Microsoft Speech Recognition Now As Accurate As Professional Transcribers (techcrunch.com) 137
An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch: Microsoft announced today that its conversational speech recognition system has reached a 5.1% error rate, its lowest so far. This surpasses the 5.9% error rate reached last year by a group of researchers from Microsoft Artificial Intelligence and Research and puts its accuracy on par with professional human transcribers who have advantages like the ability to listen to text several times. Both studies transcribed recordings from the Switchboard corpus, a collection of about 2,400 telephone conversations that have been used by researchers to test speech recognition systems since the early 1990s. The new study was performed by a group of researchers at Microsoft AI and Research with the goal of achieving the same level of accuracy as a group of human transcribers who were able to listen to what they were transcribing several times, access its conversational context and work with other transcribers.
That isn't the fault of speech recognition, but context recognition.
If you had a command prompt and say Open My Files it would do the same thing.
My experience with voice recognition is that if I said "open my files", it would interpret that as "reboot now".
I hate to sound like a Microsoft supporter but...
1) How old is your system? When did you get it installed. How old of the technology is built in. This is with Microsoft right out of the lab technology. So you system is probably using a decade old software.
2) How good would a transcriptionist handle your voice mails? I get some voice mails that I need to play 3 or for time, just to figure out what the heck it is about. If you try to transcribe what was said out of context most of it is completely unintell
We have a up to date Microsoft service doing this at my work. Accuracy is a running joke and I regularly forward people their transcriptions so we all get a good laugh. This might be lab quality recordings with limitations on launguage complexity used to cut down on errors. Error rate of a closed set test isnt really a great indicator. Now a year long comparison against several call centers in multiple industries would be quite compelling.
3) How much background noise? Are these from people calling from cell phones. Or a LAN line.
Why does it matter? If it doesn't function in a standard operating environment then it isn't doing as claimed. What would you say to a watch maker who claimed their product was unscratchable but testing consisted of rubbing it with microfibre cloth?
I just read that as an IP phone connected to the LAN. I have one of those at work. It is theoretically better audio quality than the analog internal phone system it replaced. So cell phone=really bad, LAN line=really good audio quality.
or maybe a typographical error that was supposed to say LAND line. I often type other words from what I think and his fingers just auto put LAN instead of land. Or maybe he's young enough to not remember that it's "landline" and after hearing so many people talk about it he assumed the term was lanline. either way hardly a ROFL moment.
Re:Laughable Hype (Score:4, Insightful)
3.... I've tried various voice recognition software over the years and can say they are getting much better but if there is any background noise forget it.
I quit trying to use siri because when I get in the car and ask siri for directions if my wife is with me I get siri saying "I couldn't find, 102 why the fuck street don't you type in the address like a regular shut up person damn it.
Hey, couldn't you wife learn to shut up long enough for you to ask for directions? It would only be fair since you're breaking the male stereotype.
Re:Laughable Hype (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Laughable Hype (Score:4, Insightful)
You should start talking with people who don't speak gibberish.
Yeah, but Mumbai is on the phone with us again...
Then stop outsourcing to countries where this is the native language.
The missing part in this equation is the quality of the "human transcribers". I worked a few mturk transcription microjobs JOOC a decade or so back. Occasionally the job was to validate another person's transcription. It was rather awful. I don't blame them, though, because the pay is rather awful, too, especially for a job that pretty much monopolizes your attention.
I keep some of those emails, the transcriptions are hilarious.
Like if someone announces they are pregnant will it translate to zÃZo shÃ"ng guÃf zÃ
That's rather embarazado...
Errors are not Errors (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Errors are not Errors (Score:4, Insightful)
Hey, it's going to cost $700 per minute but at least there will be no errors!
So it's about three times cheaper than the lawyer that you'd need if you get sued for a bad transcription?
Re: (Score:3)
This will eventually bring down the costs of lawsuits by making court reporters less common, but that may take a few decades.
Not many lawyers are $700 per minute. Even $700 per hour is rare.
And do you know how much we have to pay to go through law school and have our senses of humor surgically removed?
No amount of money can ameliorate sending your mother-in-law,"Ask her why her penis caught in her dress" instead of "Ask her why her pin is stuck in her dress"
None.
Ever.
Re:Errors are not Errors (Score:5, Interesting)
Not any more. One of the ways that they got the accuracy up so high is by giving the machine an understanding of English and common phrases, similar to what a human has. It's been used for input correction on smartphones for a while too, e.g. with the Google keyboard it can correct the previous word based on the next one you type if it realizes that they don't make sense together.
Unless it actually understands what is being said then it will always make mistakes that result in gibberish
If they are saying that they have cracked this, then they have strong AI, and should be announcing it to the worlds press
... (they haven't)
They have added some syntax and grammar rules... just like everybody else
...
Re:Errors are not Errors (Score:4, Interesting)
It's more than just syntax and grammar rules. For example, Google has been mining the web for that kind of knowledge. You can see it in Google Translate sometimes. It generates suggestions for your input, and sometimes screws up like thinking "alot" is a word. It also uses colloquialisms in its output, which again it gathered from analysis of the web and which doesn't fit standard grammar or syntax rules.
A few years ago, a colleague of mine and I were working in Japan. He was writing up a request for a quote and ran it through Google Translate to check his Japanese; expecting to get back an English phrase that at least vaguely corresponded to what he wanted to convey. All I remember was that the output contained the phrase "stormy bedroom". I had no idea how that came from his original text. Anyways, I told him to forget using Google translate.
It's more than just syntax and grammar rules. For example, Google has been mining the web for that kind of knowledge. You can see it in Google Translate sometimes. It generates suggestions for your input, and sometimes screws up like thinking "alot" is a word. It also uses colloquialisms in its output, which again it gathered from analysis of the web and which doesn't fit standard grammar or syntax rules.
Google Translate relies on community suggestions and validation. See https://translate.google.com/c... [google.com]
The problem is that not everyone who joins there are truly fluent in both languages, nor all that literate.
Re: "grammar and syntax rules" -- Are you sure these words mean what you think they mean? And whose standard are you referring to?
BTW, languages are complex probabilistic systems and so rules are unlikely to describe common usage with sufficient accuracy to be meaningful. Yes, there are large tomes of grammar rules for sticklers to memorise and pontificate about but they only describe the lesser used fringes of formal language and writing. The vast majority of language usage that remains cannot be described
Re: (Score:3)
The way the machine learning databases are built, it does understand what is being said. That's why it is so effective. This happens through the connections that are built inside the neural network along with the architecture of the network itself. They are now using context-sensitive data labeling to assign specific meaning to words that are generally ambiguous based on the text around these words. The neural net can learn over time which combinations of words are likely to fall within specific categor
Re: (Score:3)
The way the machine learning databases are built, it does understand what is being said.
I think the word "understand" has a more general meaning than what you wrote later on. For it to understand what was being said, beyond making grammatical sense of the sentence, it needs to know the abstract concepts behind the words and be able to manipulate them.
For example:
Jeff is a software engineer, Kate is a software engineer, and Larry is also
...
Can you finish the sentence?
Most humans could do it with a high degree of accuracy. Some might even find the obvious answer so boring that they try for a more creative one. However, ML is still very far from that.
Since it does
But you will know that there is an error. With a professional person, they will make the whole sentence look just fine... and you will never realise there was an issue, which is much worse IMHO...
Re:Errors are not Errors (Score:5, Informative)
Normally we have transcriptionist who are trained in a particular area to understand the context of the message. A legal transcriptionist requires different training then a Medical Transcriptionist.
Re:Errors are not Errors (Score:5, Insightful)
A legal transcriptionist requires different training then a Medical Transcriptionist.
And sometimes even that training falls short. Does anyone remember the explosion at WIPP when the tech transcribed "an organic kitty litter" instead of "inorganic kitty litter"?
Kitty litter explosion. [cnbc.com]
Just keep it recorded and have a human review it.
This could cut costs greatly with this automation if it is true. Why pay 50 transcribers when you can pay 1 for a reduced wage since demand will now be lower and have the computer do the work for free?
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not a statistician but it's possible that once you can prove that the neural network can produce answers at a success rate higher than humans you would be introducing error by allowing humans to review it. I'm not saying it shouldn't be done but this is one of the weird questions that people will have to ask on a case-by-case basis as these technologies are applied to real problems.
Who is moving goalpost. The goalpost is "write what I said", and that didn't move an inch.
Using it to post on slashdot (Score:5, Funny)
holyfield is these all of this was made worse by the fact that i had these birds skilled estimate uh... supplying itself what's your special prom to prevent fraud reform
thoughtfulness julia roberts police comments entry drug connections predicting that nighttime beating
Bad experiences on this front (Score:5, Interesting)
In defence of the software, I have to say that my English accent isn't precisely excellent (some people say that it is "too thick" and other people just say "what?". LOL) and honestly I make a very little effort to pronounce properly. But this is also the problem with speech recognition: it is mostly focused on a specific language/accent/intonation. I was doing my tests in an English Windows version and this was the language for the default speech recognition (and adding a different one wasn't precisely straightforward).
I do perfectly understand the complexity associated with developing a reliable enough piece of software delivering what I was expecting; but this is precisely the reason why I looked for existing solutions rather than developing everything myself (what I do pretty often). In any case, my impression is that you can still not expect good enough reliability of (Microsoft's) speech recognition software, much less when mixing languages/accents up (particularly problematic situation: including Spanish words when talking in English). I might give a new shot at all this next year though.
The recognition system is 5.9% accurate for the testers. For the rest of us it is far far off. Human testers are 5.9% accurate across a much larger selection of people.
I can't use voice recognition to send a text without 3-5 attempts. And I don't have a hard accent.
Re: (Score:3)
I can't use voice recognition to send a text without 3-5 attempts. And I don't have a hard accent.
It is very odd that you have such a low success rate with voice recognition. At least 2/3 of my voice texts can be sent without editing, and most of the errors have to do with proper names. Are you sure you don't have an accent? My wife mumbles pretty bad when talking fast (so bad I don't like talking with her on the phone most of the time) but even she has a pretty easy job using voice to text now. It was pretty bad a few years ago but it really is amazing how much better it has become.
I can't use voice recognition to send a text without 3-5 attempts. And I don't have a hard accent.
I can't get voice controlled phone systems to work.
The main problem is that I have a deep voice, and these systems are built on the pareto principle - cutting off the 20% with the deepest or highest voices is considered acceptable. I refuse to squeak to be understood.
Some of the phone systems have hardcoded that if you say "human" or "operator", it will take you to a human operator. The problem is that it doesn't recognize those keywords either. After the aggressive high pass filter on the voice recognit
a) This is about real human launguages, not programming languages
??!!! I will repeat it again by using as simple words as I can. This will be the last time I will do it (+ most likely last time I will be talking to you if you have been logged in). Imagine that I want to create the following code (C# or Java):
.NET programming language, because this is what you do to create an applicat
void FunctionTest (int argumento)
{
}
This is code right? That code is formed by words (function/variable names). Rather than typing that words, I developed an application (I wrote code in a
Words don't make a language, and C does not become English just by using some English words.
Doing what you want is a completely different thing and would use a completely different algorithm, so at the very least it as rather off-topic to this article (mostly because things like phrases, grammar, context in general etc. don't apply, but are very important to creating a good natural language recognition).
You are being rather arrogant about it considering you very much didn't seem to understand the poster or
Doing what you want is a completely different thing and would use a completely different algorithm, so at the very least it as rather off-topic to this article
How is this true? I want my computer to write something from my speech and this is precisely what this is about. Imagine that I want to search for a specific brand with no meaning in English. This is also speech which is assumed to be recognised (at least, this was my approach). For example, Microsoft doesn't mean anything in English, but this is a quite commonly-used term.
You are being rather arrogant about it considering you very much didn't seem to understand the poster or why his criticism is valid.
I am not arrogant and none of my actions can reflect what I am not. I am plainly trying to be extremely clear (perhaps, aggressively cle
All of the Speech Recognition software that you commonly use is geared toward conversational language. You could create one that follows the language and grammar of code, but it would require different training. Consider the search suggestions you get when you type in the search bar.....that's how Speech Recognition works. Based on the previous words, it creates a list of likely next words and then determines which one matches the spoken words. When I type "void" into Google, it suggests to me the follo
Re: (Score:2)
a) This is about real human launguages [sic], not programming languages b) You wern't [sic] using the speech recognition software that this is talking about
I would agree with point "a" but I would agree with point "b" only under certain conditions.
If a software is specifically for speech and has built-in functionalities in attempt to auto-correct words to fit a context sentence, then I agree. However, if it simply transcribes a speech, then it can be used to do anything and does not need to be related to just a conversation recognition.
Re:Bad experiences on this front (Score:4, Interesting)
5.9% means it still gets more than 1 in 20 things wrong. That's a LOT when you're feeding the information into a system that requires pretty much a 0% error rate.
Second, there's a huge difference between standard language and specialist syntax. With programming, you're likely going to want a LOT of special formatting that you can type without thinking but it's cumbersome to communicate via speech in a way that won't confuse a speech recognition engine.
And finally - so long as they don't have a related disability - a proficient typist can already type about as fast as they can form decent code in their head. With a bit of 'mousework' for selection and cut-and-paste I don't see speech ever becoming the superior entry method unless and until we have genuine AI that understands your intent rather than your words.
It might be nice to use speech as a macro-invoker, though.
5.9% means it still gets more than 1 in 20 things wrong
Thanks for the mathematical lesson, but I kind of knew that
:). What I meant was that my overall experience was way much worse than 1 in 20; it was almost 1 in 2. When using the English version for proper/in-dictionary English words, it performed kind of OK (1 in 5/10? when using simple words; much worse with complex words). But the biggest problem was non-existent/other-language words; for example: "var1" or "thatfunction", its performance on that front was horrible and this was what made me quit that deve
With programming, you're likely going to want a LOT of special formatting that you can type without thinking but it's cumbersome to communicate via speech in a way that won't confuse a speech recognition engine.
This story is about speech recognition being as good as transcription services. Programmers don't dictate their code verbally to be transcribed into text format by someone else, so that is a really weird thing to try to use as a counter argument.
>Programmers don't dictate their code verbally to be transcribed into text format by someone else, so that is a really weird thing to try to use as a counter argument
Yet my post was in response to someone attempting to program by dictation, so somehow it seems completely relevant.
Writing code by voice? Are you insane.
Speech is portraying ideas in a liner fashion. Coding you are jumping up and down filling different parts of the problem. At different time.
Re: (Score:2)
It was able to open the file I wanted, insert/edit specific parts in the right loc
The reported error rate is for conversational English. This means that you cannot throw meaningless words at it. Modern speech recognition exploits grammatical and semantical structure. The stock recognizers can't do this for programming languages. You could train the model on a programming language, and certain constructs (like brackets, if-then-else) will see an improvement in recognition.
Re: (Score:2)
This means that you cannot throw meaningless words at it
This is precisely the reason why I stopped that development. It wasn't able to properly recognise a very important aspect of programming: random (variable) names.
Cool, bro. Can you hook me up with some access too?
No. LOL.
Because you must've used the internal MS Research software to do your anecdotal testing some months ago, since you've got an opinion on how good it is at doing its job.
As already explained to other poster with an equivalent (mis-)understanding, I was plainly sharing a relevant recent experience on this front to help people not too used to all this (e.g., myself 1 year ago) to get an idea about the current commercial reality (= way off 5%). You don't consider it relevant? Excellent! Ignore it. But, please, don't invent meanings or intentions which don't exist.
Re: (Score:3)
We have arrived at the point where assuming that a company wants to invade your privacy is pretty much the default position.
"As Accurate As Professional Transcribers" (Score:5, Funny)
"As Accurate As Professional Transcribers..."
They left out "from Uzbekistan transcribing Navajo - underwater".
Never trust anything Clippy say.
They left out "from Uzbekistan transcribing Navajo - underwater".
and "...working on cell phones with auto-correct enabled"
That's from over 10 years ago, which in computing terms is ancient history.
Curious what the results are on modern hardware (Score:2)
You talk in a typewriter font ?
NSA (Score:2)
The NSA would love this. Keyword scanning of 95% of what's spoken in phone conversations (given enough processing power to transcribe them all).
Yeah (Score:2)
5% error rate is acceptable? really? (Score:1)
Given that transcription is not a highly paid area, and that a moderate typist can transcribe pretty much as fast as as you talk, there is not a chance in hell you can fire 10 transcribers and hire two.
However this is 2017, there is no need to have your transcription service in central London for example. Punt the audio file to somewhere else over the internet. It doesn't need to even leave the UK to be much cheaper than being in central London either.
In fact this is perfect for homeworking to be honest. Es
Comically inaccurate (Score:2)
At work we have an cloud-based Outlook that transcribes voicemail to text. It's so comically inaccurate that we sometimes forward the results to the sender and we both get a good laugh.
Microsoft Speech Recognition Now As Accurate - Say (Score:3, Interesting)
"Show me to buy milk at this opportunity."anyone? (Score:2)
The lameness filter is lame.
More layoffs/automation (Score:1)
This could save doctors a ton of money if this is true. I suppose transcribers are for teenagers and not for raising a family and they should have made better life choices than demand $15/hr?
Even if there are higher error rates you can have 1 real human monitor 50 computer automatized transcriptions where the computer is fairly sure but not 100% certain. Hospitals are always looking for ways to save pennies
How does it do with... (Score:2)
In which environment? (Score:3)
In a sound proof studio built for sound recording spoken by someone with speech training?
Or in an environment with 30 people talking in the background, an air condition running, doors and drawers slamming, people laughing, feet
and chairs shuffling across the floor, some photocopiers that got their last service before Bush left office whining for hours and a person speaking into the phone while at the same time talking to coworkers and you're expected to know which words belong to you and which ones are directed at someone else?
Aka "open plan office".
Microsoft Speech Recognition Now As Accurate (Score:1)
On the down side (Score:3)
It still showed up at the South Park "Save Films from their Directors" club for the wrong reason when it heard, "Free Hat" [wikipedia.org].
(For those that aren't South Park followers...)
Cartman writes "Free Hat" on the advertising poster in the belief that freebies are necessary to attract people. However, the crowd mistakenly thinks the rally is to free Hat McCullough, a convicted baby killer they believe was innocent.
Now thinking that "Free Hat" would be a great name of one of those Windows App Store pirate streaming apps [slashdot.org]
...
The acid test (Score:2)
Hype, more hype, and maybe outright lies (Score:3)
5% (Score:2)
One in 20 words is wrong?
How can a human transcriptionist be that bad?
It is not. Sure, humans get a word wrong, but they will only very rarely mangle the meaning. Machine transcription, on the other hand, will often get meaning wrong and that is a serious problem.
The only thing this shows is use of an unsuitable (in fact, utterly stupid) metric for marketing purposes.
Nonsense (Score:2)
Humans transcribers "have the advantage to be able to listen to the recording several times"? What utterly demented nonsense is that? Of course, the software, having the recording, can "listen" to it as often as it wants. There is absolutely no "advantage" here for the human transcribers.
Tad misleading (Score:2)
As if the audio sails by the program and isn't stored in memory and parsed as many times as needed.