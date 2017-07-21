Senator Doesn't Buy FCC Justification For Killing Net Neutrality (dslreports.com) 15
From a report: Senator Edward Markey this week questioned FCC boss Ajit Pai's justifications for killing popular net neutrality rules in a hearing in Washington. We've noted repeatedly that while large ISPs claim net neutrality killed broadband investment, objective analysis repeatedly finds that to be a lie. That's not just based on publicly-available SEC filings and earnings reports, but the industry's own repeated comments to investors and analysts. But that doesn't stop AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter (and the ocean of politicians, think tankers, consultants and other PR vessels they employ to make this misleading argument in the media on a daily basis) from making the claim anyway. And while Pai once again this week breathlessly proclaimed that net neutrality put a damper on network investment, Markey simply wasn't having it. "Publicly traded companies are required by law to provide investors accurate financial information, including reporting any risks or financial burdens," Markey said. "However, I have found no publicly traded ISP that has reported to its investors by law that Title II has negatively impacted investment in their networks. Many, in fact, have increased deployment and investment."
In before "the telecos wanted NN all along! " (Score:2)
Doesn't matter (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually it's not his "job" to make you care, it's yours.
It's no one's job, it's no one's responsibility. But if no one does it, then nothing will get done.
Re: (Score:2)
I do care (I don't speak for the other guy), and I'm sure lots of other people in tech care too. But it doesn't matter: we have zero power now. Trump is President, and Pai is the FCC Director, and the GOP is in power in Congress, so there's nothing any of us can do at least until the 2018 elections, and even that's questionable as you'd need a really strong majority in Congress to pass a law overruling the FCC's leadership.
Re: (Score:2)
Because party now equates directly to political power?
Because he is a member of the party that has essentially zero power right now. That has potential to change, but it won't for a couple years.
not the only shaky argument from the FCC on NN... (Score:1)
From a Gizmodo article about their FOIA request regarding the DDoS attack on the FCC's website:
"Taken at its word, the FCC’s statement means that for a period of about 15 hours, no one in the agency’s IT department wrote a single email or memo, nor did they take down any notes of any kind about the cyberattack that, according to Chairman Pai, caused a malicious 3000-percent increase in network traffic."
(http://gizmodo.com/the-fcc-is-full-of-shit-1797124634)
I've been out of IT for a while, now, b