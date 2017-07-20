Say Goodbye To Spain's Glorious Three-Hour Lunch Break (citylab.com) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: Is the typical Spanish daily schedule about to change forever? For decades, campaigners in the country have complained that the average Spaniard's habit of keeping extremely late hours and taking delightfully long lunch breaks was making everyday life harder for citizens. This week, change could finally be on the way, as 110 professional bodies in Catalonia have signed up to a plan to change the region's daily timetable by 2025, shortening the classic three-hour lunch break so that employees can finish work earlier in the evening. Such a change would radically reshape ordinary people's lives -- and controversially, it could drive a wedge between Catalonia and the rest of Spain, where the national government supports similar changes (and has adopted a shorter break for public offices) but hasn't yet fixed a timetable for action. You could call the plan an end to national harmony, a blessed release for hard-pressed workers, or an attack on the Spanish way of life. Whatever you do, however, don't call it the end of the siesta. That's because the beloved and much-misunderstood Spanish tradition of the afternoon nap more or less died out decades ago. What remained is a highly distinctive national timetable not found in any other European country, where it has often been read as a peculiarly exotic form of madness. The average Spanish working day is certainly unusual in shape. After starting work between 8 and 9 a.m., hungry workers hold out for a lunch break scheduled as late as 1:30 or 2:30. As if in compensation for this long wait, many then stay off-duty for a break of up to three hours, filling it with a protracted multi-course lunch and maybe a stop at a "nap bar." Most stores and many businesses close down until the late afternoon, before a final burst of office hours between 5:30 and 8 (or sometimes 4 to 7). Spaniards then head home at an hour when most people in other countries are cleaning up their dinner dishes, rarely getting food on the table any earlier than 10 p.m. This pushes bedtime past midnight for many.
Is there any actual benefit to that schedule? (Score:3)
Because on the surface it sounds completely insane. Stretching out the work day like that so you're not off until well past nightfall most of the year doesn't sound at all appealing.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
What's insane is that they decided they still need an 8-hour day. Why not 6 hours with a 3-hour break in the middle? I bet it would be more productive (if not at least equal) than 8 hours with a 1-hour break in the middle.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, most people in the US are working at least an 8 hour day, and not taking a lunch break, but instead eating at their desks.
I"m glad I work from home now...yes, I eat at my "work place"...but I now have freedom to do it in my own kitchen, or if I wanna really have fun, I can fire up
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Is there any actual benefit to that schedule? (Score:4, Insightful)
Practice started before the invention of AC. Too hot to work, so take a nap.
I think it's because of historical reasons (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
i don't know, it sounds absolutely fantastic to me. not having to roll out of bed super early, having more time at lunch to eat a proper meal, then time to relax before heading back into work -- letting the 'food coma' pass.
They probably think our obsession with time is silly too.
But really.. if something falls into the realm of a tradition, it certainly works on *some* level.
Re: (Score:2)
If your work is outdoors then it makes sense due to the midday and afternoon heat. This custom carried over from farmers to office work. My observation from Madrid and Rome is that if there is no AC in the office and its a hot climate/season then people tend to take a longer lunch break.
Re: (Score:2)
The Siesta only works if you work close enough that you can go home during it. If you have to commute long distances to get to work, so that you can't realistically go home during the workday, there's literally zero reason why any rational person should want to take a 3-hour lunch, especially when 2 of those 3 hours could be spent at home with family at the end of the day.
Yes, but Spain doesn't go with this American idea that a middle-class livestyle requires that you live in a house an hour's commute away from work so you can live as far away as possible from the poor people.
Re: (Score:2)
Take the siesta clocked in, sitting at your desk. Duh. It's like showing up, even though insanely hungover. Why would you use a sick day to be useless? Be useless on the clock, you know you have coworkers that are useless on the clock EVERY DAY.
The trick is learning to sleep sitting up. Was my senior project in high school.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm...makes perfect sense if you'd rather be doing something other than even MORE time at home trapped with the wife and rug rats.
Maybe there's a reason for stretching things out...haha.
Misread summary... (Score:3)
Restaurant hours (Score:2)
One thing that always bewilders US tourists visiting large cities in Spain is that the posted hours at the typical restaurant has it closing at 5 PM, then reopening at 8 PM.
Conversely, one can always tell if a restaurant caters to tourists: If it's open at 6 PM, it's not catering to the locals!
Is our always-on workstyle much different? (Score:3)
This 3-hour break was certainly a good idea pre-air conditioning. I've been to a few Middle Eastern countries that have similar practices - either they start work late, work late then eat dinner at 9 or 10:00 at night, or they'll have a similar long break during the middle of the day.
Whatever the work arrangements, I'm guessing people who have flexible schedules have a similar issue - they're not able to stop work during the evening and not able to properly wind down. I'm very lucky that I'm not chained to the desk for fixed hours; these days I'm in systems engineering and out of the IT operations craziness except when something needs serious fixing. This is great because I'm a dad - my wife and I share the various kid appointments and appearances, but I have the more flexible job so I try to help out. This isn't so great when I miss 2 or 3 hours in the middle of the day, then have to come home and do the dad thing, and _then_ have to finish up after everyone's asleep. (It's not because someone's cracking the whip over me, but because the work piles up otherwise; much of my job involves reading, writing and trying new things out lately and I have a massive backlog of reading that never gets shorter.)
I think the key to getting a flexible work schedule right is to not let it turn into an always-on situation, while simultaneously not being a clock-watcher. Like anything, balance is always good. I know people who work for companies with totally out-of-whack work life balance, and they can't go 10 seconds without checking their phone, email and messaging apps because someone is always trying to get a hold of them. Yes, someone always has to be on-call when you're in operations, but it can't be everybody 24 hours a day. That's a way to burn people out quick. People need contiguous, long blocks of sleep to be healthy. If Spanish people aren't able to do that because they have a 3-hour hole in the middle of their day, I can't see any reason not to change.
Adjustment needed (Score:3)
Bear in mind that, because Spain uses central European time, their clocks are between 1 and 3 hours ahead of what you'd get if you used a sundial. Most of Spain is west of the Greenwich meridian, and yet they use a clock time based on them being 15 degrees east of it.
Thus, when they start dinner at 10 p.m., it's merely 10 p.m. by their oddly set clocks. They're really starting somewhere between 7 and 9 p.m.
Sounds Fine ... (Score:2)
To be honest, the current workday sounds perfectly reasonable to me, and isn't much different from my typical workday if I'm working on my own project or working the jobs I normally accept, except for the 3-hour break part, which is about 2 ½ hours longer than I usually manage.
So an improvement, actually, over what I'm used to. I don't mind a 12-hour workday or a 7-day workweek. Working 100 12-hour days in a row is not a problem for me. On the other hand, most of the people I know would probably attemp