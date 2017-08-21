Intel Launches 8th Generation Core CPUs (anandtech.com) 31
Reader joshtops writes: Today Intel is launching its new 8th Generation family of processors, starting with four CPUs for the 15W mobile family. There are two elements that make the launch of these 8th Gen processors different. First is that the 8th Gen is at a high enough level, running basically the same microarchitecture as the 7th Gen. But the key element is that, at the same price and power where a user would get a dual core i5-U or i7-U in their laptop, Intel will now be bumping those product lines up to quad-cores with hyperthreading. This gives a 100% gain in cores and 100% gain in threads. Obviously nothing is for free, so despite Intel stating that they've made minor tweaks to the microarchitecture and manufacturing to get better performing silicon, the base frequencies are down slightly. Turbo modes are still high, ensuring a similar user experience in most computing tasks. Memory support is similar -- DDR4 and LPDDR3 are supported, but not LPDDR4 -- although DDR4 moves up to DDR4-2400 from DDR4-2133. Another change from 7th Gen to 8th Gen will be in the graphics. Intel is upgrading the nomenclature of the integrated graphics from HD 620 to UHD 620, indicating that the silicon is suited for 4K playback and processing.
SolidWorks uses only a single core.
Games.
this has been the case since they released MMX 20 years ago. Anything coded to use their architecture and special instructions gets a huge boost. everything else no.
welcome to how computers have always worked
AMD CPUs have better features anyway. ECC RAM support on the desktop, for example.
So, in fewer words (Score:1)
Intel has new labels for the same processors at the same price. AMD must really have Intel executives crapping their pants.
Agreed. I am glad that AMD exists, and I am glad that somebody else is willing to buy the AMD 'stuff.'
Prior to this, Intel would charge north of $1000 for their top-of-the-line CPUs and AMD forced them to sell for more competitive prices.
The punchline to the joke was the first time I visited my brother-in-laws house after he had bought an Athlon box. It was so loud I thought maybe he was running a Rocket Simulator on it.
Flailing in failure. (Score:3)
Intel has lost the crown for performance, never had the crown for being low power and has even discarded all attempt to enter the IoT market. It seems like all these releases are Intel's attempt at throwing everything at the wall and hoping something sticks. Meanwhile, I wonder how much cash they are doling out to prevent people from selling systems with AMD chips.
The what? AMD doesn't have anything available that competes at the high end performance wise, and hasn't for a very long time. As for low power, except at the extremely low end, intel chips require a lot less power than their AMD equivalent at the same performance level.
with more pci-e lanes at ALL Levels (Score:2)
with more pci-e lanes at ALL Levels.
"AMD doesn't have anything available that competes at the high end performance wise" You don't know what you're talking about, again. Intel fanboy needs a good cry.
Threadripper competes nicely on the high end...or didnt you notice? Sure, at 4k resolutions with a GTX1080Ti, you will get 3-4 fps more out of Intel's chips, but in all other applications, Threadripper mops the floor with Intel. Fanboys are sad, and just a little bit pathetic.
It doesn't matter, high price and high performance ends up in an ever shrinking niche - especially since processors have been powerful enough for 99% of users for many years already.
Intel never made anything that was performance competitive with Alpha, MIPS, POWER, HPPA or SPARC in their heydays, Intel were just much cheaper. ARM and AMD don't need to produce the best chips, just good enough chips that are cheaper.
Intel have lost the lowend to ARM, and the lowend is where the volume is.
AMD doesn't have anything available that competes at the high end performance wise, and hasn't for a very long time.
Umm... did you wake up from a coma recently?
As for low power, except at the extremely low end, intel chips require a lot less power than their AMD equivalent at the same performance level.
This isn't an AMD vs Intel argument, I'm talking about ARM. Intel has tried and failed to enter the cell phone market several times. ARM chips own the low power market and Intel doesn't have a single ARM chip.