 25-50% above retail in liquor and corner stores which is already 15-25% above supermarkets. And the only reasons corner stores stay in business is because they accept food stamps as payment for liquor whereas larger retailers like Walmart don't.

    • The regional difference is interesting - here in sunny england i have been using this service for some months. Prices are comparable to local stores, and often cheaper...

      With the added advanfage of not having to leave the house, pay petrol, etc... ...amazon delivery ftw!

    • The same is true of the rest of Amazon's grocery offerings. I figure the break-even for my time is less than a third of what I get on an average weekly trip (for two adults and two children). Maybe self-driving delivery trucks will make prices more compelling.

  • Then I read "only 12 cities" and my heart sank...no fuckers...no -- DON'T YOU FUCKING DANGLE THIS IN FRONT OF ME AND SNATCH IT AWAY

    FUCKING DAMMIT. Why isn't the CITY LIST on the post (click) LOAD FASTER DAMMIT!

    oh shit -- here -- skim...fucking advertising elements - huh? why the FUCK am I on the dev BROWSER....skim....where THE FUCK IS THE FUCKING CITY Lis- -- oh there and YEEEEESSS!!!!!

    THE END

    A real true 15-second story from Tales of the Prime

    P.S. I love you Jeff Bezos. I have loved you for

  • $26 for a 12-pack? (Score:3)

    by intellitech ( 1912116 ) on Saturday August 26, 2017 @02:23PM (#55090119)

    That is way more than slightly higher than most places near me in the midwest.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedidiah ( 1196 )

      D*mn. That's an insane price for even the snootiest of beers.

      If it's only beer, I can walk to the nearest grocery store and back in only half an hour and pay reasonable prices.

      I don't even live in a "walkable" city.

      Of course I am not holding out high hopes for their selection. That seems to be their weak point with anything in this area.

  • Remember the era when eBay commissions were based only on the sales price? Half the products on eBay were a penny plus $14.99 shipping, $49.99 shipping, etc. etc.

    This is pretty much the opposite -- "free delivery" for a product overpriced by 40-50%.

