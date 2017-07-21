Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Senator Doesn't Buy FCC Justification For Killing Net Neutrality (dslreports.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the boom dept.
From a report: Senator Edward Markey this week questioned FCC boss Ajit Pai's justifications for killing popular net neutrality rules in a hearing in Washington. We've noted repeatedly that while large ISPs claim net neutrality killed broadband investment, objective analysis repeatedly finds that to be a lie. That's not just based on publicly-available SEC filings and earnings reports, but the industry's own repeated comments to investors and analysts. But that doesn't stop AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter (and the ocean of politicians, think tankers, consultants and other PR vessels they employ to make this misleading argument in the media on a daily basis) from making the claim anyway. And while Pai once again this week breathlessly proclaimed that net neutrality put a damper on network investment, Markey simply wasn't having it. "Publicly traded companies are required by law to provide investors accurate financial information, including reporting any risks or financial burdens," Markey said. "However, I have found no publicly traded ISP that has reported to its investors by law that Title II has negatively impacted investment in their networks. Many, in fact, have increased deployment and investment."

  • Since that seems to be the paid shill argument de jour about it--the PR whores know they lost the battle against network neutrality, so now they want to convince net neutrality proponents that they were falling into the ISPs' trap all along in supporting it.. even though anyone with half a brain can see the opposite is true. Sad!
  • Edward Markey is a member of the democratic party, so at this point he has no power whatsoever in congress. It's great that he feels this way but unless he can convince enough other people to care, then he's just pissing in the wind (ie, pandering to his base).

  • From a Gizmodo article about their FOIA request regarding the DDoS attack on the FCC's website:

    "Taken at its word, the FCC’s statement means that for a period of about 15 hours, no one in the agency’s IT department wrote a single email or memo, nor did they take down any notes of any kind about the cyberattack that, according to Chairman Pai, caused a malicious 3000-percent increase in network traffic."

    (http://gizmodo.com/the-fcc-is-full-of-shit-1797124634)

