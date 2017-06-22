AMD Looks To 'Crush' Intel's Xeon With New Epyc Server Chips (extremetech.com) 36
AMD has unveiled the first generation of Epyc, its new range of server processors built around its Zen architecture. Processors will range from the Epyc 7251 -- an eight-core, 16-thread chip running at 2.1 to 2.9GHz in a 120W power envelope -- up to the Epyc 7601: a 32-core, 64-thread monster running at 2.2 to 3.2GHz, with a 180W design power. From a report: These chips are built on the same fundamental architecture as the company's Ryzen CPU cores, and they're aimed at the incredibly powerful data center market. AMD's 32-core / 64-thread Epyc CPUs combine four eight-core dies, each connected to the other via the company's Infinity Fabric. According to AMD, this approach is significantly cheaper than trying to pack 32 cores into a single monolithic die -- that approach would leave the company potentially throwing away huge amounts of silicon during its production ramp. The Infinity Fabric is deliberately over-provisioned to minimize any problems with non-NUMA aware software, according to Anandtech. Each 32-core Epyc CPU will support eight memory channels and two DIMMs per channel, for a total maximum memory capacity of 2TB per socket, or 4TB of RAM in a two-socket system. Each CPU will also offer 128 lanes of PCI Express 3.0 support -- enough to connect up to six GPUs at x16 each with room left over for I/O support. That's in a one-socket system, mind you. In a two-socket system, the total number of available PCI Express 3.0 lanes is unchanged, at 128 (64 PCIe 3.0 lanes are used to handle CPU -- CPU communication). Anandtech has a longer writeup with more details on the CPUs power efficiency and TDP scaling. Further reading: ZDNet, press release.
Hopefully not too late (Score:2)
So it's not a 32 core chip (Score:2)
It's a cluster of 4 8 core CPUs connected via a high speed interconnect. I'm not saying that is bad; I just wish a tech site would have more accurate reporting.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Epyc? (Score:2)
How do you even pronounce Epyc? Like "epic"?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or I just say that for a laugh because yeah they're going for "epic".
Re: (Score:2)
I like your first idea better and I'm adopting it for myself . Thank you!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My first guess was 'E-Puke'
Re: (Score:2)
The "pyc" is silent.
Re: (Score:2)
The "pyc" is silent.
So these new AMD processors run Python compiled bytecode? Sweet!
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/8822335/what-do-the-python-file-extensions-pyc-pyd-pyo-stand-for [stackoverflow.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My problem with AMD (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.extremetech.com/computing/184323-intel-stuck-with-1-45-billion-fine-in-europe-for-unfair-and-damaging-practices-against-amd
AMD wasn't exactly partying like they ruled the world, the deck was stacked against them by Intel when AMD had a superior product.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you buy it? AMD arguably made "ok" CPUs (talking within past 2-3 years), and even some mildly interesting ones. But could you buy them anywhere?
Yes [newegg.com] you [amazon.com] can. [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
At the current high density of about 400 Xeon per rack (could be higher this is the most I've seen) your still looking at 250 racks filled with blade servers alone, Somewhere your going to need network and storage nodes as well. Those cool with air just fine.
180 Watts (Score:1)
whay that is (Score:2)
There are at least two forces driving this, one physics, the other economic:
The big picture is that, as feature size approaches physical limits of silicon, progress toward ever-higher gate density has slowed. In fact, Intel has had to revise their Tic Tock design cadence to pad in more CPU architecture re-designs as they await finer processes. So though Intel was way out ahead, their rate of progress slowed, allowing AMD to catch up.
The other point is, Intel's positive re-enforcement loop of having the b