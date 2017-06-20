OnePlus 5, 'The Best Sub-$500 Phone You Can Buy', Launched (arstechnica.com) 51
From an ArsTechnica article: Smartphone companies don't seem to care about cultivating a true "lineup" of phones. If you aren't spending at least $650, most companies will offer you anonymous, second-rate devices that seem like they've had no thought put into them. Enter the OnePlus 5, which continues the company's tradition of offering an all-business, high-end smartphone for a great price. Today OnePlus is both announcing the OnePlus 5 and lifting the review embargo on the device, which we've had for about two weeks now. $479 gets you an aluminum-clad pocket computer with a 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,300mAh battery. You still get OnePlus' physical 3-way alert switch, a USB-C port, capacitive buttons with a front-mounted fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack. The phone has two cameras on the back: one 16MP main camera and one 20MP telephoto camera, arranged in the most iPhone-y way possible. Besides the $479 version, there's a more expensive $539 version, which ups the RAM from 6GB to a whopping 8GB, adds another 64GB of storage for a total of 128GB, and changes the color from "Slate Grey" to "Midnight Black." Further reading: OnePlus 5 review: as fast and smooth as Google Pixel, without the price tag - The Guardian; OnePlus 5 review: the me-too phone - The Verge; OnePlus 5 Review - Wired.
Question for OnePlus owners: does this outfit keep the device OS current?
I don't know; I'll skip the 3t (I have a OnePlus One) and wait for the OnePlus Five to get Lineage OS anyway. I don't play well with vendor OSes.
When I had the OPO, they had regular updates until they dropped CyanogenOS for OxygenOS. The default OS was also very clean, although it pestered me to buy some themes with a non-removable notification (themes needed updates, which required a Cyanogen account or some such rubbish, which I wasn't into). Not quite straight CyanogenMod, but not the crapload of gar
I have a 3T, it is a very nice phone. The Vendor OS is very close to stock Android, and the enhancements aren't in the way. I've had the OPO before, and a Nexus 6P, and the 3T is way better than those, by every measure. battery life is awesome. Fast Charge is amazing. 1/2 hour charging will last me 10 hours actual use.
I am hoping the 5 is as good as it seems.
There is info in the article exactly about this. They've done a good job about updating mostly however, for one of their phones they walked back on their promise to update to Android 7.0 within a year. So, basically with anyone else other than Google, cant really expect much regarding OS updates. They do have a strong community though.
That was the OnePlus Two (2015), they walked back support for Android 7. I have a OnePlus One with the stock Cyanogen still on it, and it's sitting at 6.0.1. The One launched in 2014 and I've been using it since without major issues since the first major update (the first update fixed several problems I had with the phone). It still feels fast and responsive, although it's running an older version of Android at this point. I never felt a need to upgrade the phone, but I may need to give the 5 a shot and
One of the 2 SIM slots could be used as an SD Card reader in the past. Don't know about this one though.
And really, what do you keep on your phone that doesn't fit on 100+GB of storage??
I thought all non-iPhones were a USB storage device for computers?
Aside from that, one can also use Bluetooth. Or back up the phone's files on Google Drive, and then download it to the computer.
You plug it in with a USB cable and set it to file copy mode instead of charge mode. I just did that last night on my OnePlus One to pull several videos from my phone to computer. It's not hard.
what do you keep on your phone that doesn't fit on 100+GB of storage??
The point of a card slot is not having "extra" storage but having "removable" storage. I can pop out the card, edit the files on my laptop, or give it to a friend or co-worker.
Also, my family photo album is way more that 100+ GB. I don't really need to carry all the photos and home-movies with me, but it is nice, and a 256GB MicroSD card costs less than $40, so why not?
Something like 15 years ago, I used to see SIM form factor SD-cards from Sandisk. Since I don't see it anywhere nowadays, from what I can tell, that's been discontinued. Does anyone make it anymore?
I agree w/ the 2nd point. Up to 32GB, it looked like the entire phone storage could be eaten up by the OS. But at 64GB, is there a compelling need for more storage? I only consider an SD card a must have if the main storage is 32GB or below
I have the original OnePlus (Score:1)
I'm ready to upgrade, though not in a hurry. It's been a great phone and is lightyears ahead of the garbage that Apple and Samsung are dumping into the market.
2017:
Carrying around an electronic leash
Being this much of a dumb cuck
Paying out the ass for the privilege of being treated like trash
It's like you all WANT to be treated like convicts in prison, or animals in a zoo.
Convicts don't want to be in prison.
Animals don't want to be in a zoo.
Therefore, we can conclude that these people's IQ is below both convicts and animals.
I thought these phones have to be bought w/o any contract. In which case, you don't have any more spyware than what Google's built in by design
Here's the spec sheet, scroll down a bit to Connectivity and you'll find the supported bands. It shouldn't be hard to find out which bands a particular carrier uses.
https://oneplus.net/5/specs [oneplus.net]
One good thing about this phone, I think it's the first one that has a single edition instead of localized versions. With the 3, for example, you could pick North America or Europe/Asia, but not a single phone that supports all of those bands. It looks like they finally have a radio that supports all kinds of bands
Verizon would have to pre-qualify any phones, and one can't buy an unloaded phone and just add a Verizon SIM to it. Reason being that any Verizon phone, aside from being 4G compatible, needs to be able to fall back on Verizon's 3G/2G services in areas that don't have 4G coverage. Same would be true of Sprint
With Verizon, one's choices are the iPhones, the Pixel, the Galaxies and some Mot models.
When smart phones first came out it was a gold rush to get a 'good enough' device. Looking back at photos from my early phones they were... terrible. The screen cracked if you looked at it. The OS was slow, feature lacking and had a long way to go.
Since then I've stopped buying the latest and greatest and transitioned to 1-2 cycle old products. I tried out a Note 5 and 6 but they really didn't seem that impressive over my Note 4. (As compared to say my Note 4 over my 2010 HTC).
The camera is as good as my ol
I quite agree w/ this. I have an iPhone 7, an iPad mini 4 and a Verizon Ellipsis 10. They are the last devices I'll have, unless one either breaks down, or unless I give one of them to my sister, and therefore get a new one. The last couple of upgrades I did to the iToys was due to insufficient storage in both, but now that each has 128GB, I'm good to go. On the Ellipsis, it's still on Lollipop, but I have a 128GB SD card on that. The day I can get either M or N on it, I'd define the SD card as interna
Give me a break (Score:2)
Especially, when the option is a $700-900 iPhone!
I'd buy a $4.79 Android phone.
I'm surrounded by people with $800 Android phones.
No one is going to buy a $479 Android phone.
Yeah, and the iPod was going to be a flop too.
Totally. That's why OnePlus went out of business in 2014 and definitely hasn't launched 6 phones. That $300 million in revenue in 2014, when they only had a single phone out, is fake news.
Also, 640kb should be enough for everybody, and the iPod will never beat the Nomad.
No one is going to buy a $479 Android phone.
Due to the "only $19.95 a month!" hardware purchasing gimmicks built into a lot of cell contracts these days, what you meant to say is no one realizes they're already paying for a $479 Android phone...
Which would be great if we knew how much current this thing is pulling. I'm expecting not a trivial amount, with a 2.45Ghz processor.
How about you have it run Netflix or some games and tell us how long you've got until it craps out?
It's got one of those heterogeneous processors I think. Runs a slow and a fast core at the same time.
If you're running Netflix, you're probably close to a charger, like in the car or something. Either that or you're a sad, pathetic fool who goes out to the McDonalds so you can sit there watching Netflix on your phone for 2 hours.
I get decent battery life out of Spotify, at least.
If you're running Netflix, you're probably close to a charger, like in the car or something. Either that or you're a sad, pathetic fool...
... I was not aware that millions of people that have long commutes on a bus or train were sad, pathetic fools.
Or the millions of people who take plane flights often lasting three hours or longer for domestic flights...
How about you click on the article and pay attention to the slideshows of benchmarks? You could also take note that the 4 cores running 2.45Ghz don't do all of the work, the 4 lighter cores do a lot also.
Which would be great if we knew how much current this thing is pulling. I'm expecting not a trivial amount, with a 2.45Ghz processor.
How about you have it run Netflix or some games and tell us how long you've got until it craps out?
Cracks me up we still call these things "phones" when it's obvious that's the last damn feature anyone gives a shit about.
No you don't.
I don't necessarily play the latest 3D game with my phone, but I would like to play a real game in the 3D world with it. Having to constantly worry that it'll get broke, or will go haywire if I get it wet from sweating to much.
"How *livable* is this phone?" is the only question I want answered from any reviews now-a-days.
I was spoiled by a Casio Commando which I kept for years until I lost it from the handlebars of my motorcycle while doing 80mph down I-40.
"How *livable* is this phone?" is the only question I want answered from any reviews now-a-days.
Who needs reviews? Experience and Greed tells us they don't build jack shit these days to last like it used to.