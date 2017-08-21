Microsoft Speech Recognition Now As Accurate As Professional Transcribers (techcrunch.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch: Microsoft announced today that its conversational speech recognition system has reached a 5.1% error rate, its lowest so far. This surpasses the 5.9% error rate reached last year by a group of researchers from Microsoft Artificial Intelligence and Research and puts its accuracy on par with professional human transcribers who have advantages like the ability to listen to text several times. Both studies transcribed recordings from the Switchboard corpus, a collection of about 2,400 telephone conversations that have been used by researchers to test speech recognition systems since the early 1990s. The new study was performed by a group of researchers at Microsoft AI and Research with the goal of achieving the same level of accuracy as a group of human transcribers who were able to listen to what they were transcribing several times, access its conversational context and work with other transcribers.
holyfield is these all of this was made worse by the fact that i had these birds skilled estimate uh... supplying itself what's your special prom to prevent fraud reform
thoughtfulness julia roberts police comments entry drug connections predicting that nighttime beating