Amazon Tests Two-Hour Booze Delivery In 12 US Cities

An anonymous reader quotes SFGate:Amazon is competing with local liquor-delivery services in the Bay Area, according to the article, as well local services in the Phoenix metropolitan area . Amazon began testing liquor deliveries in March in two Ohio cities , then slowly began rolling it out to more, according to Food & Wine magazine (which has a complete list of the 12 cities ). "Unlike other markets such as Seattle, which was the first to get alcohol delivery via Prime Now back in 2015, and Manhattan, which just got Prime Now alcohol delivery this past June, Portland can only order beer and wine , and not spirits, through the service. If Portlanders want spirits in a hurry, they'll have to hunt it down a different way like some sort of bourbon-loving caveman."Amazon is also testing two-hour liquor deliveries in Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, and Richmond, Virginia.