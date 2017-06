AMD Looks To 'Crush' Intel's Xeon With New Epyc Server Chips

AMD has unveiled the first generation of Epyc, its new range of server processors built around its Zen architecture. Processors will range from the Epyc 7251 -- an eight-core, 16-thread chip running at 2.1 to 2.9GHz in a 120W power envelope -- up to the Epyc 7601: a 32-core, 64-thread monster running at 2.2 to 3.2GHz, with a 180W design power. From a report:Anandtech has a longer writeup with more details on the CPUs power efficiency and TDP scaling. Further reading: ZDNet