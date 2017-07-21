Millennials Only Have a 5 To 6 Second Attention Span For Ads (cnbc.com) 22
Reader schwit1 writes: If you're an advertiser who wants to market a product to millennials, you're going to have to make it quick. A new study by comScore revealed online ads targeted toward millennials have to be around 5 to 6 seconds to be effective, a sharp contrast from the traditional 30-second commercial seen on TV. "The length of time of an episode or a viewing period is really important and has got to be short, otherwise you just won't keep the attention of millennials," comScore CEO Gian Fulgoni told CNBC's "Squawk Alley." The format of advertising may have to be radically changed to reach millennials, he suggested. "You're going to have to make your case literally in a matter of seconds and make sure you grab somebody's attention, Fulgoni said.
It's not a matter of attention span but the time it takes to remind yourself "I wouldn't have time for this and I'm broke anyway."
More than me, and I'm a lot older than that. Time to stop trying to millennials in a a bucket. People are people and millennials are not a special case.
I literally don't care about your ads. I'll mute them the second they come on. And if I remember an ad, I go out of my way to NOT purchase their product.
"Hmm, I heard big mac today. I'm craving a big mac. Guess I'm not going."
I literally don't care about your ads. I'll mute them the second they come on. And if I remember an ad, I go out of my way to NOT purchase their product.
Well, to be fair, that's a kind of caring. It's just not the kind they want. I feel precisely the same way. Anyone who shits on my mind with an advertising jingle or some pictures of fake food passed off as something they're selling deserves only my contempt, not my dollars.
So, Blipverts are the future? This explains why Youtube is killing the 30-second ad in favor of shorter ads, though.
